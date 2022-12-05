There is a shortage of nurses in Cumberland County and nationwide. On Wednesday, Nov. 9, members of Uplands Village learned about a systemic solution (or at least a partial solution) to this problem.
Roane State Community College is expanding its presence in Crossville with a registered nurse training facility.
Representatives from Roane State and county government attended the presentation at Uplands with displays, floor plans, financial and enrollment numbers, and descriptions of this proposed facility which is expected to graduate a cohort of 24 nurses per year.
Funds are already secured from the state, the city of Crossville and Cumberland County. Grants are being applied for nationally.
But there needs to be more local buy-in — literally. Those willing to contribute may mail a check to Roane State Foundation, 276 Patton Lane, Harriman, TN 37748 and mark in the memo line “Cumberland Expansion Campaign.” Call the Foundation at 865-882-4507 for details.
