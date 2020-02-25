Wednesday, Feb. 26
Tori Hughes book and author event
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
11:30 a.m.
931-484-6790
Mark Grisham book and author event
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
11:30 a.m.
931-484-6790
Black Mountain hike
Meet at Dorton United Methodist Church
for 7:30 a.m. carpool
Carpool cost $1
931-267-2243
Life Drawing
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
Noon-2 p.m.
$5 model fee
931-707-7249
Water aerobics
Fairfield Glade Community and Conference Center
128 Stonehenge Dr.
9-10 a.m.
$5
Stamp Collectors
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
11 a.m.-noon
931-248-6148
Ewe Can Knit
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.
937-558-8684
Thursday, Feb. 27
Stained glass
Fourth of four sessions
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
9 a.m.-noon
$120/members, $140/guests
931-707-7249
Bluegrass
127 S. Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
5:30 p.m.
Crossville Chess Club
Dairy Queen
760 N. Main St.
7-9 p.m.
931-287-3765
Walk Stonehenge
Stonehenge Golf Club
222 Fairfield Blvd.
8:45-10 a.m.
Free
Friday, Feb. 28
Star Family Circus
National Guard Armory
144 Sparta Hwy.
$8/ages 3-12, $15/adult
Travis Rice
Spike’s Sports Grille
4568 Peavine Rd.
6-9 p.m.
931-202-2989
Landscape design
Plateau Discovery Gardens
320 Experiment Station Rd.
10 a.m.-noon
Free
931-484-0034 to register
Spring-inspired earrings
For Arts Crafts and Sports
Crossville Outlet Center
1-3 p.m.
$25
931-210-5599 to register
Step in Out
Pappy’s Place Bar & Grill
1133 Genesis Rd.
9 p.m.
931-337-0703
Introduction to lace weaving
The Yarn Patch
1771 Peavine Rd., Suite 102
10 a.m.-noon
$35
931-707-1255
Eric Coomer
Grinder House Coffee
73 N. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
931-707-0440
The Isaacs
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7-9 p.m.
$39-$60
931-484-6133
Plateau Origami People
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
1-3 p.m.
Water aerobics
Fairfield Glade Community
and Conference Center
128 Stonehenge Dr.
9-10 a.m.
$5
Saturday, Feb. 29
Leap Year hike
Cumberland Mountain State Park Restaurant terrace
24 Office Dr.
10 a.m.-noon
$10
931-484-6138
Beginning sewing class
Redemption Church of Crossville
75 Commercial Dr.
9 a.m.-noon
etgc.org to register
Dirt Poor
Bootleggers Bar and Grille
287 Hwy. 70 E.
8 p.m.-midnight
931-337-0449
Fruit tree pruning
Plateau Discovery Gardens
320 Experiment Station Rd.
9-11:30 a.m.
Free
931-484-0034 to register
Chess class
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.-noon
931-484-6790
Leap into Science
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
1:30 p.m.
Ages 7-11
931-484-6790
Dog Cove Loop hike
Meet at Tractor Supply Co.
for 8 a.m. carpool
Carpool cost $3
931-267-2243
Mellow Yellow
Bootleggers Bar and Grille
287 Hwy. 70 E.
8 p.m.-midnight
931-337-0449
Endo Athletics jiu-jitsu
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
5-8 p.m.
931-484-6133
Guitar lessons
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m. beginners
10:30 a.m. intermediate
11:30 a.m. advanced
Free
931-484-6790
Wednesday, March 4
Jess Jocoy
Social Brew
140 N. Main St.
8-11 p.m.
931-456-2739
Water aerobics
Fairfield Glade Community and Conference Center
128 Stonehenge Dr.
9-10 a.m.
$5
Stamp Collectors
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
11 a.m.-noon
931-248-6148
Ewe Can Knit
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.
937-558-8684
Thursday, March 5
The WannaBeatles
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7-9 p.m.
$25-$35
931-484-6133
Bluegrass
127 S. Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
5:30 p.m.
Crossville Chess Club
Dairy Queen
760 N. Main St.
7-9 p.m.
931-287-3765
Walk Stonehenge
Stonehenge Golf Club
222 Fairfield Blvd.
8:45-10 a.m.
Free
Friday, March 6
United Fund Be a Star dinner and auction
Lake Tansi Restaurant and Bar
6-9:30 p.m.
931-484-4082 for tickets
Diane Mcintosh Tribute to the Legendary Ladies of Soul
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7-9 pm.
$25-$30
931-484-6133
Jesse Black
Spike’s Sports Grille
4568 Peavine Rd.
6-9 p.m.
931-202-2989
Andrew Peterson
Central Baptist Church
1346 S. Main St.
7-9 p.m.
Clue [PG]
Cumberland County Playhouse
221 Tennessee Ave.
Through April 16
931-484-5000
Amanda Pruitt
Grinder House Coffee
73 N. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
931-707-0440
Cabin Fever Concert Series with Memory Road
Fairfield Glade Community and Conference Center
128 Stonehenge Dr.
6-8 p.m.
