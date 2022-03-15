Tuesday, March 15
Open Mic Night
Palace Theatre
7 p.m.
72 S. Main St.
931-484-6133 for a spot
Peer Art Review and
Discussion Group
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
Noon-2 p.m.
931-707-7249
www.artguildfairfieldglade.org
College Preview Day
Tennessee College of Applied Technology
910 Miller Ave.
9 a.m.
Kid Bits Preschool
Storytime
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.
Limited Registration
931-484-6790
Cumberland County
Republican Party
Judicial Forum
Cumberland County Community Complex
1398 Livingston Rd.
Includes dinner, $15 at the door
Wednesday, March 16
World Tavern Poker League
Grinder House Coffee
73 N. Main St.
6-10:30 p.m.
Chain Maile Jewelry
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
1-4 p.m.
$65 members/$70 guests
931-707-7249
www.artguildfairfieldglade.org
Wreath Making
Rainbow’s End
25 Peavine Plaza
10 a.m.-noon
$40 plus $20 materials fee
931-484-9600
TTA Plateau Chapter Hike
Savage Gulf
Palmer, TN
4.5-mile or 8-mile hikes
Leave 7:30 a.m.
Tractor Supply
135 Highland Square
$7 carpool
plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org
or 931-267-2243
Ewe Can Knit
Needle Workers Group
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.
Stamp Collecting
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.
Kenny P. in Concert
Art Circle Library
3 East St.
Noon
Empowerment and
Self-Defense Workshop
Crossville MMA
577 Old Lantana Rd.
6 p.m.
Thursday, March 17
Cumberland County
Community Band
Spring Concert
Stone Memorial High School
2800 Cook Rd.
7 p.m., Free
Crazy Quilting Vest
Rainbow’s End
25 Peavine Plaza
1-3 p.m.
$40
931-484-9600
Nursing Program
Information Session
Tennessee College of Applied Technology at Crossville
910 Miller Ave.
9 a.m.
Friday, March 18
Fiber Art: Pincushion Parfaits
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
9 a.m.-Noon
$45 members/$50 guests
931-707-7249
www.artguildfairfieldglade.org
Jesse Black
Spike’s Sports Grill
4568 Peavine Rd.
6 p.m.
Saturday, March 19
The Gone Show
The Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m., $10
Purchase tickets at
Fair Park Senior Center
1433 Livingston Rd.
or call 931-484-7416 or
931-248-2487
Brother Maven
Grinder House Coffee
73 N. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
$12-$22
TTA Plateau Chapter Hike
Dog Cove & Lost Creek
Sparta, TN
Hikes 1.5 to 5 miles
Leave 7:30 a.m.
Tractor Supply
135 Highland Square
$5 carpool
plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org
or 931-267-2243
Welcome to Medicare Class
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
9 a.m.
Pease RSVP
931-484-6790
Spring Break Late Night Skate
Skate City Crossville
204 Woodmere Mall
6 p.m.-1 a.m.
$12
Spring Hike
Cumberland Mountain State Park
Boat Dock Parking Lot
9 a.m.
Register online at tnstateparks.com
Monday, March 21
Learn Tai Chi
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m. beginners
11 a.m. intermediate
Register at 931-484-6790 Ext. 234
Potholder Loom Weaving with Loops
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
1:30 p.m.
Register at 931-484-6790
Ender Club—Temperature Towers
Ender 3 3D Printers
Cumberland Business Incubator
2569 Cook Rd.
931-456-4910
Tuesday, March 22
Lee Greenwood
The Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m.
$49-$100
VIP tickets include reserved seating and a meet and greet
931-484-6133 or
Quilt Block of the Month
Rainbow’s End
25 Peavine Plaza
10 a.m.-noon
$20
931-484-9600
Kid Bits Preschool
Storytime
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.
Limited Registration
931-484-6790
Cumberland County Library Board
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
1 p.m.
Wednesday, March 23
World Tavern Poker League
Grinder House Coffee
73 N. Main St.
6-10:30 p.m.
Life Drawing
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
Noon-2 p.m.
931-707-7249
www.artguildfairfieldglade.org
Pillowcases
Rainbow’s End
25 Peavine Plaza
1-3 p.m.
$20
931-484-9600
TTA Plateau Chapter Hike
Colditz Cove & Gentleman’s Swimming Hole
Rugby, TN
Hikes 1.5 and 2 miles
Leave 7:30 a.m.
Cracker Barrel
23 Executive Dr.
$6 carpool
plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org
or 931-267-2243
Pooch Parade & Pageant
Life Care Center of Crossville
80 Justice St.
2:30 p.m.
$10 entry fee, benefitting Relay for Life
Dogs must be friendly and remain leashed. Bring up-to-date shot records
931-484-4782
Ewe Can Knit
Needle Workers Group
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.
Frank and Sara Saxton in Concert
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
Noon
Thursday, March 24
Finish Your Quilt
Rainbow’s End
25 Peavine Plaza
10 a.m.-noon
$20 plus $15 kit fee
931-484-9600
Friday, March 25
Women in Music Concert
Grinder House Coffee
73 N. Main St.
6 p.m.
$12-$22
eventbrite.com for tickets
Saturday, March 26
Choir clinic
Plateau Women’s Chorus
Crossville First United Methodist Church
100 Braun St.
9 a.m.-noon
Free
305-393-2278
or plateauwomenschorus@gmail.com
Women in Music Concert
Grinder House Coffee
73 N. Main St.
6 p.m.
$12-$22
eventbrite.com for tickets
Gene Watson
The Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m.
