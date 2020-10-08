The United Fund was established 54 years ago to bring the community together in a combined fundraising campaign for local non-profits. Today’s partner agency focus is Youth Achievement Foundation (YAF). YAF is currently in every elementary school in Cumberland County. Fifth-graders participate in BizTown that combines in-class learning with a daylong visit to a simulated town. This popular program allows elementary school students to operate banks, manage restaurants, write checks and vote for mayor. The program helps students connect the dots between what they learn in school and the real world. There are 14 lessons leading up to the culminating BizTown trip.
In addition “Our City,” a Junior Achievement (JA) program for third-graders is in 20 classrooms throughout the county. This is a five-classroom increase from last year. It introduces students to financial literacy and learning objectives for social studies, including the characteristics of cities, the importance of economic exchange, and how people and businesses in cities manage their money. Students apply money management strategies to personal and business accounts. Approximately 407 third-graders participated in “Our City” in Cumberland County Schools.
“It’s My Future” is a JA middle school program, which offers practical information about preparing for the working world. Students explore potential careers, discover the four factors to consider in choosing careers, and recognize basic job-hunting tools. “Economics for Success,” another JA middle school program, lays bare for students the heart of a successful economic life: choosing the right career and managing money properly. Both programs are being taught in seven Cumberland County Schools. The middle school program is often a partnership between a human services teacher and a YAF volunteer.
For many of the students, the programs they participate in through JA provides them with experiences they may not otherwise have, such as opportunities to choose a career, manage money and learn about saving and credit. YAF and JA are a valuable spoke in the educational wheel in Cumberland County Schools. To learn more about YAF, call 931-456-9880 or online at www.cumberlandcountyyaf.wix.com/yaf.
Please donate today to the United Fund and help make an impact in the lives of children by non-profits in our community like Youth Achievement. Please go to www.cumberlandunitedfund.org or donate by mail to 348 Taylor St., Ste 101, Crossville, TN 38558.
