Seasonal Interpretive Ranger Alexander Cope released three birds into the wild Sunday, July 16, at Cumberland Mountain State Park.
The birds — two barred owls and a red-shouldered hawk — had been injured and found in various areas of Tennessee but cared for by Happinest Wildlife Rehabilitation and Rescue Inc. in Chattanooga.
When ready, the birds were transported to Cumberland Mountain State Park for the release. Cope told a crowd of park guests the birds would call out to their feathered friends and the bird community in the area would help support them as they transitioned back to living in the wild.
Cope hopes the park will be able to hold a few similar events in the coming months. Check the park’s Facebook for upcoming events.
