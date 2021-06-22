IMG_0610.jpg

Considering home improvement projects or seeking inspiration for a new home? Meet with contractors and vendors to learn about their services at the Tansi Home Show, set July 24 at the Tansi Waterside Pavilion. Sponsored by the Cumberland County Homebuilders Association, this event will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Vendors, you can still join this event. Contact Kennetha Kilburn at 931-484-9097 or email homebuilderscumberlandco@gmail.com to learn more.

Tuesday, June 22

Joe, Chet, Earl & Dave

Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion

6-8 p.m.

Free

931-788-6282

 

Hike Fairfield Trails

The Square at Fairfield Glade

Peavine Rd. and 

Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Laser Cutter Safety and Basic Use

CBI Maker Space

2569 Cook Rd.

4-8 p.m.

931-456-4910

CBI@roanestate.edu

 

Wednesday, June 23

City of Crossville 

Golf Tournament

Lake Tansi Golf Course

2476 Dunbar Rd.

1 p.m. shotgun start

931-788-3301

 

Frozen Head State Park

Wartburg, TN

Hikers leave from Crossville Outlet Center

7:30 a.m., $5 carpool

Text/call 931-267-2243

 

Children’s Art Camp

FACS: For Arts, Crafts and Sports

228 Interstate Dr., Suit 122

2-3 p.m.

Ages 8-11

$10 per class; $25 for a three-class series

931-210-5599

www.facstn.com

 

Art & Beyond

FACS: For Arts, Crafts and Sports

228 Interstate Dr., Suite 122

10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

$30

931-210-5599

www.facstn.com

 

Cumberland County

Farmer’s Market

Stonehenge Dr. and 

Peavine Rd.

9 a.m.-1 p.m.

 

Thursday, June 24

Toy Story [G]

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7-9 p.m.

$5

931-484-6133

 

Walk the Paved Paths

CMC Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in far left parking lot

9 a.m.

Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Children’s Summer Art Class

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

12:30-2:30 p.m.

931-707-7249

 

The Danberrys

Thursdays at the Amp

29 Division St.

6:30 p.m.

Free

 

Introduction to Drawing

FACS: For Arts, Crafts and Sports

228 Interstate Dr., Suite 122

10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

$30

931-210-5599

www.facstn.com

 

Flower and Herb Vintage Tin

Dirty Girl’s Nursery

697 Dunbar Rd.

6:30 p.m., $20

Friday, June 25

Friday Nite Cruise-In

Cumberland Mountain 

General Store

6807 S. York Hwy., Clarkrange

4-8 p.m.

931-863-3880

 

Junque Journal

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

9 a.m.-Noon

$40 members, $45 guests

931-707-7249

 

Wine and Paint Class

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

5-8 p.m.

$30 members, $35 guests

931-707-7249

 

Reagan Day Dinner

Community Complex

1398 Livingston Rd.

6 p.m.

$30 per person at the door

931-248-6998 to reserve 

tables for 8

 

Rebecca and Vince Jozwiak Live “In the House”

Grinder House Coffee

73 N. Main St.

6 p.m., $10

RSVP — GrinderHouse Coffee Facebook event page

 

Saturday, June 26

Crossville Cruise-In

Downtown Crossville

Noon-4 p.m.

 

Vigil for a World Without Torture

Courthouse gazebo

2 Main St.

6:30 p.m.

 

Guitar lessons

Art Circle Public Library 

3 East St.

10 a.m. beginners

10:45 a.m. intermediates

11:20 a.m. advanced

Free

931-337-5807

 

Golf Week East Tennessee 

Am Tournament

The Brae at Heatherhurst

421 Stonehenge Dr.

fairfieldglade.cc/tournaments

 

CCHS Girls Softball 

Golf Tournament

Lake Tansi Golf Course

2476 Dunbar Rd.

1 p.m. shotgun start

931-788-3301

 

Cumberland Trail

Devil’s Racetrack

Caryville, TN

Hikers leave from Dorton UMC

3405 Hwy. 70 E.

7:30 a.m., $8 carpool

Text/call 931-267-2243

 

Christmas in June Fair

Christmas on the Mountain 

Cumberland County 

Community Complex

1398 Livingston Rd.

9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Craft vendors, food trucks, dino-rides and photos with Santa

Free; donations of new, 

unwrapped toys welcome

 

Songwriter Saturdays 

with Jamie Anderson

Grinder House Coffee

73 N. Main St.

6 p.m., $12

RSVP — GrinderHouse Coffee Facebook event page

 

Cumberland County 

Farmer’s Market

Corner of Livingston Rd. and Hwy. 70 N.

