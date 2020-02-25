calendar

Wednesday, Feb. 26

Tori Hughes book and author event

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

11:30 a.m.

931-484-6790

 

Mark Grisham book and author event

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

11:30 a.m.

931-484-6790

 

Black Mountain hike

Meet at Dorton United Methodist Church

for 7:30 a.m. carpool

Carpool cost $1

931-267-2243

 

Life Drawing

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

Noon-2 p.m.

$5 model fee

931-707-7249

 

Water aerobics

Fairfield Glade Community and Conference Center

128 Stonehenge Dr.

9-10 a.m.

$5

 

Stamp Collectors

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

11 a.m.-noon

931-248-6148

 

Ewe Can Knit

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.

937-558-8684

 

Thursday, Feb. 27

Stained glass

Fourth of four sessions

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

9 a.m.-noon

$120/members, $140/guests

931-707-7249

 

Bluegrass

127 S. Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

5:30 p.m.

 

Crossville Chess Club

Dairy Queen

760 N. Main St.

7-9 p.m.

931-287-3765

 

Walk Stonehenge

Stonehenge Golf Club

222 Fairfield Blvd.

8:45-10 a.m.

Free

 

Friday, Feb. 28

Star Family Circus

National Guard Armory

144 Sparta Hwy.

$8/ages 3-12, $15/adult

 

Travis Rice

Spike’s Sports Grille

4568 Peavine Rd.

6-9 p.m.

931-202-2989

 

Landscape design

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

10 a.m.-noon

Free

931-484-0034 to register

 

Spring-inspired earrings

For Arts Crafts and Sports

Crossville Outlet Center

1-3 p.m.

$25

931-210-5599 to register

 

Step in Out

Pappy’s Place Bar & Grill

1133 Genesis Rd.

9 p.m.

931-337-0703

 

Introduction to lace weaving

The Yarn Patch

1771 Peavine Rd., Suite 102

10 a.m.-noon

$35

931-707-1255

 

Eric Coomer

Grinder House Coffee

73 N. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

931-707-0440

 

The Isaacs

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7-9 p.m.

$39-$60

931-484-6133

 

Plateau Origami People

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

1-3 p.m.

 

Water aerobics

Fairfield Glade Community

and Conference Center

128 Stonehenge Dr.

9-10 a.m.

$5

 

Saturday, Feb. 29

Leap Year hike

Cumberland Mountain State Park Restaurant terrace

24 Office Dr.

10 a.m.-noon

$10

931-484-6138

 

Beginning sewing class

Redemption Church of Crossville

75 Commercial Dr.

9 a.m.-noon

etgc.org to register

 

Dirt Poor

Bootleggers Bar and Grille

287 Hwy. 70 E.

8 p.m.-midnight

931-337-0449

 

Fruit tree pruning

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

9-11:30 a.m.

Free

931-484-0034 to register

 

Chess class

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.-noon

931-484-6790

 

Leap into Science

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

1:30 p.m.

Ages 7-11

931-484-6790

 

Dog Cove Loop hike

Meet at Tractor Supply Co.

for 8 a.m. carpool

Carpool cost $3

931-267-2243

 

Mellow Yellow

Bootleggers Bar and Grille

287 Hwy. 70 E.

8 p.m.-midnight

931-337-0449

 

Endo Athletics jiu-jitsu

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

5-8 p.m.

931-484-6133

 

Guitar lessons

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m. beginners

10:30 a.m. intermediate

11:30 a.m. advanced

Free

931-484-6790

 

Wednesday, March 4

Jess Jocoy

Social Brew

140 N. Main St.

8-11 p.m.

931-456-2739

 

Water aerobics

Fairfield Glade Community and Conference Center

128 Stonehenge Dr.

9-10 a.m.

$5

 

Stamp Collectors

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

11 a.m.-noon

931-248-6148

 

Ewe Can Knit

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.

937-558-8684

 

Thursday, March 5

The WannaBeatles

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7-9 p.m.

$25-$35

931-484-6133

 

Bluegrass

127 S. Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

5:30 p.m.

 

Crossville Chess Club

Dairy Queen

760 N. Main St.

7-9 p.m.

931-287-3765

 

Walk Stonehenge

Stonehenge Golf Club

222 Fairfield Blvd.

8:45-10 a.m.

Free

 

Friday, March 6

United Fund Be a Star dinner and auction

Lake Tansi Restaurant and Bar

6-9:30 p.m.

931-484-4082 for tickets

 

Diane Mcintosh Tribute to the Legendary Ladies of Soul

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7-9 pm.

$25-$30

931-484-6133

 

Jesse Black

Spike’s Sports Grille

4568 Peavine Rd.

6-9 p.m.

931-202-2989

 

Andrew Peterson

Central Baptist Church

1346 S. Main St.

7-9 p.m.

 

Clue [PG]

Cumberland County Playhouse

221 Tennessee Ave.

Through April 16

931-484-5000

 

Amanda Pruitt

Grinder House Coffee

73 N. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

931-707-0440

 

Cabin Fever Concert Series with Memory Road

Fairfield Glade Community and Conference Center

128 Stonehenge Dr.

6-8 p.m.

