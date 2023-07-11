briansherrill.jpg

Enjoy Science Friday with Mr. Brian at the Art Circle Public Library, 3 East St., on Friday, July 14, from noon to 1:30 p.m. For more information, call 931-484-6790.

Looking for something to do? Check out the calendar of events, published Tuesdays in The Scene or online at www.crossville-chronicle.com.

Tuesday, July 11

College Preview Day

TCAT Crossville

910 Miller Ave.

9 a.m.

931-484-7502

 

KidBits Preschool Storytime

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.

931-484-6790

 

China Plate Painting

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

4:30-6 p.m.

931-484-6790

 

Wire-Wrapped 

Abstract Tree Pendant

Art Guild at Fairfield Glade

451 Lakeview Dr.

1-4 p.m.

$45-$50

931-707-7249

www.artguildfairfieldglade.net

 

The Shaydes

Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion

6 p.m.

Free

 

Wednesday, July 12

Farmers Market

The Square at Fairfield Glade

at Peavine Rd. 

and Stonehenge Dr.

9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. 

or until sellout

 

TTA Chapter Hike

Meadow Creek Park 

and Bee Rock

Monterey, TN

1.56-mile loop 

and .7-mile in-and-out hike

Leave 7:30 a.m.

Harbor Freight Parking Lot

145 Highland Square

Carpool $3

931-267-2243

ttaplateauhikes68@

tennesseetrails.org

 

Conquering Clutter 

with Beth Ruck

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.

931-484-6790

 

Thursday, July 13

David Newbould

The Amp

29 Division St.

6:30 p.m.

Free

 

Practical Nursing 

Information Session

TCAT Crossville

910 Miller Ave.

9 a.m.

931-484-7502

 

Walk the Paved Paths

Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

321-213-2640

gladetrails.com/hiking

Molly of Denali Special, “Wise Raven and Old Crow

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.

931-484-6790

 

Teen Breakout Room

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

4:30-5:45 p.m.

931-484-6790

 

Friday, July 14

Sweet Baby James

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

$30

931-484-6133

 

Plateau Discovery

Garden Tour

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

9:30-11 a.m.

Preregistration required

931-879-8980

www.CCMGA.org

 

Barn Watercolor Class

Three sessions

Dogwood Exchange

92 E. First St.

5:30-8:30 p.m.

$105, plus $20 material fee

931-787-6559

 

Science Fridays 

with Mr. Brian

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

Noon-1:30 p.m.

931-484-6790

 

Saturday, July 15

Pollinator Walk & Talk

Outdoor Classroom Session

Obed River Park

24 Obed River Park Dr.

9-11 a.m.

Free

931-484-5442

 

You Collect What? 

Collectors/Hobbyists Exhibit

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Free

931-484-6790

 

Guitar Class

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m. Beginners

10:30 a.m. Intermediate

11:30 a.m. Advanced

Free

931-484-6790

 

Jaws [PG]

Lake Tansi Beach

8 p.m.

931-788-6282

 

Kayley Bishop live

GrinderHouse Coffee

73 N. Main St.

6 p.m.

$15-$25

931-707-0440

 

Domine, A Pink Floyd Tribute

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

$20-$25

931-484-6133

 

Saturday, July 15

Volunteer Trail Day

Cumberland Mountain 

State Park

24 Office Dr.

8 a.m.

Free

888-867-2757

 

Owl Pellet Dissection

Cumberland Mountain 

State Park

24 Office Dr.

3 p.m.

Free

888-867-2757

 

Sunday, July 16

Creek Crawl

Cumberland Mountain 

State Park

24 Office Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

888-867-2757

 

Pelts of Tennessee

Cumberland Mountain 

State Park

24 Office Dr.

10 a.m.

Free

888-867-2757

 

The Story of 3464

Cumberland Mountain 

State Park

24 Office Dr.

1 p.m.

Free

888-867-2757

 

Kayak Tour of Byrd Lake

Cumberland Mountain 

State Park

24 Office Dr.

3 p.m.

$10

888-867-2757

 

Monday, July 17

Native Plants 

and Erosion Control

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

9-11 a.m.

Preregistration required

931-879-8980

www.CCMGA.org

 

Summer Skate Camp

Skate City Crossville

204 Woodmere Mall

10 a.m.-4 p.m.

$100

931-484-0200

 

Soulfissh

The Grove at Fairfield Glade

100 Stonehenge Dr.

5:45 p.m.

800-383-7600

 

Archery & 

Tomahawk Throwing

Cumberland Mountain 

State Park

24 Office Dr.

9 a.m.

$10

888-867-2757

 

Kayak Tour of Byrd Lake

Cumberland Mountain 

State Park

24 Office Dr.

3 p.m.

$10

888-867-2757

 

Tuesday, July 18

Lily Bethke

Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion

6 p.m.

