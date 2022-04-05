Memory Road fans delight. At noon Wednesday, April 6, in the Cumberland Room, this dynamic duo will entertain you with The Soundtrack of Our Lives.
You won’t want to miss them.
While at the library, check out the display cases by the main entrance. Manuel Marti’s mosaic art will be featured for the next two months.
Cumberland County is fortunate to have an individual of such tremendous talent in among its residents.
Great New Books
The Candy House by Jennifer Egan. In 2010, genius techie Bix Bouton has his own company but is searching for a surefire new idea when he learns about a Columbia professor who’s experimenting with downloading, or “externalizing,” memory. Flash forward a decade, and Bix’s new technology, Own Your Unconscious, allows users to access all their own memories and share them with others. In the spliced-narrative structure that characterized her Pulitzer Prize-winning A Visit from the Goon Squad, Egan shows readers what the consequences of such technology might be as she takes us from character to character, who mostly boldly embrace Own Your Unconscious but sometimes reject it. What results is an exploration of what connection really means.
Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus. It’s the 1960s, and chemist Elizabeth Zott is getting pushback from her male-only colleagues at the Hastings Research Institute — except from misanthropic Nobel Prize contender Calvin Evans, who’s enchanted by her mind. Meanwhile, Elizabeth has a surprise second calling; she becomes star of a hit TV cooking show called Supper at Six, mixing in chemistry (“combine 1 tablespoon acetic acid with a pinch of sodium chloride”) as she subtly signals that women needn’t accept things as they are. Sold in heated auctions to an eye-popping 34 countries so far, this debut promises to be really big.
Riverman: An American Odyssey by Ben McGarth. The riveting story of Dick Conant, an American folk hero who, over the course of more than 20 years, solo canoed thousands of miles of American rivers — and then in 2016 disappeared off the coast of North Carolina.
True Biz by Sara Novic. The students at the River Valley School for the Deaf just want to hook up, pass their history final and have doctors, politicians, and their parents stop telling them what to do with their bodies. This revelatory novel plunges readers into the halls of a residential school for the deaf, where they’ll meet Charlie, a rebellious transfer student who’s never before met another deaf person; Austin, the school’s golden boy, whose world is rocked when his baby sister is born hearing; and February, the headmistress, who is fighting to keep her school open and her marriage intact, but might not be able to do both at the same time. As a series of crises both personal and political threaten to unravel each of them, Charlie, Austin and February find their lives inextricable from one another-and changed forever. This is a story of sign language and lip-reading, cochlear implants and civil rights, isolation and injustice, first love and loss, and, above all, great persistence, daring and joy. Absorbing and assured, idiosyncratic and relatable, this is an unforgettable journey into the Deaf community and a universal celebration of human connection.
Library Laugh I
What do you call a private detective who solves cases by accident? Sheerluck Holmes
Stingy Schobel Says
Rechargeable batteries are environmentally friendly, since they can be charged over and over before eventually being replaced.
But many of us leave rechargeable products plugged into the wall indefinitely, which uses power even though the integrated battery is already at full charge.
Look around the house for rechargeable products like an electric toothbrush, electric razors, power tools, smartphones and kids’ games.
Unplug them to prevent wasting energy, and charge them up only when you need them. This will help save energy and prevent unnecessary wear on the rechargeable battery, too.
Library Laugh II
What is the opposite of a croissant? A happy uncle.
Libraries=Information
Tea time for longevity. Drinking at least three cups of tea per week is associated with a 20% lower risk of incident heart disease and stroke, 22% lower risk of fatal heart disease and stroke, and a 15% decreased risk of all-cause death, compared with people who don’t drink tea regularly.
Regular consumption is likely necessary because polyphenols, the main bioactive compound in tea, don’t stay in the body for long and must be replenished.
Veggies rule again. Based on a review of 22 studies on heart-healthy nutrition and hearing loss, key vitamins and minerals reduce inflammation and support the health of the small blood vessels crucial for hearing.
Aim to fill half your plate with non-starchy vegetables (such as greens, broccoli, onions and peppers) and/or fruit and half with whole grains, plant proteins and/or fish.