$12.50

 

Tunisian crochet sampler scarf

The Yarn Patch

1771 Peavine Rd., Suite 102

3-4 p.m.

$24

931-707-1255

 

Plateau Origami People

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

1-3 p.m.

 

Water aerobics

Fairfield Glade Community

and Conference Center

128 Stonehenge Dr.

9-10 a.m.

$5

 

Saturday, March 7

Beginner Backpacking Workshop

Session 1: Gear/Clothing

Cumberland Mountain State Park Restaurant

Conference Room C

24 Office Dr.

7-9 p.m.

$10

931-484-6138 to register

 

Dragway opening day

Crossville Dragway

1650 Creston Rd.

11 a.m.-8 p.m.

$10; free to race

931-210-6607

 

Spring/summer porch sign

Stonehaus Winery

2444 Genesis Rd.

Noon

$60

931-484-9463 for reservations

 

Write Away

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.-noon

931-484-6790

 

St. Patrick’s Day mosaic cowl

The Yarn Patch

1771 Peavine Rd., Suite 102

3-4 p.m.

$24

931-707-1255

 

Weed Wrangle

Cumberland Mountain State Park

24 Office Dr.

10 a.m.-noon

Free

Register at tinyurl.com/2020Wrangler

 

Intro to Beekeeping: Short Course

UT AgResearch and Education Center

320 Experiment Station Rd.

8 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

Free

RSVP to jeremyshoemaker24@gmail.com

 

Weed Wrangle

Obed River Park

9 a.m.-2 p.m.

24 Obed River Park Dr.

931-484-5442, ext. 3

 

On the Move: Emigration, Immigration and Migration

genealogy seminar

Cumberland County Archives and Family Heritage Center

95 E. First St.

10 a.m.-noon

931-456-2006

 

Drew Robbins

Bootleggers Bar and Grille

287 Hwy. 70 E.

8 p.m.-midnight

931-337-0449

 

Guitar lessons

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m. beginners

10:30 a.m. intermediate

11:30 a.m. advanced

Free

931-484-6790

 

Wednesday, March 11

I Never Saw Another Butterfly

Jet Theatrix Drama Club

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

 

Eat Healthy, Be Active 

community workshop

Crossville Housing Authority

67 Irwin Ave.

11 a.m.-noon

Free

931-456-1707 to RSVP

 

Spring into Action With Your Business webinar

Cumberland Business Incubator

2569 Cook Rd.

11 a.m.-noon

931-456-4910 to register

 

Water aerobics

Fairfield Glade Community and Conference Center

128 Stonehenge Dr.

9-10 a.m.

$5

 

Stamp Collectors

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

11 a.m.-noon

931-248-6148

 

Ewe Can Knit

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.

937-558-8684

 

Thursday, March 12

I Never Saw Another Butterfly

Jet Theatrix Drama Club

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

 

Bluegrass

127 S. Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

5:30 p.m.

 

Crossville Chess Club

Dairy Queen

760 N. Main St.

7-9 p.m.

931-287-3765

 

Walk Stonehenge

Stonehenge Golf Club

222 Fairfield Blvd.

8:45-10 a.m.

Free

 

Friday, March 13

I Never Saw Another Butterfly

Jet Theatrix Drama Club

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

 

Melissa Ellis

Spike’s Sports Grille

4568 Peavine Rd.

6-9 p.m.

931-202-2989

 

Billy Mac

Bootleggers Bar and Grille

287 Hwy. 70 E.

8 p.m.-midnight

931-337-0449

 

Spring Home Show

Cumberland County Community Complex

1398 Livingston Rd.

4-8 p.m.

$2

931-484-9097

 

Towne

Grinder House Coffee

73 N. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

931-707-0440

 

Plateau Origami People

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

1-3 p.m.

 

Water aerobics

Fairfield Glade Community

and Conference Center

128 Stonehenge Dr.

9-10 a.m.

$5

 

Saturday, March 14

I Never Saw Another Butterfly

Jet Theatrix Drama Club

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

 

Spring Home Show

Cumberland County Community Complex

1398 Livingston Rd.

9 a.m.-6 p.m.

$2

931-484-9097

 

Trash and Treasure Sale

Fairfield Glade Community and Conference Center

128 Stonehenge Dr.

8 a.m.-1 p.m.

931-484-3673

 

Cards created with unique paints

For Arts, Crafts and Sports

Crossville Outlet Center

10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

$25

931-210-5599

 

Coffee with a Ranger

Cumberland Mountain State Park Restaurant patio

24 Office Dr.

9-10 a.m.

931-484-6138

 

Terry Hogan

Bootleggers Bar and Grille

287 Hwy. 70 E.

8 p.m.-midnight

931-337-0449

 

Guitar lessons

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m. beginners

10:30 a.m. intermediate

11:30 a.m. advanced

Free

931-484-6790

 

Sunday, March 15

Spring Home Show

Cumberland County Community Complex

1398 Livingston Rd.

Noon-4 p.m.

$2

931-484-9097

 

7eventh Time Down, Rhett Walker and Love & The Outcome

Cumberland Fellowship

1640 West. Ave.

7 p.m.

$18-$45

1-800-965-9324