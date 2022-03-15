The inception of a new student scholarship program was announced Jan. 19 at the annual meeting of the Cumberland County United Fund. It will be a two-fold opportunity for the non-profit to fulfill its mission: to positively impact lives by investing in our community as well as provide donors a way to designate their contributions to a specific scholarship fund. Scholarships awarded will benefit Cumberland County students seeking to further their post-secondary education.
The first designated scholarship fund came about late fall of 2021 when Scott Bond, son of Randy and Glenda Bond, passed away. Scott’s family requested that friends and family remember Scott by making donations to the Scott Miller Bond Scholarship fund set up through United Fund.
The Scott Miller Bond scholarships will be awarded annually with the first group going out in May, to area high school graduating seniors, students already enrolled in college or trade schools and veterans. The number of scholarships given each year will be based on the availability of funds received through the United Fund Student Scholarship Program Fund.
Interested in applying? Please visit the Cumberland County United Fund website www.cumberlandcunitedfund.org or pick up an application at a local high school guidance office or school student aid office. For consideration in this spring award group, completed applications should be returned to the United Fund on or before March 28, 2022. Applicants must be a resident of Cumberland County; will have graduated or passed the GED HS equivalency; have applied to an accredited undergraduate Tennessee college, university, trade or vocational school; show financial need and show scholastic aptitude.
Want to make a difference in the life of a student? Consider making a donation to the Cumberland County United Fund Student Scholarship Program. To learn more about how you can support this new endeavor, please call the office at 931-484-4082 or direct an email to hollyneal@cumberlandunitedfund.org.