6:30 a.m.-Noon

 

Sunday, June 27

U.S. Kids Tour

Lake Tansi Golf Course

2476 Dunbar Rd.

11 a.m. tee times

931-788-3301

 

Monday, June 28

Jeff Allen and AC Drive

The Grove at Fairfield Glade

5:45 p.m.

Free

931-484-3722

 

Tuesday, June 29

Ruth & Wayne Lucas

The Amphitheater

29 Division St.

Free

 

Hike Fairfield Trails

The Square at Fairfield Glade

Peavine Rd. and 

Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Jason Lee McKinney Band

Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion

6-8 p.m.

Free

931-788-6282

 

Wednesday, June 30

Shootout with the Pros

Stonehenge Golf Club

222 Fairfield Blvd.

931-484-3731

 

Watson Branch

Big South Fork

Kentucky

Hikers leave from Crossville Cracker Barrel

7:30 a.m., Carpool $7

Text 931-267-2243

 

Children’s Art Camp

FACS: For Arts, 

Crafts and Sports

228 Interstate Dr., Suit 122

2-3 p.m.

Ages 12-14

$10 per class; 

$25 for a three-class series

931-210-5599

www.facstn.com

 

Art & Beyond

FACS: For Arts, 

Crafts and Sports

228 Interstate Dr., Suite 122

10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

$30

931-210-5599

www.facstn.com

 

Cumberland County 

Farmer’s Market

Stonehenge Dr. and 

Peavine Rd.

9 a.m.-1 p.m.

 

Thursday, July 1

Mr. Smith Goes to 

Washington [NR]

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7-9 p.m.

$5

Limited to 100

931-484-6133

 

Walk the Paved Paths

CMC Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in far left parking lot

9 a.m.

Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Blue Mother Tupelo

Thursdays at the Amp

29 Division St.

6:30 p.m.

Free

 

Children’s Summer Art Class

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

12:30-2:30 p.m.

Ages 6-12, Free

Pre-register

931-707-7249

 

Friday, July 2

Godspell [PG]

Cumberland County Playhouse

221 Tennessee Ave.

Showtimes vary through Aug. 22

$16-$30

931-484-5000

 

Fish Fryday

Cumberland Mountain General Store

6807 S. York Hwy., Clarkrange

4-7 p.m.

931-863-3880

 

Troy Underwood Live “In the House”

Grinder House Coffee

73 N. Main St.

6 p.m., $10

RSVP — GrinderHouse Coffee Facebook event page

Fun Friday Art Reception

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

5-7 p.m.

931-707-7249

 

Saturday, July 3

Fairfield Glade Fire

Department

Pancake Breakfast

The Center at Fairfield Glade

128 Stonehenge Dr.

6-11 a.m.

$8/adults, $3/ages 9 and younger

931-200-2193

 

Hebbertsburg 

Dinner and Dance

Hebbertsburg 

Community Center

82 Antioch Rd.

4-7 p.m.

931-707-7837

 

Pro-Troop Rally

Cumberland County 

Courthouse

2 N. Main St.

9 a.m.

 

DAR Children’s Parade

Main St.

Line up at Palace Theatre 

at 10 a.m.

Only non-motorized or battery-powered vehicles permitted

 

Movie Nights at the Grove

The Grove at Fairfield Glade

Jumanji: The Next Level

8 p.m.

 

Cumberland County Farmer’s Market

Corner of Livingston Rd. 

and Hwy. 70 N.

6:30 a.m.-Noon

 

Fairfield Glade Crafters

Craft Show

Village Green Mall

126 Stonehenge Dr.

8 a.m.-3 p.m.

 

Guitar lessons

Art Circle Public Library 

3 East St.

10 a.m. beginners

10:45 a.m. intermediates

11:20 a.m. advanced

Free

931-337-5807

 

Sunday, July 4

City of Crossville 

Fireworks Display

Centennial Park

Kids activities 2-6 p.m.

