Tuesday, July 11
College Preview Day
TCAT Crossville
910 Miller Ave.
9 a.m.
931-484-7502
KidBits Preschool Storytime
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.
931-484-6790
China Plate Painting
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
4:30-6 p.m.
931-484-6790
Wire-Wrapped
Abstract Tree Pendant
Art Guild at Fairfield Glade
451 Lakeview Dr.
1-4 p.m.
$45-$50
931-707-7249
www.artguildfairfieldglade.net
The Shaydes
Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion
6 p.m.
Free
Wednesday, July 12
Farmers Market
The Square at Fairfield Glade
at Peavine Rd.
and Stonehenge Dr.
9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
or until sellout
TTA Chapter Hike
Meadow Creek Park
and Bee Rock
Monterey, TN
1.56-mile loop
and .7-mile in-and-out hike
Leave 7:30 a.m.
Harbor Freight Parking Lot
145 Highland Square
Carpool $3
931-267-2243
ttaplateauhikes68@
Conquering Clutter
with Beth Ruck
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.
931-484-6790
Thursday, July 13
David Newbould
The Amp
29 Division St.
6:30 p.m.
Free
Practical Nursing
Information Session
TCAT Crossville
910 Miller Ave.
9 a.m.
931-484-7502
Walk the Paved Paths
Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
9 a.m.
Free
321-213-2640
Molly of Denali Special, “Wise Raven and Old Crow”
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.
931-484-6790
Teen Breakout Room
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
4:30-5:45 p.m.
931-484-6790
Friday, July 14
Sweet Baby James
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m.
$30
931-484-6133
Plateau Discovery
Garden Tour
Plateau Discovery Gardens
320 Experiment Station Rd.
9:30-11 a.m.
Preregistration required
931-879-8980
Barn Watercolor Class
Three sessions
Dogwood Exchange
92 E. First St.
5:30-8:30 p.m.
$105, plus $20 material fee
931-787-6559
Science Fridays
with Mr. Brian
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
Noon-1:30 p.m.
931-484-6790
Saturday, July 15
Pollinator Walk & Talk
Outdoor Classroom Session
Obed River Park
24 Obed River Park Dr.
9-11 a.m.
Free
931-484-5442
You Collect What?
Collectors/Hobbyists Exhibit
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
9 a.m.-2 p.m.
Free
931-484-6790
Guitar Class
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m. Beginners
10:30 a.m. Intermediate
11:30 a.m. Advanced
Free
931-484-6790
Jaws [PG]
Lake Tansi Beach
8 p.m.
931-788-6282
Kayley Bishop live
GrinderHouse Coffee
73 N. Main St.
6 p.m.
$15-$25
931-707-0440
Domine, A Pink Floyd Tribute
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m.
$20-$25
931-484-6133
Saturday, July 15
Volunteer Trail Day
Cumberland Mountain
State Park
24 Office Dr.
8 a.m.
Free
888-867-2757
Owl Pellet Dissection
Cumberland Mountain
State Park
24 Office Dr.
3 p.m.
Free
888-867-2757
Sunday, July 16
Creek Crawl
Cumberland Mountain
State Park
24 Office Dr.
9 a.m.
Free
888-867-2757
Pelts of Tennessee
Cumberland Mountain
State Park
24 Office Dr.
10 a.m.
Free
888-867-2757
The Story of 3464
Cumberland Mountain
State Park
24 Office Dr.
1 p.m.
Free
888-867-2757
Kayak Tour of Byrd Lake
Cumberland Mountain
State Park
24 Office Dr.
3 p.m.
$10
888-867-2757
Monday, July 17
Native Plants
and Erosion Control
Plateau Discovery Gardens
320 Experiment Station Rd.
9-11 a.m.
Preregistration required
931-879-8980
Summer Skate Camp
Skate City Crossville
204 Woodmere Mall
10 a.m.-4 p.m.
$100
931-484-0200
Soulfissh
The Grove at Fairfield Glade
100 Stonehenge Dr.
5:45 p.m.
800-383-7600
Archery &
Tomahawk Throwing
Cumberland Mountain
State Park
24 Office Dr.
9 a.m.
$10
888-867-2757
Kayak Tour of Byrd Lake
Cumberland Mountain
State Park
24 Office Dr.
3 p.m.
$10
888-867-2757
Tuesday, July 18
Lily Bethke
Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion
6 p.m.
Free
KidBits Preschool Storytime
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.
