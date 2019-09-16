Come join us this Friday, Sept. 20, for a day full of activities. At 9:30 a.m. we will have special guest Rich Peterson performing some oldies but goodies. At 10:30 we will have bingo with sponsor Life Care Center of Crossville. At 11:30 the center will be serving meatloaf, mashed potatoes, green beans and dessert. This is our $5 fundraiser lunch, take outs and deliveries will be available. All proceeds help support Fair Park Senior Center. Following lunch we will be playing Hand & Foot. We hope to see everyone Friday.
Yard sale Sept. 19-20
This Thursday and Friday, Fair Park will be having a yard sale at Fair Park Senior Center. Yard sale hours will be 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. We have furniture, clothing, appliances, antiques and collectibles, children’s items, and much more. Come on out and find something you can’t live without.
Crossville’s Got Talent
This year’s show will be held at the historic Palace Theatre on Sept. 27 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 each. If you would like to purchase yours now, we have them available at Fair Park Senior Center.
Crazy Quilting Classes coming soon
The center will be starting new “crazy quilting” classes in October with instructor Jane Tavernier. If you visited the exhibits at the Cumberland County Fair you may have seen her beautiful work.
So what is crazy quilting? Crazy quilting is a patchwork art without a set design and added trinkets of choice. If you can no longer resist the urge to embellish your quilts with embroidery stitches, beads, buttons and charms, you just might be a crazy quilter. This is a fun project for beginners as well as intermediate sewers. You will learn to layout and organize fabrics as well as several embroidery stitches, no sewing machine needed. This is a hands-on class so come ready to make that special someone a unique gift to remember. If you are interested please contact Fair Park Senior Center to reserve your spot at 931-484-7416
Tai Chi arthritis and fall prevention
FPSC is holding a new eight-week Tai Chi class designed specifically for arthritis and fall prevention. The Tai Chi for Arthritis and Fall Prevention Program is recommended by CDC and is designed for improving health, wellness, and is effective in preventing falls. Numerous studies have shown Tai Chi improves muscular strength, flexibility, fitness, relieves pain and improves immunity and the quality of life. You can start and continue to progress to higher levels no matter your age or physical condition. Tai Chi can be learned from a standing or seated position. Come join us on Wednesdays and Thursdays from 9-10 a.m. starting Oct. 2. It is easy to learn, relaxing, effective, and safe. Classes are conducted by a certified instructor.
Senior Olympics
Upper Cumberland Tennessee Senior Olympics is in full swing. We have held nine sporting events since Sept. 4. During the month of September we will hold over 20 sporting events for almost 300 senior athletes from all over Tennessee. These athletes are living proof that age should never hold you back, and you are never too old to start! If you have never attended Senior Olympic sporting events we encourage you to come out and cheer our athletes on. We promise you will walk away inspired. For more information on when and where the events will be held please call Fair Park Senior Center at 931-484-7416.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.