Music begins 5 p.m.

Fireworks 9 p.m.

Lake Tansi Exchange Club Barbecue

Thunderbird Recreation Center

11 a.m.-2 p.m. or until sold out

$12

 

Monday, July 5

Soul Soup

The Grove at Fairfield Glade

5:45 p.m.

Free

931-484-3722

 

Tuesday, July 6

Caleb and Leann

Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion

6-8 p.m.

Free

931-788-6282

 

Smorgasbord 

Watercolor Sunflower

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

10 a.m.-Noon

$20

931-707-7249

 

Thursday, July 8

The Hoppers

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7-9 p.m.

Tickets start at $39

931-484-6133

 

The Humanaires

Thursdays at the Amp

29 Division St.

6:30 p.m.

Free

 

Children’s Summer Art Class

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

12:30-2:30 p.m.

Ages 6-12, Free

Pre-register

931-707-7249

 

Friday, July 9

Jacob Johnson, guitar virtuoso

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7-9 p.m.

Tickets TBA

931-484-6133

 

Fairfield Glade Ladies 

Invitational

The Crag and 

The Brae at Heatherhurst

421 Stonehenge Dr.

$160/person

ladiesinvitational.blogspot.com

931-250-7545

 

Beginning Acrylic Pour

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

1-4 p.m.

$40 members, $45 guests

931-707-7249

 

Saturday, July 10

The Great Dictator [G]

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7-9 p.m.

$5

931-484-6133

 

John Majors Practice Round

Lake Tansi Golf Course

2476 Dunbar Rd.

11 a.m. tee times

931-788-3301

 

Cumberland County Farmer’s Market

Corner of Livingston Rd. and Hwy. 70 N.

6:30 a.m.-Noon

 

Guitar lessons

Art Circle Public Library 

3 East St.

10 a.m. beginners

10:45 a.m. intermediates

11:20 a.m. advanced

Free

931-337-5807

 

Watercolor Doodles

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

1-3 p.m.

$20

931-707-7249

 

Sunday, July 11

John Majors Practice Round

Lake Tansi Golf Course

2476 Dunbar Rd.

9 a.m. shotgun start

931-788-3301

 

Monday, July 12

Little Russell Band

The Grove at Fairfield Glade

5:45 p.m.

Free

931-484-3722

 

Tuesday, July 13

The Blues Machine

Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion

6-8 p.m.

Free

931-788-6282

 

Open Mic Night

The Amphitheater

29 Division St.

Free

 

Thursday, July 15

Travis Bigwood and the Lonesome Doves

Thursdays at the Amp

29 Division St.

6:30 p.m.

Free

 

Experimental Art

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

5-8 p.m.

$90 members, $105 guests

931-707-7249

 

Wednesday, July 14

Children’s Art Camp

FACS: For Arts, 

Crafts and Sports

228 Interstate Dr., Suit 122

2-3 p.m.

Ages 5-7

$10 per class; 

$25 for a three-class series

931-210-5599

www.facstn.com

 

Cumberland County Farmer’s Market

Stonehenge Dr. and 

Peavine Rd.

9 a.m.-1 p.m.

 

Thursday, July 15

Chain Maille 

Summertime Bracelet

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

9 a.m.-Noon

$6 members, $65 guests

931-707-7249

 

Children’s Summer Art Class

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

12:30-2:30 p.m.

Ages 6-12, Free

Pre-register

931-707-7249

 

Friday, July 16

Art Guild Golf 

Fundraiser and Auction

The Brae at Heatherhurst

421 Stonehenge Dr.

7:30 a.m. shotgun start

$95/person

artguildfairfieldglade.net

fairfieldglade.cc/tournaments

931-456-5601

 

Fish Fryday

Cumberland Mountain 

General Store

6807 S. York Hwy., Clarkrange

4-7 p.m.

931-863-3880

 

Saturday, July 17

Forrest Gump [PG-13]

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7-9 p.m., $5

931-484-6133

 

Stone Memorial High School 

Golf Tournament

Lake Tansi Golf Course

2476 Dunbar Rd.

1 p.m. shotgun start

931-788-3301

 

Guitar lessons

Art Circle Public Library 

3 East St.

10 a.m. beginners

10:45 a.m. intermediates

11:20 a.m. advanced

Free

931-337-5807

 

Cumberland County Farmer’s Market

Corner of Livingston Rd. and Hwy. 70 N.

