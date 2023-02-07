Cumberland County United Fund exceeded its most recent fundraising goal, leaders of the nonprofit said during the annual meeting Jan. 26.
“Our total pledges in cash for 2023 so far is $276,682.78, the corporate giving is $129,500,” President Allison Brendel said, “grand total pledges and cash individuals is $406,182.78, and our goal is $400,000. So, that’s very exciting.”
In 2022, Cumberland County United Fund gave $328,591.08 back to the community in charitable support for 34 Cumberland County organizations and causes that assist low-income families, the elderly, children, residents with disabilities and brain disorders, those facing hunger, emergencies and disasters and victims of adult and child domestic violence and sexual assault.
Executive director Holly Neal reported 768 children in Cumberland County were recipients of the Second Harvest Food Bank Food for Kids program for students to have food for the weekend.
“For each dollar that we receive, our food pantry can turn it into three meals,” Neal said. “A lot of our children are on free or reduced lunches here, and so that’s an important program.”
United Fund also supports free after-school programs to provide safe play and homework help, prevention education in domestic violence, drug abuse and bullying, weekly home visits for at-risk children and funding for housing for the elderly.
Neal also reported over 1,000 volunteer hours in 2022 and a post-pandemic rise in community events.
The newest United Fund venture is the Scott Miller Bond Scholarship.
In honor of their late son, Scott Miller Bond, Glenda and Randy Bond established the scholarship to award community-minded students who need financial assistance for higher education.
“That’s the criteria; we’re looking for people who need,” Bond said. “Grades are nice, but sometimes you need the help to pay for that school. That’s one of the things we are looking for is who has that need, and it really helps if they have a community spirit because we have found that those who get and give, that makes a huge difference.”
Last year, the Scott Miller Bond Scholarship awards totaled $10,000 across 13 scholarships; seven to high school seniors, five to non-traditional college and applied technology students and one award for a nursing major to take the licensing exam.
“We feel like our son Scott, we hated to lose Scott, but something good has come out of that,” Bond said. “We’re very grateful for the support that we’ve had from the community, from the United Fund in being able to establish the scholarship.”
They continue to collect funds for the scholarship and look forward to awarding more students this year. Bond asked for everyone to consider choosing the Scott Miller Bond Scholarship when making their charitable donations this year.
“That would be a good choice,” she said, “and know that it will be well spent.”
In the Cumberland County United Fund’s 56-year history, there have only been three directors: Mark Tucker for four years, Glenn Miller for 30 years, and Neal for 22 years.
“We’ve got a good legacy with that,” Neal said. “I think that says a lot for our board, that says a lot for our community and just the steadfastness of the United Fund and how we continue to grow and are sustainable.”
United Fund is an all-volunteer 501(c)(3) organization that raises funds for area charitable organizations and connects those with needs with partner agencies who can assist. Board members not only volunteer, but they also commit to training, recruiting donors, attending meetings, seeking partners and handling publicity.
Each board member serves on at least two of the organization’s committees, such as partner and cooperating agency review team, rules and policy committee, budget and finance committee, coordination committee, blue ribbon committee, campaign planning committee, Trauma-Informed Community Alliance and Scott Miller Bond Scholarship Committee.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.