The Palace Theatre has reopened following an emergency closure in late March. Structural issues have been investigated and the Jewel of Downtown deemed safe to occupy.
Tonight, Fairfield Glade Resident Services presents their annual Comedy Night starring funnyman Randy Riggle. This talented comedian has appeared nationally on all three major networks, NBC, ABC and CBS. He has also appeared at some of the country’s top comedy clubs including The Improv.
Tickets are $20.
Tickets may be purchased online through the Palace Theatre at palacetheatre-crossville.com or by calling 931-484-6133, or from FGRS, 4929 Peavine Rd., Ste 102, in the Fairfield Towne Center Mall.
Thursday, don’t miss the classic 1941 film Sergeant York on the big screen. The film shares the story of Sgt. Alvin C. York, the most decorated soldier of World War I, and a native of Fentress County. Gary Cooper earned the Academy Award for Best Actor for his portrayal of York.
Wednesday, the theater hosts the Civil War Round Table for a program on the Battle of Shiloh.
The Ms. Tennessee Senior America Pageant will be at the Palace April 23 beginning at 7 p.m., with contestants from across the state vying for the title. There will be a talent portion, evening gowns and a presentation of each contestant’s philosophy of life.
The Mt. LeConte Jug Band plays the Palace April 28 to support Hilltoppers. Hailing from Spring City, the band is a regular in the Crossville area and across the region with their grassroots Americana sound.
Friday, April 29, the Irish-country duo of Colm and Caitriona Kirwan will perform their unique blend of songs and stories, “From Ireland to Tennessee.”
2020 Grammy-nominated bluegrass artist Dave Adkins will be at the historic venue April 30
For tickets and more information, visit www.palacetheatre-crossville.com or call 931-484-6133.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.