6:30 a.m.-Noon

 

Monday, July 19

FoxFire NewGrass Band

The Grove at Fairfield Glade

5:45 p.m.

Free

931-484-3722

 

Tuesday, July 20

Collagraphs

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

9 a.m.-Noon

Three-class series continues July 21 & 22

$90 members, $105 guests

931-707-7249

 

Wednesday, July 21

Tennessee Women’s Open

Stonehenge Golf Club

222 Fairfield Blvd.

fairfieldglade.cc/tournaments

 

Children’s Art Camp

FACS: For Arts, 

Crafts and Sports

228 Interstate Dr., Suit 122

2-3 p.m.

Ages 8-11

$10 per class; $25 for a three-class series

931-210-5599

www.facstn.com

 

Cumberland County Farmer’s Market

Stonehenge Dr. and 

Peavine Rd.

9 a.m.-1 p.m.

 

Thursday, July 22

Comic Henry Cho

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7-9 p.m.

Tickets TBA

931-484-6133

 

The Fumblebuckers

Thursdays at the Amp

29 Division St.

6:30 p.m., Free

 

Children’s Summer Art Class

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

12:30-2:30 p.m.

Ages 6-12, Free

Pre-register

931-707-7249

 

Friday, July 23

Always … Patsy Cline [PG]

Cumberland County Playhouse

221 Tennessee Ave.

Showtimes vary

through Sept. 2

$16-$30

931-484-5000

Friday Nite Cruise-In

Cumberland Mountain 

General Store

6807 S. York Hwy., Clarkrange

4-8 p.m.

931-863-3880

 

Watercolor 101: Blue Daisies

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

1-4 p.m.

$30 members, $35 guests

931-707-7249

 

Saturday, July 24

Crossville Cruise-In

Downtown Crossville

Noon-4 p.m.

 

Waterfest

Meadow Park Lake

 

Guitar lessons

Art Circle Public Library 

3 East St.

10 a.m. beginners

10:45 a.m. intermediates

11:20 a.m. advanced

Free

931-337-5807

 

Cumberland County 

Republican Party Annual Golf Tournament

Lake Tansi Golf Course

1 p.m. Shotgun Start

Fish fry follows at 5:30 p.m.

Call 931-456-9455

 

Cumberland County Farmer’s Market

Corner of Livingston Rd. and Hwy. 70 N.

6:30 a.m.-Noon

 

Tansi Home Show

Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion

9 a.m.-5 p.m.

 

Anti-Vaping Game Night

Chuckles

286 Chuckles Pkwy.

6-9 p.m.

Ages 11-14 admitted free, $11.95 for others

 

Monday, July 26

Soul Fissh

The Grove at Fairfield Glade

5:45 p.m.

Free

931-484-3722

 

Tuesday, July 27

Kinfolk

Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion

6-8 p.m.

Free

931-788-6282

 

Wednesday, July 28

Children’s Art Camp

FACS: For Arts, 

Crafts and Sports

228 Interstate Dr., Suit 122

2-3 p.m.

Ages 12-14

$10 per class; 

$25 for a three-class series

931-210-5599

www.facstn.com

 

Cumberland County Farmer’s Market

Stonehenge Dr. and Peavine Rd.

9 a.m.-1 p.m.

 

Life Drawing

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

Noon-2 p.m.

$5 model fee

931-707-7249

 

Thursday, July 29

Justin Cecil

Thursdays at the Amp

29 Division St.

6:30 p.m.

Free

 

Children’s Summer Art Class

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

12:30-2:30 p.m.

Ages 6-12, Free

Pre-register

931-707-7249

 

Friday, July 30

Sting Ray Anthony with Jukebox Revue

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7-9 p.m.

$15-$20

931-484-6133

 

Rocky Top Diesel Shootout 8

Crossville Dragway

1650 Creston Rd.

10 a.m.

$20/adults, free/12 and younger

931-210-6607

 

Saturday, July 31

Brown Elementary School 

Golf Tournament

Lake Tansi Golf Course

2476 Dunbar Rd.

1 p.m. shotgun start

931-788-3301

 

Rocky Top Diesel Shootout 8

Crossville Dragway

1650 Creston Rd.

9 a.m.

