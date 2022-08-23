IMG_8277.jpg

Downtown Crossville becomes a food court featuring local restaurants, caterers and others during Taste of Crossville, set Sept. 8. Tickets are $25 and available now from www.downtowncrossvilleinc.net.

Tuesday, Aug. 23

The Obed River Band

Tansi Summer Music Series

Waterside Pavilion

6-8 p.m.

Free

 

Game Day

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

$5 for lunch

 

Two Toes Sock Class

The Yarn Patch

68 N Main St.

1-4 p.m.

$40

931-707-1255

 

Kid Bits Preschool 

Storytime with Miss Patty

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.

931-484-6790

www.artcirclelibrary.info

 

Wednesday, Aug. 24

Ewe Can Knit Needle 

Workers Group

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.

937-558-8684

www.artcirclelibrary.info

 

Jukebox Dan

Bunkers Grill and Patio Bar

East 750, US-70

5-7 p.m.

931-337-0119

 

Watercolor Flower Class

Dogwood Exchange

92 E 1st St.

10 a.m.-1 p.m.

$30, with a $10 material fee

931-787-5838

 

Roland Rock

Lake Tansi Restaurant & Bar

103 Country Club Rd.

6-8 p.m.

931-788-6717

 

Making Memory Books

The Rainbow’s End

25 Peavine Plaza

10 a.m.-5 p.m.

$20, plus $5 supply fee

931-484-9600

 

Jeff & Sue Duffield in Concert

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

Noon

931-484-6790

www.artcirclelibrary.info

 

Lilly Bluff Point Trail

Plateau Chapter Hike

Wartburg, TN

5 miles

Leave &:30 a.m. from

Crossville Outlet Center

128 Interstate Dr.

931-248-3190

 

Thursday, Aug. 25

Bluegrass Music

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

 

Greeting Card Ornaments Class

The Rainbow’s End

25 Peavine Plaza

1-3 p.m.

$30

931-484-9600

 

Terry’oke

Bunkers Grill and Patio Bar

East 750, US-70

6-9 p.m.

931-337-0119

 

Walk the Paved Paths

CMC Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in far left parking lot

9 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

State Apiarist Mike Studer

Cumberland County Beekeepers

69 Neecham St.

7 p.m.

 

Cumberland County Chess Club

ReMax Building

24 Oak Rd.

931-200-9038

6 p.m.

 

Friday, Aug. 26

Colours

The Grove at Fairfield Glade

100 Stonehenge Dr.

6 p.m.

Free

 

Line Dancing

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

 

Rupture 2.0

Lake Tansi Restaurant & Bar

103 Country Club Rd.

7-10 p.m.

931-788-6717

 

6 Essential Cast-Ons

The Yarn Patch

68 N Main St.

10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

$30

931-707-1255

 

Faithfully - An Eagles & Journey Experience

The Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7-9 p.m.

$39-$49

931-484-6133

palacetheatre-crossville.com

 

Smoky Mountain Watercolor Class

Dogwood Exchange

92 E 1st St.

5-8 p.m.

$30, with a $10 material fee

931-787-5838

 

Digital Painting: The Mystery Solved

The Art Guild at Fairfield Glade

451 Lakeview Dr.

12:30-3:30 p.m.

$35-$40

931-707-7249

dale-turner.pixels.com

 

Ender 3D Printer Club: 

Scanning Clinic

Cumberland Business Incubator

2569 Cook Rd.

Noon-2 p.m.

$5 for pizza

 

Steal and Potatoes Field Day

Plateau AgResearch and Education Center

320 Experiment Station Rd.

8 a.m. registration

Free

 

Saturday, Aug. 27

Celebration of Cultures

The Square at Fairfield Glade

Peavine Rd. at Stonehenge Dr.

11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Free

UpperCumberlandDiversityAdvocates.org

 

Butterflies and Caterpillars of the Tennessee Garden

Plateau AgResearch & Education Center

320 Experiment Station Rd.

9-11 a.m.

Free

931-484-0034

utgardenscrossville@utk.edu

 

Ladies’ Night at The Brew

Social Brew

140 N Main St.

5-10 p.m.

931-456-2739

 

Daytripper

Bunkers Grill and Patio Bar

East 750, US-70

6-9 p.m.

931-337-0119

 

Convoy of Hope

Cumberland County Community Complex

1398 Livingston Rd.

10 a.m.

