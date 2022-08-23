Tuesday, Aug. 23
The Obed River Band
Tansi Summer Music Series
Waterside Pavilion
6-8 p.m.
Free
Game Day
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
$5 for lunch
Two Toes Sock Class
The Yarn Patch
68 N Main St.
1-4 p.m.
$40
931-707-1255
Kid Bits Preschool
Storytime with Miss Patty
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.
931-484-6790
Wednesday, Aug. 24
Ewe Can Knit Needle
Workers Group
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.
937-558-8684
Jukebox Dan
Bunkers Grill and Patio Bar
East 750, US-70
5-7 p.m.
931-337-0119
Watercolor Flower Class
Dogwood Exchange
92 E 1st St.
10 a.m.-1 p.m.
$30, with a $10 material fee
931-787-5838
Roland Rock
Lake Tansi Restaurant & Bar
103 Country Club Rd.
6-8 p.m.
931-788-6717
Making Memory Books
The Rainbow’s End
25 Peavine Plaza
10 a.m.-5 p.m.
$20, plus $5 supply fee
931-484-9600
Jeff & Sue Duffield in Concert
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
Noon
931-484-6790
Lilly Bluff Point Trail
Plateau Chapter Hike
Wartburg, TN
5 miles
Leave &:30 a.m. from
Crossville Outlet Center
128 Interstate Dr.
931-248-3190
Thursday, Aug. 25
Bluegrass Music
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
Greeting Card Ornaments Class
The Rainbow’s End
25 Peavine Plaza
1-3 p.m.
$30
931-484-9600
Terry’oke
Bunkers Grill and Patio Bar
East 750, US-70
6-9 p.m.
931-337-0119
Walk the Paved Paths
CMC Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in far left parking lot
9 a.m., Free
State Apiarist Mike Studer
Cumberland County Beekeepers
69 Neecham St.
7 p.m.
Cumberland County Chess Club
ReMax Building
24 Oak Rd.
931-200-9038
6 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 26
Colours
The Grove at Fairfield Glade
100 Stonehenge Dr.
6 p.m.
Free
Line Dancing
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
Rupture 2.0
Lake Tansi Restaurant & Bar
103 Country Club Rd.
7-10 p.m.
931-788-6717
6 Essential Cast-Ons
The Yarn Patch
68 N Main St.
10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
$30
931-707-1255
Faithfully - An Eagles & Journey Experience
The Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7-9 p.m.
$39-$49
931-484-6133
Smoky Mountain Watercolor Class
Dogwood Exchange
92 E 1st St.
5-8 p.m.
$30, with a $10 material fee
931-787-5838
Digital Painting: The Mystery Solved
The Art Guild at Fairfield Glade
451 Lakeview Dr.
12:30-3:30 p.m.
$35-$40
931-707-7249
Ender 3D Printer Club:
Scanning Clinic
Cumberland Business Incubator
2569 Cook Rd.
Noon-2 p.m.
$5 for pizza
Steal and Potatoes Field Day
Plateau AgResearch and Education Center
320 Experiment Station Rd.
8 a.m. registration
Free
Saturday, Aug. 27
Celebration of Cultures
The Square at Fairfield Glade
Peavine Rd. at Stonehenge Dr.
11 a.m.-4 p.m.
Free
UpperCumberlandDiversityAdvocates.org
Butterflies and Caterpillars of the Tennessee Garden
Plateau AgResearch & Education Center
320 Experiment Station Rd.
9-11 a.m.
Free
931-484-0034
Ladies’ Night at The Brew
Social Brew
140 N Main St.
5-10 p.m.
931-456-2739
Daytripper
Bunkers Grill and Patio Bar
East 750, US-70
6-9 p.m.
931-337-0119
Convoy of Hope
Cumberland County Community Complex
1398 Livingston Rd.
10 a.m.