$20/adults, free/12 and younger

931-210-6607

 

Cumberland County Farmer’s Market

Corner of Livingston Rd. and Hwy. 70 N.

6:30 a.m.-Noon

 

Guitar lessons

Art Circle Public Library 

3 East St.

10 a.m. beginners

10:45 a.m. intermediates

11:20 a.m. advanced

Free

931-337-5807

 

Monday, Aug. 2

Melissa Ellis

The Grove at Fairfield Glade

5:45 p.m.

Free

931-484-3722

 

Tuesday, Aug. 3

Melissa Ellis

Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion

6-8 p.m.

Free

931-788-6282

 

Friday, Aug. 6

Margarita Open

Lake Tansi Golf Course

2476 Dunbar Rd.

3 p.m. shotgun start

931-788-3301

 

Saturday, Aug. 7

Movie Nights at the Grove

The Grove at Fairfield Glade

Playing with Fire

8 p.m.

 

Guitar lessons

Art Circle Public Library 

3 East St.

10 a.m. beginners

10:45 a.m. intermediates

11:20 a.m. advanced

Free

931-337-5807

 

Cumberland County Farmer’s Market

Corner of Livingston Rd. and Hwy. 70 N.

6:30 a.m.-Noon

 

Monday, Aug. 9

The Jay Eric Band

The Grove at Fairfield Glade

5:45 p.m.

Free

931-484-3722

 

Tuesday, Aug. 10

Olds 88

Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion

6-8 p.m.

Free

931-788-6282

 

Wednesday, Aug. 11

Children’s Art Camp

FACS: For Arts, Crafts and Sports

228 Interstate Dr., Suit 122

2-3 p.m.

Ages 5-7

$10 per class; $25 for a three-class series

931-210-5599

www.facstn.com

 

Cumberland County Farmer’s Market

Stonehenge Dr. and Peavine Rd.

9 a.m.-1 p.m.

 

Friday, Aug. 13

The 39 Steps [PG]

Cumberland County Playhouse

221 Tennessee Ave.

Showtimes vary through Sept. 30

$16-$30

931-484-5000

 

Adam’s Rib [NR]

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7-9 p.m.

$5

931-484-6133

 

Saturday, Aug. 14

Member-Member Golf Tournament

The Brae and The Crag 

at Heatherhurst

421 Stonehenge Dr.

fairfieldglade.cc/tournaments

 

Southern Sunrise

Bootleggers Bar and Grille

287 Hwy. 70 E.

8 p.m.-midnight

931-337-0449

 

Cumberland County Farmer’s Market

Corner of Livingston Rd. and Hwy. 70 N.

6:30 a.m.-Noon

 

Guitar lessons

Art Circle Public Library 

3 East St.

10 a.m. beginners

10:45 a.m. intermediates

11:20 a.m. advanced

Free

931-337-5807

 

Tuesday, Aug. 17

Carrie Hassler

The Amphitheater

29 Division St.

Free

 

Wednesday, Aug. 18

Fairfield Glade Pro Am

The Brae at Heatherhurst

421 Stonehenge Dr.

fairfieldglade.cc/tournaments

 

Children’s Art Camp

FACS: For Arts, Crafts and Sports

228 Interstate Dr., Suit 122

2-3 p.m.

Ages 8-11

$10 per class; $25 for a three-class series

931-210-5599

www.facstn.com

 

Cumberland County Farmer’s Market

Stonehenge Dr. and Peavine Rd.

9 a.m.-1 p.m.

 

Saturday, Aug. 21

Primitive Fire Building

Edible Wild Plants & Primitive Life Skills of Grassy Cove

382 Ford Lane

1-4 p.m.

931-335-0349

 

United Fund Golf Tournament

Dorchester Golf Club

421 Stonehenge Dr.

fairfieldglade.cc/tournaments

 

Tennessee Women’s 

Four-Ball Tournament

The Brae at Heatherhurst

421 Stonehenge Dr.

fairfieldglade.cc/tournaments

 

Guitar lessons

Art Circle Public Library 

3 East St.

10 a.m. beginners

10:45 a.m. intermediates

11:20 a.m. advanced

Free

931-337-5807

 

Cumberland County Farmer’s Market

Corner of Livingston Rd. and Hwy. 70 N.

