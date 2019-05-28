Interpreters: Megan Fisher and Mason Robinson
• Guests are asked to sign up for all boating activities at the boat dock. Spots are limited.
• Also, don’t forget to wear appropriate clothing.
• All children 12 and younger should be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
• All programs are free unless otherwise noted.
Thursday, May 30
• 11 a.m.: Paw’s Up — Join Seasonal Ranger Mason Robinson at the museum patio for a pawsome time matching the tracks to the animal name. Those attending will also hear about which tracks can be seen at Cumberland Mountain State Park.
• 1 p.m.: Caterpillar Then What? — What comes after a caterpillar? Join in on the fun of learning about a butterfly’s life cycle, and see what kind of butterflies can be seen in the park. Those attending will meet at the amphitheater.
• 3 p.m.: The 10 Essentials — An activity is planned to help remember the 10 essentials for day packs. Join Seasonal Ranger Megan Fisher at the lakeside amphitheater for more about these essential items and join in on an interactive activity.
• 5 p.m.: Can You Be-Leaf It? Join Seasonal Ranger Fisher at the museum patio to create a leaf identification booklet. They will identify and discuss many of the trees that can be found in Cumberland Mountain State Park.
Friday, May 31
• 10 a.m.: Slithery Little Snakes — Stop by the museum patio and meet the Park’s slithery friend Pete. Talk will focus on ways to tell the difference between venomous and non-venomous snakes.
• 11 a.m.: First Aid — Head to the amphitheater to see what should be in a first aid kit.
• 1 p.m.: Byrd Creek Trail — Join in a 2-mile hike on Byrd Creek Trail. Wear sturdy footwear, and meet at the park office.
• 3 p.m.: For the Birds — It is nice to treat feathered friends every once in awhile. Join Seasonal Ranger Fisher at the museum patio to make a special treat for bird friends. Peanut butter will be used for this activity.
• 4 p.m.: Pelts and Skulls — Stop by the museum patio and meet some of the furry critters that can be found in Cumberland Mountain State Park. An unforgettable cool fact or two may be presented.
• 6:30 p.m.: Byrd Lake Canoe Float — This is an opportunity to do a canoe float on Byrd Lake. Meet at the boat dock, where a preregistration sheet is available. Only six spots are available.
• 8:30 p.m.: Campfire Program — Head to the fire pit behind cabin five to do some singin’, story tellin’, and S’mores roastin’. Feel free to bring a chair and a few stories to share.
