The Upper Cumberland Bigfoot Festival will be back in October with more music, more vendors, more kids activities, and more time.
“We’re keeping with the family-friendly fun,” said festival founder Mark Baldwin. “The two complaints we had last year were that we didn’t stay open long enough and we didn’t have enough music.”
The festival committee took both comments to heart.
The festival will have extended hours, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15.
There will be music throughout the day from Obed River Band and up-and-coming country musician Kaleb Garrett.
They’re expanding on kid activities and keeping the $5 admission, with kids 12 and younger admitted free.
“This is an inexpensive event for families to come out and enjoy themselves,” Baldwin said.
Upper Cumberland Credit Union is the gigantapithicus-level sponsor for the festival.
“We wanted to do something fun this year,” said Denise Cooper, president of the credit union. “People are under a lot of stress and they need to have some fun. The fall is such a great time for people to get together.”
It’s part of the Upper Cumberland Credit Union’s tradition of helping the community. The credit union often supports local charities through the United Fund of Cumberland County and schools with donations and financial education.
The Upper Cumberland Bigfoot Festival is also a community supporter, with proceeds for the 2022 event earmarked for Creative Compassion, a local nonprofit focused on affordable housing.
“This is not just an event. It’s helping a nonprofit in this community,” Cooper said.
Baldwin is deputy director of Creative Compassion, and part of his duties is fundraising to support the agency’s mission.
“It seemed like a natural fit,” he said. “I definitely believe in our cause. I love that it’s a local festival helping local folks. Our money stays here to help our own in the Upper Cumberland region.”
Sarah Halcott, executive director, said, “We’re thankful to be chosen as the recipients. We love the opportunity to get our name out there.”
She thanked Upper Cumberland Credit Union for its support.
Creative Compassion has been serving Cumberland County and the surrounding region since 1989 with affordable housing through construction or mortgage assistance, home repair programs and a new program to assist individuals with specific household expenses.
“We’ve been able to help 28 people so far with rental, mortgage or utilities. It’s people who are facing a financial hardship and just need some temporary help,” Halcott said.
That program launched with support of the United Fund, she added.
Baldwin first dreamed up the Upper Cumberland Bigfoot Festival in 2019 after attending a Bigfoot conference in Gatlinburg. He serves as a Cumberland County commissioner and noted how many people were attending the event and spending money in the community.
Something like that could work in Cumberland County, he thought.
He initially planned to have the first Upper Cumberland event in 2020, but the pandemic delayed it to October 2021.
It was a hit. More than 8,000 people attended, with more expected this year.
Highlights for the 2022 festival include appearances by Jeff Headlee and Willie McQuillian from the Travel Channel series Mountain Monsters; Thomas Shay and Charlie Raymond, founders of the Northern Kentucky Bigfoot Research Group; and Ben Hansen, from the paranormal investigation series Fact or Faked: Paranormal Files.
“This is a treat,” Baldwin said of the appearances by Headlee and McQuillian, noting the two seldom make appearances.
The Bigfoot Calling Contest will also return.
“That was more fun than we ever imagined,” Baldwin said.
Kids on the Rise mentoring program will help with a Kids Zone, with a tent full of kids activities.
Vendor spots are still available, but Baldwin said more than 100 vendors have already committed to the festival, bringing crafts, Bigfoot merchandise and food.
“We will have a least a dozen food trucks and churches and other groups cooking,” Baldwin said.
A new event for 2022 is the Bigfoot 5k on the Friday night before, with proceeds benefitting the Cumberland County Animal Shelter. The race will wind through the festival grounds at the Cumberland County Community Complex.
“That will be a glow run,” Baldwin said, adding that it will be a chip-timed race.
Michael England, who participated in the 2022 Boston Marathon, will hand out awards to the winners.
Friday will also be the day for a special VIP event at the Palace Theatre, with a meet and greet and panel discussion with the special celebrity guests. Tickets are on sale now on eventbrite.com.
“That’s such a charming and historic venue,” Baldwin said.
Keep up with the latest information on the 2022 Upper Cumberland Bigfoot Festival at ucbigfoot.com. Tickets to the festival are available on eventbrite.com. The online platform does have a service charge, so the festival will offer a free gift for people who purchase their tickets online in advance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.