931-484-6790
Candy Sushi
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
4-6 p.m.
931-484-6790
Summer Skate Camp
Skate City Crossville
204 Woodmere Mall
10 a.m.-4 p.m.
$100
931-484-0200
Wednesday, July 19
Farmers Market
The Square at Fairfield Glade
at Peavine Rd.
and Stonehenge Dr.
9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
or until sellout
Stamp Collecting
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.-noon
937-499-4210
Stained Glass
Multi-Session Class
Dogwood Exchange
92 E. First St.
9 a.m.-noon
$125
931-787-5838
TTA Chapter Hike
Burgess Falls State Park & Sparta Greenway
Sparta, TN
1.8-mile and 1-mile hikes
Leave 7:30 a.m.
Harbor Freight Parking Lot
145 Highland Square
Carpool $5
931-267-2243
ttaplateauhikes68@
Thursday, July 20
The Borrowed Mules
The Amp
29 Division St.
6:30 p.m.
Free
Children’s Summer
Reading Program
End-of-Summer Celebration
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.
931-484-6790
Library Scavenger Hunt
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
4-5:30 p.m.
931-484-6790
Summer Skate Camp
Skate City Crossville
204 Woodmere Mall
10 a.m.-4 p.m.
$100
931-484-0200
Walk the Paved Paths
Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
9 a.m.
Free
321-213-2640
Pelts of Tennessee
Cumberland Mountain
State Park
24 Office Dr.
10 a.m.
Free
888-867-2757
Raptors Rule
Cumberland Mountain
State Park
24 Office Dr.
11:30 a.m.
Free
888-867-2757
Friday, July 21
Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby [PG-13]
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m.
$5-$10
931-484-6133
Summer Skate Camp
Skate City Crossville
204 Woodmere Mall
10 a.m.-4 p.m.
$100
931-484-0200
Saturday, July 22
Comedian/Moonshiner
Killer Beaz
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
6:30 p.m.
931-484-6133
Guitar Class
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m. Beginners
10:30 a.m. Intermediate
11:30 a.m. Advanced
Free
931-484-6790
Stained Glass
Multi-Session Class
Dogwood Exchange
92 E. First St.
9 a.m.-noon
$125
931-787-5838
Puss in Boots:
The Last Wish [PG]
Lake Tansi Beach
8 p.m.
931-788-6282
Crossville Cruisers Cruise-In
Downtown Crossville
Main St.
Noon-4 p.m.
Free
850-261-9756
Quartet/Table Loom Basics
The Yarn Patch
68 N. Main St.
10 a.m.-noon
$45
931-707-1255
TTA Chapter Hike
Hardie Trail
and Sparta Greenway
Sparta, TN
2.5-mile hike
and greenway walk
Leave 7:30 a.m.
Harbor Freight parking lot
145 Highland Square
Carpool $4
931-267-2243
ttaplateauhikes68@
Walk in the Woods
Cumberland Mountain
State Park
Byrd Creek Trail
2 miles
11:30 a.m.
Park Office
404-790-3945
Monday, July 24
Double Shotz
The Grove at Fairfield Glade
100 Stonehenge Dr.
5:45 p.m.
800-383-7600
Tuesday, July 25
Leigh Nash live
GrinderHouse Coffee
73 N. Main St.
6:30-8:30 p.m.
$23
931-707-0440
Teen Summer Reading Wrap-up Party
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
5-7 p.m.
931-484-6790
PBS Southern Storytellers
Fairfield Glade
Community Club
7827 Peavine Rd.
11 a.m.-noon
Free
931-484-3780
Dan Roten Band
Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion
6 p.m.
Free
The Muppet Movie [G]
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m.
$5-$10
931-484-6133
Wednesday, July 26
Farmers Market
The Square at Fairfield Glade
at Peavine Rd.
and Stonehenge Dr.
9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
or until sellout
Stained Glass
Multi-Session Class
Dogwood Exchange
92 E. First St.
9 a.m.-noon
$125
931-787-5838
Thursday, July 27
Tanner Hillis
The Amp
29 Division St.
6:30 p.m.
Free
Christmas in July
Make-It-Take-It Workshop
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Free
931-484-6790
Lake Water Color Class
Dogwood Exchange
92 E. First St.
10 a.m.-1 p.m.
$35, plus $5 material fee
931-787-5838
Walk the Paved Paths
Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
9 a.m.
Free
321-213-2640
