Help “Pack the Playhouse” for the final performances of “Godspell” and conclude the high-energy musical with a crescendo.
Cumberland County Playhouse’s production of “Godspell” is closing Sunday, Aug. 22, with the final three performances scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 19; 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21; and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 22.
The show was unexpectedly canceled for just over two weeks due to unforeseen circumstances. Unfortunately, they were unable to extend the run and make up for them. To make sure they know they are supported by the community, you are invited to “Pack the Playhouse” and give the hometown theater and its incredible actors a full house to perform for to close the show.
Opening off-Broadway in 1971, “Godspell” celebrated its 50th anniversary this year. It was written by John-Michael Tebelek as his senior thesis at Carnegie Mellon University in the late 60s. The writing was inspired by Tebelek’s unfortunate experience after attending an Easter church service and was met with persecution.
“But, what I read in the Gospels, it’s about love, it’s about loyalty, it’s about community, it’s about friendship, it’s about forgiveness,” said Playhouse Producing Director Bryce McDonald. “And, boy, if there’s not a lesson that we as humans can learn again, it’s what was taught in the Gospels over the past year and a half we just found, because we need to remember, we are stronger together than we would ever be divided.”
Telebek studied the Gospels, pouring through the parables and the moral lessons they offered. He took the stories and wrote “Godspell” as an “upbeatnik” way to retell the Gospels and present the their lessons on stage in an entertaining, easily digestible, funny, memorable and heartfelt way– think if “High School Musical” and “Veggie Tales” had a energetic bouncing baby musical with both a sense of humor and reverence. That would be “Godspell.”
From the parables to the Last Supper and betrayal to the crucifixion, “Godspell” chronicles through the lessons of the Gospels as taught by Jesus to the Twelve Disciples. Directed by McDonald, CCP’s all-star cast for “Godspell” made the show that much more enjoyable. Jesus was played by Christian Melhuish, Britt Hancock was John the Baptist and Judas Iscariot, and the other Disciples were played by Daniel Black, Justin Burr, Cory Clark, Jensen Crain-Foster, Hannah Hayes, DeAnna Helgeson, Emma Jordan, Lauren Marshall, Heather McCall, Charlie Munday, and Michael Ruff, each of which brought their own light to the stage and made such beacons of their prospective lessons as they all took turns acting out each of the parables.
They were amazing. They were inspired.
The cast really pulls out all the stops and showcases all their strengths from playing instruments on stage, their dancing skills and incredible singing. Apparently, there is nothing they can’t do.
On a high note – literally – Hayes, Helgeson and Jordan’s performances were outstanding, surprising, outrageously difficult and still they pulled them off so gracefully. They hit notes that definitely would have struck a chord with the angel choir.
It was lovely to get to hear McCall’s sweet voice on stage again. Marshall always manages to bring the audience to tears with her voice and this show was no exception. Between McCall and Marshall there wasn’t a dry eye in the theater.
It’s always great to watch Ruff, Black and Clark on stage. They bring so much personality to the stage, and it’s especially nice when they can showcase their musical talents like they do in “Godspell.” It’d been a long time, but it was such a pleasure to get to see Burr and Munday on stage. They go all out every single time and are so memorable.
Melhuish is a newer face, but he was so appropriately casted for the role of Jesus with his ease of portraying a caring, compassionate, adamant and steadfast Messiah, that it could be determined that he was typecast for the role– it just came so naturally to him.
A nice appropriation of humor and reverence, the cast was absolutely hilarious where warranted (which was most of the show, especially acting like goats and sheep, voiceover miming, and breaking the fourth wall) and they were also respectful, serious, tender, and hopeful when the lesson called for it.
“We want you to choose love. We want you to choose acceptance. We want to show you a vision …You don’t have to check a box to fit in,” McDonald said. “Everyone here is breathing the same experience. And that’s power.”
Bursting with energetic song and dance, music, humor and fun, tenderness, forgiveness, and love, “Godspell” takes you on your own journey from praise to worship.
“He chose us. So, here we are,” McDonald said. “Today’s your day…We united can do anything.”
Join in to “Pack the Playhouse” and give “Godspell” a proper send off. Call the Playhouse box office at 931-484-5000 or visit ccplayhouse.com for tickets to the final three shows Aug. 19, 21-22.