6:30 a.m.-Noon

 

Sunday, Aug. 22

Cumberland County Fair

Cumberland County Fairgrounds

1398 Livingston Rd.

Through Aug. 29

 

Soul Soup

The Grove at Fairfield Glade

5:45 p.m.

Free

931-484-3722

 

Tuesday, Aug. 24

Borrowed Mule

Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion

6-8 p.m.

Free

931-788-6282

 

Wednesday, Aug. 25

Shootout with the Pros

Stonehenge Golf Club

222 Fairfield Blvd.

931-484-3731

 

Children’s Art Camp

FACS: For Arts, Crafts and Sports

228 Interstate Dr., Suit 122

2-3 p.m.

Ages 12-14

$10 per class; $25 for a three-class series

931-210-5599

www.facstn.com

 

Cumberland County Farmer’s Market

Stonehenge Dr. and Peavine Rd.

9 a.m.-1 p.m.

 

Friday, Aug. 27

Apollo 13 [PG]

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7-9 p.m.

$5

931-484-6133

 

Fish Fryday & Friday Nite Cruise-In

Cumberland Mountain General Store

6807 S. York Hwy., Clarkrange

4-7 p.m.

931-863-3880

 

Saturday, Aug. 28

Crossville Cruise-In

Downtown Crossville

Noon-4 p.m.

 

Action Heating & Cooling Tournament

The Crag at Heatherhurst

421 Stonehenge Dr.

fairfieldglade.cc/tournaments

 

Guitar lessons

Art Circle Public Library 

3 East St.

10 a.m. beginners

10:45 a.m. intermediates

11:20 a.m. advanced

Free

931-337-5807

 

Monday, Aug. 30

Carrie Hassler Classic Rhythm and Blues

The Grove at Fairfield Glade

5:45 p.m.

Free

931-484-3722

 

Tuesday, Aug. 31

Shaydes

Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion

6-8 p.m.

Free

931-788-6282

 

Saturday, Sept. 4

Guitar lessons

Art Circle Public Library 

3 East St.

10 a.m. beginners

10:45 a.m. intermediates

11:20 a.m. advanced

Free

931-337-5807

 

Monday, Sept. 6

Alter Eagles

The Grove at Fairfield Glade

5:45 p.m.

Free

931-484-3722

 

Tuesday, Sept. 7

Carrie Hassler

Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion

6-8 p.m.

Free

931-788-6282

 

Friday, Sept. 10

Little House on the Prairie The Musical [G]

Cumberland County Playhouse

221 Tennessee Ave.

Showtimes vary through Oct. 28

$16-$30

931-484-5000

 

Fish Fryday

Cumberland Mountain General Store

6807 S. York Hwy., Clarkrange

4-7 p.m.

931-863-3880

 

Saturday, Sept. 11

Fairfield Glade Lions Club

Benefit Golf Tournament

The Crag at Heatherhurst

421 Stonehenge Dr.

$75/person

fairfieldglade.cc/tournaments

931-484-3441 or 786-247-1752

 

Southern Sunrise

Bootleggers Bar and Grille

287 Hwy. 70 E.

8 p.m.-midnight

931-337-0449

 

Guitar lessons

Art Circle Public Library 

3 East St.

10 a.m. beginners

10:45 a.m. intermediates

11:20 a.m. advanced

Free

931-337-5807

 

Monday, Sept. 13

Junior Golf Tennessee 

District 7AAA Tourney

Lake Tansi Golf Course

2476 Dunbar Rd.

10 a.m. tee times

931-788-3301

 

Tuesday, Sept. 14

Dan Roten Band

Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion

6-8 p.m.

Free

931-788-6282

 

Friday, Sept. 17

Lunch on the Lawn

Cumberland County Courthouse

2 N. Main St.

11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Benefiting Cumberland County Habitat for Humanity

931-484-4565

 

Saturday, Sept. 18

Edible and Medicinal Plants

Edible Wild Plants & Primitive Life Skills of Grassy Cove

382 Ford Lane

1-4 p.m.

