The Military Memorial Museum of the Upper Cumberland located in downtown Crossville is undergoing many changes as it grows within the community’s popularity.
Readers are encouraged to visit the museum’s new Facebook page which can be found at https://www.facebook.com/MMMCSV as well the new website www.militarymemorialmuseum-tn.org. These sites are dynamic as they are constantly improving and changes are made continual amended so that visitors can view the myriad of artifacts displayed in such a small historical building.
Future improvements will see is a QR (Quick Response) code affixed to the front door allowing the visitor the opportunity to scan and read pertinent museum information on their smart phone. Additionally, the museum is undergoing extensive improvements to its security and fire alarm system as well as its internet capabilities.
A bonus to the museum is the positioning of several acquired large display cases that were graciously donated by Ed and Natalie Eischied of Crossville. The first display case is currently located at the Crossville Airport highlights,. It housed several WWII military aviation artifacts as well as an Army Air Corp uniform which should bring many memories of World War II veterans.
Future display cases are expected to be staged at Fairfield Glade Village Green Mall, the Crossville Outlet Mall and the Crossville Cumberland County Archives and Family Heritage Center. The display cases are intended to provide a glimpse of the museums artifacts for the community and newly arriving Cumberland County residents.
The Military Memorial Museum of the Upper Cumberland is a 501-C-3 non-profit organization. It’s Board of Directors and support staff are non-paid community members donating their time and energy for the sole purpose of enhancing the museum’s posture for the community. The museum’s operation is solely dependent upon visitors’ donations. The museum has much to offer and the community is encouraged to visit and walk with our tour guides as they walk you through an up-close view of America’s history.
For more information regarding museum hours call 931-250-5525.
