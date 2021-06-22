Considering home improvement projects or seeking inspiration for a new home? Meet with contractors and vendors to learn about their services at the Tansi Home Show, set July 24 at the Tansi Waterside Pavilion. Sponsored by the Cumberland County Homebuilders Association, this event will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Vendors, you can still join this event. Contact Kennetha Kilburn at 931-484-9097 or email homebuilderscumberlandco@gmail.com to learn more.