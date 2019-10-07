On Saturday, Sept. 28, senior athletes from the Upper Cumberland and neighboring counties gathered together to compete in 14 different track and field events. If you did not attend, you missed out on a special day full of inspiring athletes, one of which was Clay Parker, a former Yankees pitcher and a world-class javelin thrower. Parker took home the gold, throwing 172 feet.
Parker was not the only athlete to take home a gold though. Many ended our season taking home several medals and beating old records.
Every year these athletes inspire us with their drive and dedication to living a healthy and active life. Thank you all for always taking full advantage of the opportunities that Senior Olympics offers and for being great role models for the community. It is a great honor to have each of you compete in the Upper Cumberland Senior Olympics.
We would also like to thank all of our volunteers who dedicated their time to help us. We are grateful to have had such a wonderful team of volunteers!
For more pictures and videos, visit our Facebook page or website at www.fairparkseniorcenter.org.
* * *
Congratulations to our 2019 Crossville's Got Talent winners: Mona Donahue, first place; Opal Todd, second place; Thessia Ciupei, third place; and Johnny G. Moore, fourth place.
We want to give a very special thank you to Ruth Lucas and her team for coordinating this event for us each year. There is so much that goes into making an event of this size successful, and they pull it off every year!
A special thank you to our community for coming out to the show. We appreciate all of your support.
