Uplands Village was recognized at the 2019 Plateau Alzheimer’s Tennessee award luncheon in Crossville as the team raising the most money.
Captained by Barbara Smith, the team raised a generous donation of $3,515. Last year’s Crossville walk exceeded their goal and raised a total of $41,000 for Alzheimer’s disease research.
The Uplands donation was the most ever collected by Uplands residents and attests to their long history of support for this important cause. First place for an individual contribution went to Uplands member Al Buchanan, who raised an unbelievable $1,850.
Uplands Village is once again a corporate benefactor sponsor for the 2020 campaign. This gives them a unique and important position within the community and shows their commitment to supporting and healing those affected.
Two Wharton Homes, Dougherty and Lake, are dedicated to memory care assisted living with special accommodations for those with memory issues. Call 931-277-1133 for details.
Fundraising in Pleasant Hill has been kicked off with pizza parties behind the Aquatic Center and at Fletcher House for Assisted Living, which also had an ice cream social. Al Buchanan is the chair at Fletcher.
Many of the Uplands’ neighborhoods have had or will be having kick off events on someone’s deck or outdoor space over the next couple of weeks.
Instead of a Walk, this year’s event will be a Plateau Parade on Saturday, Sept. 19. The Parade of gaily decorated cars and other vehicles will begin with line-up at 9:30 a.m. at the Fairfield Glade Police Department, 5160 Peavine Rd., and wend its way throughout the Glade.
Pet owners are encouraged to dress-up their furry friends and participate or watch.
Besides accepting donations, Alzheimer’s Tennessee is making available 2020 socks, T-shirts and chrysanthemums. Orders for the mums must be placed with Debbie Spearman, dspearman@uplandsvillage.com, or 931-277-1198. Prices are $13 for one large mum, or two mums for $25. Colors are purple, white, red, yellow or bronze.
Visit www.alztennessee.org for details.
Donations will be gratefully received after the Plateau Parade up through Nov. 30. All money raised will be spent in Tennessee to support the estimated 110,000 individuals and families affected. It also supports the promising national research efforts at the University of Tennessee and Vanderbilt University. Some of it will be used for the Alzheimer’s Tennessee website, help line, support and education programs.
Alzheimer’s Tennessee Inc. was founded in 1983 by a small group of East Tennessee families. Today the 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization still governed by a local Board of Directors advocates for top research initiatives and provides services to the families facing Alzheimer’s disease and dementia in East Tennessee and the Cumberlands.
With offices in Knoxville and Cookeville, Alzheimer’s Tennessee Inc. serves Cumberland and 25 other counties from Putnam in the west to Hancock in the northeast part of the state. They provide family support, offer community and professional education, advocate for the needs and rights of those with Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias, as well as research for its prevention, cure, and treatment.