Free

 

KidBits Preschool Storytime

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.

931-484-6790

 

Candy Sushi

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

4-6 p.m.

931-484-6790

 

Summer Skate Camp

Skate City Crossville

204 Woodmere Mall

10 a.m.-4 p.m.

$100

931-484-0200

 

Wednesday, July 19

Farmers Market

The Square at Fairfield Glade

at Peavine Rd. 

and Stonehenge Dr.

9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. 

or until sellout

 

Stamp Collecting

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.-noon

937-499-4210

 

Stained Glass

Multi-Session Class

Dogwood Exchange

92 E. First St.

9 a.m.-noon

$125

931-787-5838

 

TTA Chapter Hike

Burgess Falls State Park & Sparta Greenway

Sparta, TN

1.8-mile and 1-mile hikes

Leave 7:30 a.m.

Harbor Freight Parking Lot

145 Highland Square

Carpool $5

931-267-2243

ttaplateauhikes68@

tennesseetrails.org

 

Thursday, July 20

The Borrowed Mules

The Amp

29 Division St.

6:30 p.m.

Free

 

Children’s Summer 

Reading Program

End-of-Summer Celebration

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.

931-484-6790

 

Library Scavenger Hunt

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

4-5:30 p.m.

931-484-6790

 

Summer Skate Camp

Skate City Crossville

204 Woodmere Mall

10 a.m.-4 p.m.

$100

931-484-0200

 

Walk the Paved Paths

Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

321-213-2640

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Pelts of Tennessee

Cumberland Mountain 

State Park

24 Office Dr.

10 a.m.

Free

888-867-2757

 

Raptors Rule

Cumberland Mountain 

State Park

24 Office Dr.

11:30 a.m.

Free

888-867-2757

 

Friday, July 21

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby [PG-13]

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

$5-$10

931-484-6133

 

Summer Skate Camp

Skate City Crossville

204 Woodmere Mall

10 a.m.-4 p.m.

$100

931-484-0200

 

Saturday, July 22

Comedian/Moonshiner 

Killer Beaz

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

6:30 p.m.

931-484-6133

 

Guitar Class

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m. Beginners

10:30 a.m. Intermediate

11:30 a.m. Advanced

Free

931-484-6790

 

Stained Glass

Multi-Session Class

Dogwood Exchange

92 E. First St.

9 a.m.-noon

$125

931-787-5838

 

Puss in Boots: 

The Last Wish [PG]

Lake Tansi Beach

8 p.m.

931-788-6282

 

Crossville Cruisers Cruise-In

Downtown Crossville

Main St.

Noon-4 p.m.

Free

850-261-9756

fterdeman@gmail.com

 

Quartet/Table Loom Basics

The Yarn Patch

68 N. Main St.

10 a.m.-noon

$45

931-707-1255

 

TTA Chapter Hike

Hardie Trail 

and Sparta Greenway

Sparta, TN

2.5-mile hike 

and greenway walk

Leave 7:30 a.m.

Harbor Freight parking lot

145 Highland Square

Carpool $4

931-267-2243

ttaplateauhikes68@

tennesseetrails.org

 

Walk in the Woods

Cumberland Mountain 

State Park

Byrd Creek Trail

2 miles

11:30 a.m.

Park Office

plateaulocalwalks@yahoo.com

404-790-3945

 

Monday, July 24

Double Shotz

The Grove at Fairfield Glade

100 Stonehenge Dr.

5:45 p.m.

800-383-7600

 

Tuesday, July 25

Leigh Nash live

GrinderHouse Coffee

73 N. Main St.

6:30-8:30 p.m.

$23

931-707-0440

 

Teen Summer Reading Wrap-up Party

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

5-7 p.m.

931-484-6790

 

PBS Southern Storytellers

Fairfield Glade 

Community Club

7827 Peavine Rd.

11 a.m.-noon

Free

931-484-3780

 

Dan Roten Band

Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion

6 p.m.

Free

 

The Muppet Movie [G]

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

$5-$10

931-484-6133

 

Wednesday, July 26

Farmers Market

The Square at Fairfield Glade

at Peavine Rd. 

and Stonehenge Dr.

9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. 

or until sellout

 

Stained Glass 

Multi-Session Class

Dogwood Exchange

92 E. First St.

9 a.m.-noon

$125

931-787-5838

 

Thursday, July 27

Tanner Hillis

The Amp

29 Division St.

6:30 p.m.

Free

 

Christmas in July

Make-It-Take-It Workshop

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Free

931-484-6790

 

Lake Water Color Class

Dogwood Exchange

92 E. First St.

10 a.m.-1 p.m.

$35, plus $5 material fee

931-787-5838

 

Walk the Paved Paths

Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

321-213-2640

gladetrails.com/hiking

