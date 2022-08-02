Tom Fincher and Friends are once again teaming up to support the United Fund of Cumberland with the United Fund Variety Show Aug. 13 at the Palace Theatre.
Joining Fincher and an all-star cast of local entertainers will be Sam Venable, a long-time humor columnist for the Knoxville News Sentinel and author of 12 books.
Venable began his journalism career as a police reporter for the Chattanooga News-Free Press in 1969. However, he soon moved to Knoxville when offered the outdoor editor position at the News Sentinel in 1970. He began writing a local column on outdoor topics like hunting and safety — all with a dash of humor and entertainment.
Venable moved to the role of humor columnist for the newspaper in 1985 — a column he continues to write. Among his 12 books are a collection of outdoor columns titled A Handful of Thumbs and Two left Feet, To Retire or Not To Retire, Silver Spoons and Pitchforks, and his most recent book, The Joke’s on YOU!: All I Did Was Clean Out My Files.
He’s been recognized for his writing with national and regional awards, including the Evinrude Writing Awards by the Outdoor Writers Association of America and a Golden Press Card Award recognizing outstanding professional achievement and service to the East Tennessee community in journalism.
Venable is a sought-after speaker with his down-home humor.
Fincher will once again host the variety show, bringing together an eclectic blend of music and talent — all from volunteer performers happy to assist the United Fund.
“The talent we have in our community is just amazing,” said Holly Neal, United Fund executive director.
Performers include:
•Annetta Deck, a world-class pianist
•Tommy Dee Davenport, a musician with a No. 1 hit, “Heart, Body and Soul” from 1967
•Vocalist Terri Utsey
•Vocalist Regina Stephans
•Nashville singer, songwriter and guitarist Flattop Shredder Eric Fincher
•Humorist Mike Roe
•Composer, singer and pianist Vinny DeGeorge
•Drummer Don Lordo
Proceeds from the variety show benefit the United Fund. This community agency helps fund more than 30 partner agencies that strive to make life better for the community and its residents. Funding goes toward but is not limited to assisting victims of domestic violence, covering housing needs, feeding the hungry, supporting children and youth, and providing mental health care.
Tickets are $15 each and are available at palacetheatre-crossville.com or by calling 931-484-6133. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 7.