931-707-1883

Free services while supplies last: groceries, hot lunch, nutrition education, health services, shoes, family portraits, community services, veterans services, job and career services, haircuts, breast health services, kids zone, prayer

 

Paint Like Bob Ross

Dogwood Exchange

92 E First St.

10 a.m.-2 p.m.

$60, plus a $15 material fee

931-787-5838

 

Groovin’ at The Grove

featuring Run for Cover

The Grove at Fairfield Glade

100 Stonehenge Dr.

6 p.m.

Free

 

Block of the Month Class

The Rainbow’s End

25 Peavine Plaza

10 a.m.-noon, or 1-3 p.m.

$20

931-484-9600

 

Beginning Wire-Wrapped Earrings

FACS: For Art, Crafts & Sports

228 Interstate Dr.

11 a.m.-1 p.m.

$25

931-210-5599

 

Crossville Cruise In

Downtown Crossville

Noon-4 p.m.

 

Henry Cho Comedy

The Palace Theatre

72 S Main St.

7 p.m.

$29-$51

931-484-6133

 

Ground N’ The Round w/Jamie Adamson

GrinderHouse Coffee

73 N Main St.

6-8 p.m.

$12-$22

931-707-0440

 

The Cumberland Outlaws

Creekside Brewing Company

11750 Highway 127 South

5-8 p.m.

931-742-9187

creeksidebrewingcompany.com

 

Guitar Class with Tom Fincher

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

Free

10 a.m., beginners

10:45 a.m., intermediate

11:20 a.m., advanced

931-484-6790

www.artcirclelibrary.info

 

Sunday, Aug. 28

Succulent Pumpkin Class

Dirty Girl’s Nursery

697 Dunbar Rd.

2-4 p.m.

$40

931-742-0299

 

Monday, Aug. 29

Carrie Hassler

Mirror Lake Blast

The Grove at Fairfield Glade

100 Stonehenge Dr.

5:45 p.m.

Free

 

Beginning Crochet Class

The Rainbow’s End

25 Peavine Plaza

9-11 a.m., or 4-6 p.m.

$60 for all three-classes

931-484-9600

 

Tuesday, Aug. 30

Country Gold

Tansi Summer Music Series

Waterside Pavilion

6-8 p.m.

Free

 

 

Fall Gardeners Festival

UT AgResearch Plateau Research and Education Center

320 Experiment Station Rd.

8 a.m.-3 p.m.

Free

931-484-0034

 

Kid Bits Preschool Storytime with Miss Patty

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.

931-484-6790

www.artcirclelibrary.info

 

Wednesday, Aug. 31

Ewe Can Knit Needle 

Workers Group

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.

937-558-8684

www.artcirclelibrary.info

 

Jukebox Dan

Lake Tansi Restaurant & Bar

103 Country Club Rd.

6-8 p.m.

931-788-6717

 

Chicken Scratch Apron or Pillow Class

The Rainbow’s End

25 Peavine Plz.

10 a.m.-noon

$40, plus $10 kit

931-484-9600

 

Jeff Crouch

Bunkers Grill and Patio Bar

East 750, US-70

5-7 p.m.

931-337-0119

 

Jim Everett, Storytelller

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

Noon

931-484-6790

www.artcirclelibrary.info

 

Window Cliffs State Natural Area

Plateau Chapter Hike

Baxter, TN

5.5 miles or 4.5 miles

rated moderate with stream crossings

Leave 6:30 a.m. from

Tractor Supply

135 Highland Square

Carpool, $5

931-267-2243 or

plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org

 

Finish Your Quilt Class

The Rainbow’s End

25 Peavine Plaza

1-3 p.m.

$20

931-484-9600

 

Thursday, Sept. 1

Walk the Paved Paths

CMC Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in far left parking lot

9 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Bluegrass Music

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

 

Cumberland County Chess Club

ReMax Building

24 Oak Rd.

931-200-9038

6 p.m.

 

Friday, Sept. 2

Line-Dance Party

featuring Donna & D.J. Garrison

The Grove at Fairfield Glade

100 Stonehenge Dr.

6 p.m.

Free

 

Line Dancing

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

 

Bible Journaling Group

FACS: For Art, Crafts and Sports

Crossville Outlet Center

228 Interstate Dr.

1-3 p.m.