931-335-0349

 

Guitar lessons

Art Circle Public Library 

3 East St.

10 a.m. beginners

10:45 a.m. intermediates

11:20 a.m. advanced

Free

931-337-5807

 

Tuesday, Sept. 21

Prime Time

The Amphitheater

29 Division St.

Free

 

Friday, Sept. 24

Fish Fryday & Friday Nite Cruise-In

Cumberland Mountain General Store

6807 S. York Hwy., Clarkrange

4-7 p.m.

931-863-3880

 

Saturday, Sept. 25

Fly-In and Open House

Crossville Memorial Airport

2409 Sparta Hwy.

9 a.m.-3 p.m.

931-484-5278

 

Homesteads Apple Festival

Homestead Tower

96 Hwy. 68

9 a.m.-5 p.m.

$5/adults, free/10 and younger

931-210-8210

 

Guitar lessons

Art Circle Public Library 

3 East St.

10 a.m. beginners

10:45 a.m. intermediates

11:20 a.m. advanced

Free

931-337-5807

 

Sunday, Sept. 26

Homesteads Apple Festival

Homestead Tower

96 Hwy. 68

10 a.m.-4 p.m.

$5/adults, free/10 and younger

931-210-8210

 

Fly-In and Open House

Crossville Memorial Airport

2409 Sparta Hwy.

9 a.m.-5 p.m.

931-484-5278

 

Monday, Sept. 27

Knoxville Chapter Pro Am

Lake Tansi Golf Course

2476 Dunbar Rd.

8 a.m.-2 p.m. tee times

931-788-3301

 

Tuesday, Sept. 28

Heart & Soul

Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion

6-8 p.m.

Free

931-788-6282

 

Wednesday, Sept. 29

Shootout with the Pros

The Brae at Heatherhurst

421 Stonehenge Dr.

931-484-3799

 

Thursday, Sept. 30

CC Cancer Rally

Lake Tansi Golf Course

2476 Dunbar Rd.

1 p.m. shotgun start

931-788-3301

 

Saturday, Oct. 2

A Taste of the Brews

Craft Beer Festival

Cumberland Mountain General Store

6807 S. York Hwy., Clarkrange

Noon

$15

931-863-3880

 

Movie Nights at the Grove

The Grove at Fairfield Glade

Going in Style

7:30 p.m.

 

Guitar lessons

Art Circle Public Library 

3 East St.

10 a.m. beginners

10:45 a.m. intermediates

11:20 a.m. advanced

Free

931-337-5807

 

Tuesday, Oct. 5

Young Fables

Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion

6-8 p.m.

Free

931-788-6282

 

Friday, Oct. 8

Peter and the Starcatcher [PG]

Cumberland County Playhouse

221 Tennessee Ave.

Showtimes vary through Nov. 11

$16-$30

931-484-5000

 

Shootout with the Pros

The Brae at Heatherhurst

421 Stonehenge Dr.

931-484-3799

 

POETS Fall Invitational

Dorchester Golf Club

576 Westchester Dr.

fairfieldglade.cc/tournaments

 

Fish Fryday

Cumberland Mountain General Store

6807 S. York Hwy., Clarkrange

4-7 p.m.

931-863-3880

 

Saturday, Oct. 9

CoLinx Golf Tournament

Lake Tansi Golf Course

2476 Dunbar Rd.

1 p.m. shotgun start

931-788-3301

 

POETS Fall Invitational

The Brae at Heatherhurst

421 Stonehenge Dr.

fairfieldglade.cc/tournaments

 

Guitar lessons

Art Circle Public Library 

3 East St.

10 a.m. beginners

10:45 a.m. intermediates

11:20 a.m. advanced

Free

931-337-5807

 

Tuesday, Oct. 12

The Smoky Nights

Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion

6-8 p.m.

Free

931-788-6282

 

Friday, Oct. 15

Crossville Oktoberfest

Knights of Columbus Grounds

2892 Hwy. 70 E.

11 a.m.-9:30 p.m.

$6/advance; $7/gate; free/13 and younger

423-799-0229

 

Saturday, Oct. 16

Upper Cumberland Bigfoot Festival

Community Complex

1398 Livingston Rd.

9 a.m.-3 p.m.