$12.50
Tunisian crochet sampler scarf
The Yarn Patch
1771 Peavine Rd., Suite 102
3-4 p.m.
$24
931-707-1255
Plateau Origami People
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
1-3 p.m.
Water aerobics
Fairfield Glade Community
and Conference Center
128 Stonehenge Dr.
9-10 a.m.
$5
Saturday, March 7
Beginner Backpacking Workshop
Session 1: Gear/Clothing
Cumberland Mountain State Park Restaurant
Conference Room C
24 Office Dr.
7-9 p.m.
$10
931-484-6138 to register
Dragway opening day
Crossville Dragway
1650 Creston Rd.
11 a.m.-8 p.m.
$10; free to race
931-210-6607
Spring/summer porch sign
Stonehaus Winery
2444 Genesis Rd.
Noon
$60
931-484-9463 for reservations
Write Away
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.-noon
931-484-6790
St. Patrick’s Day mosaic cowl
The Yarn Patch
1771 Peavine Rd., Suite 102
3-4 p.m.
$24
931-707-1255
Weed Wrangle
Cumberland Mountain State Park
24 Office Dr.
10 a.m.-noon
Free
Register at tinyurl.com/2020Wrangler
Intro to Beekeeping: Short Course
UT AgResearch and Education Center
320 Experiment Station Rd.
8 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
Free
RSVP to jeremyshoemaker24@gmail.com
Weed Wrangle
Obed River Park
9 a.m.-2 p.m.
24 Obed River Park Dr.
931-484-5442, ext. 3
On the Move: Emigration, Immigration and Migration
genealogy seminar
Cumberland County Archives and Family Heritage Center
95 E. First St.
10 a.m.-noon
931-456-2006
Drew Robbins
Bootleggers Bar and Grille
287 Hwy. 70 E.
8 p.m.-midnight
931-337-0449
Guitar lessons
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m. beginners
10:30 a.m. intermediate
11:30 a.m. advanced
Free
931-484-6790
Wednesday, March 11
I Never Saw Another Butterfly
Jet Theatrix Drama Club
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
Eat Healthy, Be Active
community workshop
Crossville Housing Authority
67 Irwin Ave.
11 a.m.-noon
Free
931-456-1707 to RSVP
Spring into Action With Your Business webinar
Cumberland Business Incubator
2569 Cook Rd.
11 a.m.-noon
931-456-4910 to register
Water aerobics
Fairfield Glade Community and Conference Center
128 Stonehenge Dr.
9-10 a.m.
$5
Stamp Collectors
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
11 a.m.-noon
931-248-6148
Ewe Can Knit
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.
937-558-8684
Thursday, March 12
I Never Saw Another Butterfly
Jet Theatrix Drama Club
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
Bluegrass
127 S. Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
5:30 p.m.
Crossville Chess Club
Dairy Queen
760 N. Main St.
7-9 p.m.
931-287-3765
Walk Stonehenge
Stonehenge Golf Club
222 Fairfield Blvd.
8:45-10 a.m.
Free
Friday, March 13
I Never Saw Another Butterfly
Jet Theatrix Drama Club
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
Melissa Ellis
Spike’s Sports Grille
4568 Peavine Rd.
6-9 p.m.
931-202-2989
Billy Mac
Bootleggers Bar and Grille
287 Hwy. 70 E.
8 p.m.-midnight
931-337-0449
Spring Home Show
Cumberland County Community Complex
1398 Livingston Rd.
4-8 p.m.
$2
931-484-9097
Towne
Grinder House Coffee
73 N. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
931-707-0440
Plateau Origami People
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
1-3 p.m.
Water aerobics
Fairfield Glade Community
and Conference Center
128 Stonehenge Dr.
9-10 a.m.
$5
Saturday, March 14
I Never Saw Another Butterfly
Jet Theatrix Drama Club
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
Spring Home Show
Cumberland County Community Complex
1398 Livingston Rd.
9 a.m.-6 p.m.
$2
931-484-9097
Trash and Treasure Sale
Fairfield Glade Community and Conference Center
128 Stonehenge Dr.
8 a.m.-1 p.m.
931-484-3673
Cards created with unique paints
For Arts, Crafts and Sports
Crossville Outlet Center
10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
$25
931-210-5599
Coffee with a Ranger
Cumberland Mountain State Park Restaurant patio
24 Office Dr.
9-10 a.m.
931-484-6138
Terry Hogan
Bootleggers Bar and Grille
287 Hwy. 70 E.
8 p.m.-midnight
931-337-0449
Guitar lessons
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m. beginners
10:30 a.m. intermediate
11:30 a.m. advanced
Free
931-484-6790
Sunday, March 15
Spring Home Show
Cumberland County Community Complex
1398 Livingston Rd.
Noon-4 p.m.
$2
931-484-9097
7eventh Time Down, Rhett Walker and Love & The Outcome
Cumberland Fellowship
1640 West. Ave.
7 p.m.
$18-$45
1-800-965-9324
Commented