$5

931-210-5599

 

Saturday, Sept. 3

Country Music

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

 

Sam Hatmaker LIVE

GrinderHouse Coffee

73 N Main St.

6-8 p.m.

$12-$22

931-707-0440

 

4th Year Anniversary Pirate Party

Christy’s Pub Grub

69 S Main St.

Noon

931-337-0531

 

Space Creative w/Louise Goodman

Cumberland Business Incubator

2569 Cook Rd.

10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

$15

931-456-4910

 

Southern Sunrise

Bunkers Grill and Patio Bar

East 750, US-70

6-9 p.m.

931-337-0119

 

Monday, Sept. 5

Soul Soup

Mirror Lake Blast

The Grove at Fairfield Glade

100 Stonehenge Dr.

5:45 p.m.

Free

 

Tuesday, Sept. 6

Heart & Soul

Tansi Summer Music Series

Waterside Pavilion

6-8 p.m.

Free

 

Wednesday, Sept. 7

Chicken Scratch Apron or Pillow Class

The Rainbow’s End

25 Peavine Plz.

10 a.m.-noon

$40, plus $10 kit

931-484-9600

 

Greeting Card Ornaments Class

The Rainbow’s End

25 Peavine Plaza

1-3 p.m.

$30

931-484-9600

 

Thursday, Sept. 8

Bluegrass Music

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

 

Landscaping Do’s and Don’ts

Plateau AgResearch & Education Center

320 Experiment Station Rd.

10-11 a.m.

Free

931-484-0034

utgardenscrossville@utk.edu

 

Walk the Paved Paths

CMC Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in far left parking lot

9 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Cumberland County Chess Club

ReMax Building

24 Oak Rd.

931-200-9038

6 p.m.

 

Taste of Crossville

Downtown Crossville

Main St.

6-8 p.m., $25

www.downtowncrossvilleinc.net

 

Friday, Sept. 9

Don & Tommie

The Grove at Fairfield Glade

100 Stonehenge Dr.

6 p.m.

Free

 

The Cumberland Outlaws

CPG3 Brocco’s Pizza & Brew

59 S Main St.

7-9 p.m.

931-202-1699

 

The Smoky Nights

Bunkers Grill and Patio Bar

East 750, US-70

6-9 p.m.

931-337-0119

 

Line Dancing

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

 

John Schneider

The Palace Theatre

72 S Main St.

7-9 p.m.

$49-$100

931-484-6133

www.palacetheatre-crossville.com

 

Memorial Garden Clean-Up

Roane State Community College

2567 Cook Rd.

8-11 a.m.

931-484-9033

obedwatershed1@gmail.com

 

Advance Acrylic Pour with Shift Metallics

The Art Guild at Fairfield Glade

451 Lakeview Dr.

9 a.m.-noon

$50 for members, $55 for non-members

931-707-7249

www.artguildfairfieldglade.org

 

Saturday, Sept. 10

The Everly Brothers Experience

The Palace Theatre

72 S Main St.

7 p.m.

$15-$25

931-484-6133

www.palacetheatre-crossville.com

 

Rat Run on the Mountain

Cumberland County Fairgrounds

1395 Livingston Rd.

1-6 p.m.

12 & under: Free

General admission: $5

 

Cloth Pumpkins Class

Cumberland County Community Complex

1398 Livingston Rd.

9-11 a.m.

$12

931-484-0034

utgardenscrossville@utk.edu

 

Card Crafting with Louise

Cumberland Business Incubator

2569 Cook Rd.

2-4 p.m.

$10

 

Financial Management for Entrepreneurs

Cumberland Business Incubator

2569 Cook Rd.

Mondays, 5-8 p.m.

Via Zoom

Through Oct. 17

$250

931-456-4910

cbi@roanestate.edu

 

Sunday, Sept. 11

2022 Special Olympics

Stone Memorial High School

2800 Cooke Rd.

3-6 p.m.

thearccc@frontier.com

 

Monday, Sept. 12

Beginning Crochet Class

The Rainbow’s End

25 Peavine Plaza

9-11 a.m., or 4-6 p.m.

$60 for all three-classes

931-484-9600

 

Tuesday, Sept. 13

Truly Clueless

Tansi Summer Music Series

Waterside Pavilion

6-8 p.m.

Free

 

Game Day

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

$5 for lunch