931-707-1883
Free services while supplies last: groceries, hot lunch, nutrition education, health services, shoes, family portraits, community services, veterans services, job and career services, haircuts, breast health services, kids zone, prayer
Paint Like Bob Ross
Dogwood Exchange
92 E First St.
10 a.m.-2 p.m.
$60, plus a $15 material fee
931-787-5838
Groovin’ at The Grove
featuring Run for Cover
The Grove at Fairfield Glade
100 Stonehenge Dr.
6 p.m.
Free
Block of the Month Class
The Rainbow’s End
25 Peavine Plaza
10 a.m.-noon, or 1-3 p.m.
$20
931-484-9600
Beginning Wire-Wrapped Earrings
FACS: For Art, Crafts & Sports
228 Interstate Dr.
11 a.m.-1 p.m.
$25
931-210-5599
Crossville Cruise In
Downtown Crossville
Noon-4 p.m.
Henry Cho Comedy
The Palace Theatre
72 S Main St.
7 p.m.
$29-$51
931-484-6133
Ground N’ The Round w/Jamie Adamson
GrinderHouse Coffee
73 N Main St.
6-8 p.m.
$12-$22
931-707-0440
The Cumberland Outlaws
Creekside Brewing Company
11750 Highway 127 South
5-8 p.m.
931-742-9187
Guitar Class with Tom Fincher
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
Free
10 a.m., beginners
10:45 a.m., intermediate
11:20 a.m., advanced
931-484-6790
Sunday, Aug. 28
Succulent Pumpkin Class
Dirty Girl’s Nursery
697 Dunbar Rd.
2-4 p.m.
$40
931-742-0299
Monday, Aug. 29
Carrie Hassler
Mirror Lake Blast
The Grove at Fairfield Glade
100 Stonehenge Dr.
5:45 p.m.
Free
Beginning Crochet Class
The Rainbow’s End
25 Peavine Plaza
9-11 a.m., or 4-6 p.m.
$60 for all three-classes
931-484-9600
Tuesday, Aug. 30
Country Gold
Tansi Summer Music Series
Waterside Pavilion
6-8 p.m.
Free
Fall Gardeners Festival
UT AgResearch Plateau Research and Education Center
320 Experiment Station Rd.
8 a.m.-3 p.m.
Free
931-484-0034
Kid Bits Preschool Storytime with Miss Patty
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.
931-484-6790
Wednesday, Aug. 31
Ewe Can Knit Needle
Workers Group
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.
937-558-8684
Jukebox Dan
Lake Tansi Restaurant & Bar
103 Country Club Rd.
6-8 p.m.
931-788-6717
Chicken Scratch Apron or Pillow Class
The Rainbow’s End
25 Peavine Plz.
10 a.m.-noon
$40, plus $10 kit
931-484-9600
Jeff Crouch
Bunkers Grill and Patio Bar
East 750, US-70
5-7 p.m.
931-337-0119
Jim Everett, Storytelller
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
Noon
931-484-6790
Window Cliffs State Natural Area
Plateau Chapter Hike
Baxter, TN
5.5 miles or 4.5 miles
rated moderate with stream crossings
Leave 6:30 a.m. from
Tractor Supply
135 Highland Square
Carpool, $5
931-267-2243 or
plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org
Finish Your Quilt Class
The Rainbow’s End
25 Peavine Plaza
1-3 p.m.
$20
931-484-9600
Thursday, Sept. 1
Walk the Paved Paths
CMC Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in far left parking lot
9 a.m., Free
Bluegrass Music
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
Cumberland County Chess Club
ReMax Building
24 Oak Rd.
931-200-9038
6 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 2
Line-Dance Party
featuring Donna & D.J. Garrison
The Grove at Fairfield Glade
100 Stonehenge Dr.
6 p.m.
Free
Line Dancing
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
Bible Journaling Group
FACS: For Art, Crafts and Sports
Crossville Outlet Center
228 Interstate Dr.
1-3 p.m.