$49-$59
931-484-6133 or
Monday, March 28
Learn Tai Chi
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m. beginners
11 a.m. intermediate
Register at 931-484-6790 Ext. 234
Tuesday, March 29
ACPL Teen Breakout Room
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
3:30 p.m.
Register at 931-484-6790
Virtual Etsy
Entrepreneurship Program
Cumberland Business
Incubator
2569 Cook Rd.
931-456-4910
Wednesday, March 30
Plateau Women’s Chorus
Homeward Bound: Songs on the Journey
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
Noon, Free
World Tavern Poker League
Grinder House Coffee
73 N. Main St.
6-10:30 p.m.
TTA Plateau Chapter Hike
Cloudland Canyon
Rising Fawn, GA
4-mile and 6-mile hikes
Leave 7:30 a.m.
Central Baptist Church
1346 S. Main St.
$8 carpool
plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org
or 931-267-2243
Ewe Can Knit
Needle Workers Group
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.
Thursday, March 31
Jeff and Sheri Easter
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m.
931-484-6133 or
Tickets start at $39
Rain Boots and Flowers
Painting class
Dogwood Exchange
92 E. First St.
5-8 p.m.
Register at dogwoodexchange.com
Friday, April 1
Friday at the Crossroads
“Downtown in Bloom”
Downtown Crossville
4-8 p.m.
Saturday, April 2
Spring Gun & Knife Show
Cumberland County
Community Complex
1398 Livingston Rd.
9 a.m.-5 p.m.
$5 admission
Children under 16 admitted free
Cumberland Thunder
The Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m.
www.palacetheatre-crossville.com
Corey Lane
GrinderHouse Coffee
73 N. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
$12-$22
Sunday, April 3
Spring Gun & Knife Show
Cumberland County
Community Complex
1398 Livingston Rd.
9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Free admission
Plateau Women’s Chorus
Homeward Bound: Songs on the Journey
Crossville First United Methodist Church
100 Braun
3 p.m., Free
Wednesday, April 6
Accounting for Small
Business Owners
Cumberland Business
Incubator
2569 Cook Rd.
931-456-4910
Thursday, April 7
Sammy Kershaw
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m., $59-$79
931-484-6133 or
Friday, April 8
TTA Plateau Chapter
Spring Getaway
Natchez Trace State Park
Wildersville, TN
Leave 7:30 a.m.
Cracker Barrel
23 Executive Dr.
Return April 10
plateauhikes@
or 931-267-2243
Saturday, April 9
Adoption event for
Wild About Cats of
Cumberland County
Crossville Outlet Center Room 103
228 Interstate Dr.
10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Spring Fling Craft and
Vendor Show
Dinky2’s
154 Main St.
Crab Orchard
9 a.m.-3 p.m.
George Shingleton and Jamie Adamson
GrinderHouse Coffee
73 N. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
$12-$22
Hiking Essentials and
Shelter Building
Cumberland Mountain State Park
CCC Museum Patio
8:30 a.m., $25
Register online at tnspateparks.com
Email kacey.king@tn.gov
Sunday, April 10
Plateau Women’s Chorus
Homeward Bound: Songs on the Journey
St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church
7503 Peavine Rd.
3 p.m., Free
Tuesday, April 12
Tennessee Naturalist
Program
Cumberland Mountain State Park
Three-week course, held April 12, 13, 19, 20, 26 and 27
$250
Register at tnstateparks.com
Thursday, April 14
National Career and Technical Education Signing Day
Tennessee College of Applied Technology at Crossville
910 Miller Ave.
10 a.m.
Area high school seniors may register at shorturl.at/jwARW
Grow With Google
Cumberland Business
Incubator
2569 Cook Rd.
931-456-4910
Saturday, April 16
Hal In the Mountains
GrinderHouse Coffee
73 N. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
$12-$22
Tuesday, April 19
Tennessee College of
Applied Technology
Graduation
Crossville First United
Methodist Church
100 Braun St.
6 p.m.
Grow With Google
Cumberland Business
Incubator
2569 Cook Rd.
931-456-4910
Thursday, April 21
Etta May Comedy
Cumberland County Playhouse
221 Tennessee Ave.
7:30 p.m.
$25
931-484-5000
Friday, April 22
Spring Flower Lawn &
Garden Show
Cumberland County
Community Complex
1398 Livingston Rd.
Saturday, April 23
Spring Flower Lawn &
Garden Show
Cumberland County
Community Complex
1398 Livingston Rd.
Ridge Banks
GrinderHouse Coffee
73 N. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
$12-$22
Monday, April 25
Open House
Cumberland Business
Incubator
2569 Cook Rd.
931-456-4910
Thursday, April 28
Grow With Google
Cumberland Business Incubator
2569 Cook Rd.
931-456-4910
Friday, April 29
From Ireland to Tennessee
The Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m.
$15 and up
931-484-6133 or
Spring Rock Climbing Workshop
Cumberland Mountain State Park
24 Office Dr.
7 p.m.
Three-day workshop continues through May 1
$60 for instruction and gear
Saturday, April 30
Dave Adkins
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m.
$15-$25
931-484-6133 or
palacetheatre-crossville.co
Friday, May 6
To Whom It May Concern
T3 Education performance
Cumberland County Playhouse
221 Tennessee Ave.
7:30 p.m.
$15-$23
931-484-5000
Saturday, May 7
To Whom It May Concern
T3 Education performance
Cumberland County Playhouse
221 Tennessee Ave.
12:30 p.m.
$15-$23
931-484-5000
The Ultimate Oldies Show
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m.
$25
931-484-6133 or
Saturday, May 14
Make Pop-Up Event
Cumberland Business
Incubator
2569 Cook Rd.
9 a.m.-3 p.m.
931-456-4910
Find more events at www.crossville-chronicle.com/events