 

Crossville Oktoberfest

Knights of Columbus Grounds

2892 Hwy. 70 E.

11 a.m.-9:30 p.m.

$6/advance; $7/gate; free/13 and younger

423-799-0229

 

FGCC Club Championship

The Brae at Heatherhurst

421 Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

$70/person, $60/for those in 2021 Match Play Tournament

fairfieldglade.cc/tournaments

 

Guitar lessons

Art Circle Public Library 

3 East St.

10 a.m. beginners

10:45 a.m. intermediates

11:20 a.m. advanced

Free

931-337-5807

 

Wednesday, Oct. 20

Shootout with the Pros

The Crag at Heatherhurst

Back Nine

421 Stonehenge Dr.

931-484-3799

 

Friday, Oct. 22

Fish Fryday & Friday Nite Cruise-In

Cumberland Mountain General Store

6807 S. York Hwy., Clarkrange

4-7 p.m.

931-863-3880

 

Saturday, Oct. 23

Crossville Cruise-In

Downtown Crossville

Noon-4 p.m.

 

Small and Large Game 

Butchering and Processing

Edible Wild Plants & Primitive Life Skills of Grassy Cove

382 Ford Lane

8 a.m.-2 p.m.

$25 donation requested

931-335-0349

 

SMHS Baseball Benefit Golf Tournament

Dorchester Golf Club

576 Westchester Dr.

931-484-3709

 

Guitar lessons

Art Circle Public Library 

3 East St.

10 a.m. beginners

10:45 a.m. intermediates

11:20 a.m. advanced

Free

931-337-5807

 

Sunday, Oct. 24

CCHS Baseball Benefit Golf Tournament

The Brae at Heatherhurst

421 Stonehenge Dr.

fairfieldglade.cc/tournaments

 

Saturday, Oct. 30

Guitar lessons

Art Circle Public Library 

3 East St.

10 a.m. beginners

10:45 a.m. intermediates

11:20 a.m. advanced

Free

931-337-5807

 

Friday, Nov. 5

Scrooge the Musical [G]

Cumberland County Playhouse

221 Tennessee Ave.

Showtimes vary through Dec. 18

$16-$30

931-484-5000

 

Saturday, Nov. 6

Guitar lessons

Art Circle Public Library 

3 East St.

10 a.m. beginners

10:45 a.m. intermediates

11:20 a.m. advanced

Free

931-337-5807

 

Friday, Nov. 12

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood [PG]

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7-9 p.m.

$5

931-484-6133

 

Saturday, Nov. 13

Guitar lessons

Art Circle Public Library 

3 East St.

10 a.m. beginners

10:45 a.m. intermediates

11:20 a.m. advanced

Free

931-337-5807

 

Friday, Nov. 19

Plaid Tidings [G]

Cumberland County Playhouse

221 Tennessee Ave.

Showtimes vary through Dec. 19

$16-$30

931-484-5000

 

Saturday, Nov. 20

Guitar lessons

Art Circle Public Library 

3 East St.

10 a.m. beginners

10:45 a.m. intermediates

11:20 a.m. advanced

Free

931-337-5807

 

Saturday, Dec. 4

Guitar lessons

Art Circle Public Library 

3 East St.

10 a.m. beginners

10:45 a.m. intermediates

11:20 a.m. advanced

Free

931-337-5807

 

Saturday, Dec. 11

Traps and Snares

Edible Wild Plants & Primitive Life Skills of Grassy Cove

382 Ford Lane

8 a.m.-noon

931-335-0349

 

Southern Sunrise

Bootleggers Bar and Grille

287 Hwy. 70 E.

8 p.m.-midnight

931-337-0449

 

Guitar lessons

Art Circle Public Library 

3 East St.

10 a.m. beginners

10:45 a.m. intermediates

11:20 a.m. advanced

Free

931-337-5807

 

Friday, Dec. 17

Polar Express [G]

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7-9 p.m.

$5

931-484-6133

 

Saturday, Dec. 18

Guitar lessons

Art Circle Public Library 

3 East St.

10 a.m. beginners

10:45 a.m. intermediates

11:20 a.m. advanced

Free

931-337-5807

 

Tuesday, Dec. 21

The Man Who Invented Christmas [PG]

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7-9 p.m.

$5

Limited to 100

931-484-6133