$5
931-210-5599
Saturday, Sept. 3
Country Music
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
Sam Hatmaker LIVE
GrinderHouse Coffee
73 N Main St.
6-8 p.m.
$12-$22
931-707-0440
4th Year Anniversary Pirate Party
Christy’s Pub Grub
69 S Main St.
Noon
931-337-0531
Space Creative w/Louise Goodman
Cumberland Business Incubator
2569 Cook Rd.
10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
$15
931-456-4910
Southern Sunrise
Bunkers Grill and Patio Bar
East 750, US-70
6-9 p.m.
931-337-0119
Monday, Sept. 5
Soul Soup
Mirror Lake Blast
The Grove at Fairfield Glade
100 Stonehenge Dr.
5:45 p.m.
Free
Tuesday, Sept. 6
Heart & Soul
Tansi Summer Music Series
Waterside Pavilion
6-8 p.m.
Free
Wednesday, Sept. 7
Chicken Scratch Apron or Pillow Class
The Rainbow’s End
25 Peavine Plz.
10 a.m.-noon
$40, plus $10 kit
931-484-9600
Greeting Card Ornaments Class
The Rainbow’s End
25 Peavine Plaza
1-3 p.m.
$30
931-484-9600
Thursday, Sept. 8
Bluegrass Music
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
Landscaping Do’s and Don’ts
Plateau AgResearch & Education Center
320 Experiment Station Rd.
10-11 a.m.
Free
931-484-0034
Walk the Paved Paths
CMC Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in far left parking lot
9 a.m., Free
Cumberland County Chess Club
ReMax Building
24 Oak Rd.
931-200-9038
6 p.m.
Taste of Crossville
Downtown Crossville
Main St.
6-8 p.m., $25
Friday, Sept. 9
Don & Tommie
The Grove at Fairfield Glade
100 Stonehenge Dr.
6 p.m.
Free
The Cumberland Outlaws
CPG3 Brocco’s Pizza & Brew
59 S Main St.
7-9 p.m.
931-202-1699
The Smoky Nights
Bunkers Grill and Patio Bar
East 750, US-70
6-9 p.m.
931-337-0119
Line Dancing
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
John Schneider
The Palace Theatre
72 S Main St.
7-9 p.m.
$49-$100
931-484-6133
www.palacetheatre-crossville.com
Memorial Garden Clean-Up
Roane State Community College
2567 Cook Rd.
8-11 a.m.
931-484-9033
Advance Acrylic Pour with Shift Metallics
The Art Guild at Fairfield Glade
451 Lakeview Dr.
9 a.m.-noon
$50 for members, $55 for non-members
931-707-7249
www.artguildfairfieldglade.org
Saturday, Sept. 10
The Everly Brothers Experience
The Palace Theatre
72 S Main St.
7 p.m.
$15-$25
931-484-6133
www.palacetheatre-crossville.com
Rat Run on the Mountain
Cumberland County Fairgrounds
1395 Livingston Rd.
1-6 p.m.
12 & under: Free
General admission: $5
Cloth Pumpkins Class
Cumberland County Community Complex
1398 Livingston Rd.
9-11 a.m.
$12
931-484-0034
Card Crafting with Louise
Cumberland Business Incubator
2569 Cook Rd.
2-4 p.m.
$10
Financial Management for Entrepreneurs
Cumberland Business Incubator
2569 Cook Rd.
Mondays, 5-8 p.m.
Via Zoom
Through Oct. 17
$250
931-456-4910
Sunday, Sept. 11
2022 Special Olympics
Stone Memorial High School
2800 Cooke Rd.
3-6 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 12
Beginning Crochet Class
The Rainbow’s End
25 Peavine Plaza
9-11 a.m., or 4-6 p.m.
$60 for all three-classes
931-484-9600
Tuesday, Sept. 13
Truly Clueless
Tansi Summer Music Series
Waterside Pavilion
6-8 p.m.
Free
Game Day
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
$5 for lunch
Find more upcoming events on our Events Calendar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.