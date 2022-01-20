In the field of genealogical applications, advancements in DNA testing have been used to expand the scope of research, assist in getting past elusive “brick walls,” fill gaps and solve mysteries, even mysteries of parentage. One such story is that of the Flynns of Flynns Cove in Cumberland County.
Direct descendant, Gary Flynn of Bellingham, WA., recently underwent DNA testing to establish the roots of his family tree and put to rest the mystery of the family’s ancestry.
The Flynns were a Cumberland County pioneer family, settling a farmstead in the in the southwest corner of Cumberland County at Flynns Cove before the county was formed in 1855. John Flinn [sic] Jr. was a Revolutionary War soldier born in Virginia in 1760. He received a land grant in 1797 from North Carolina for “Indian Lands in Tennessee” for his service during the war. He settled in what was then White County, establishing Flynns Cove with his wife, Mary, and seven children. Their daughter, Rebecca Flynn, was the mother of Richard Lafayette Flynn, the illustrious and notable “Red Fox” of the Civil War.
Richard Lafeyette “Red Fox” Flynn (1825-1905) was a Union scout during Civil War and a conductor for the Underground Railroad. He was heralded as an excellent scout and nicknamed “Red Fox,” because he was strategic in his ability to outwit, outflank and outsmart the opposition during the Civil War.
According to Memorial and Biographical Record, copyright 1898, by George A. Ogle & Co., Publishers, Engravers and Book Manufactures, Chicago, IL, Richard Lafayette Flynn was a prominent and well-known character throughout East Tennessee, reared on his grandfather’s (John Flinn) homestead until 12 years of age, when his mother moved to the upper part of Bledsoe County. There, he grew up and married Miss Zilpha (Ezylphia) Wyatt, daughter of John and Sarah Wyatt, in 1846.
When the Civil War erupted, he joined the Union and was a scout, dispatch courier and guide. He was captured once while bearing a message to the colonel of a regiment at Sparta, GA. He met a squad of Confederates, who stopped him and the young man who was with him.
The book read, “…had his captors known that he was the famous ‘Red Fox,’ he would not have been permitted to escape,” before stating he did manage his escape with only a bullet hole in his sleeve, and losing his coonskin hat.
He guided fugitives and regular army squads, such as Lt. Col. D.A. Dorsey and his comrades after they captured an engine on one of Georgia’s railroads when they were making their escape from Atlanta, GA. He also helped collect munitions of war when Major Gen. William Rosecrans was pushed into the mountains, and was a guide for him from Cumberland, TN, 30 miles through the mountains to Kentucky. At one time he led 37 people through the mountains. In the later years of the war, he belonged to Capt. J.C. Hinch’s company, an independent company guard organized against guerrillas.
It was written that his older brother, John Flynn, was taken by guerrillas who were in pursuit of the Red Fox and was killed on Jan. 3, 1865.
At the close of the war, he returned to the farm where he was born in the 3rd District, Cumberland County, near the Lantana post office, and was, by Gov. William Brownlow, appointed tax collector of Cumberland County.
The big question mark on the family tree was who the Red Fox’s father was, since there is no record of his mother ever having married.
Direct father-to-son descendant of the Red Fox and 3rd great-grandson Brad Flynn had heard stories about him growing up.
“I know he was part of the underground railroad and how he got his name. There was also a rock down there somewhere [at Flynns Cove], that supposedly had a split in it. He was hiding from soldiers and, from my understanding, he hid inside that split in the rock and watched the soldiers just go on by,” he said.
Brad added that Eston Flynn was considered the family historian until he passed away.
“I wish I knew more,” he said.
Over the years, two theories emerged within the family’s stories.
Gary explained that Red Fox was the youngest of the four children born to his mother Rebecca Flynn, daughter of John Flinn [sic], all of whom carried her maiden name, Flynn.
“But she had never married,” he said.
One of the theories stated that Rebecca had consorted with a Hale in the neighboring community. But, because Richard “Red Fox” was such a clever and crafty soldier, hunter and woodsman, the family thought that perhaps his father could also have been a native Cherokee.
As the Red Fox’s great-great-grandson, Gary decided to have the DNA test and finally get some answers.
“As a direct descendant, father to son, I qualified as a candidate for a y-DNA test,” he said, “the results of which revealed that the first theory was correct. We were Hales, and the Cherokee connection was a myth.”
“Hales are definitely from down around there, too,” said Brad.
Some family members working on the Flynn/Hale family tree listed a Thomas Hale as the suspected father of the Red Fox, though there was no supporting evidence for it.
“He just happened to live in White County,” Gary said. “At one point, prior to doing the y-DNA test, I tested that theory by naming him on my tree, but I placed an “unverified” notation on his profile. When I failed to get any DNA matches, I promptly removed Thomas Hale as a possible father to Richard Lafayette Flynn.
Gary continued his genealogy research to include the Hales with a specific age and location profile, as well as conducted a search of his autosomal-DNA matches for the surname Hale.
“I eventually found an unexplained match for a Scott Terry Hale from Pikeville, Bledsoe County,” he added, noting that this Hale’s location was only about 28 miles from Rebecca’s home in Flynn’s Cove. While a feasible match geographically, Scott was too young to fit the profile. However, his father, Isham Burrell Hale, was the right age to be a consort of Rebecca Flynn’s.
He continued, “After posting Isham as a possible father of Richard, I received 15 DNA matches, thereby confirming his paternity.”
Gary added, “Isham Burrell Hale is the portal that that allows matches from Richard Lafayette Flynn to four different half-siblings, and also four of Isham’s siblings. These connections wouldn’t be possible if Isham and his father, John Hale, were not Richard’s father and grand-father.”
Hearing this information for the first time, Brad put the conclusive evidence all together.
“Red Fox used his mother’s maiden name, which was Flynn?” he asked. “So, you’re telling me I would have been a Hale had he used his dad’s name?”
Provided that he is a direct father-to-son descendant, the answer was yes. Of course, as far as lineage and DNA, no matter which surname the descendants carried, it didn’t make them any more or less Flynn or Hale as they already were. But it was not often, especially in those times, that the children would carry their mother’s maiden name. It was a unique set of circumstances that allowed for them to carry the Flynn name father to son, and in this case, also mother to son.
“I guess DNA can bring up some interesting facts,” he said. “Obviously, I’m very proud to be a Flynn. I’m so proud that Red Fox carried his mother’s name. That is no disrespect to the Hale family, just that I’m proud to carry the Flynn name.”
Nonetheless, Brad thought it was a truly interesting discovery and an overall neat story that just added to the richness of the Flynn/Hale family history, and all because a distant cousin in Washington used the application of DNA testing to his genealogical research.
The discoveries didn’t end there. Gary also employed his DNA results which unmasked another family secret.
While continuing to study the early pioneer Flynn/Hale/Wyatt families of Cumberland County, he noted that in “Cumberland County’s First 100 Years,” published in 1956, the book listed Sarah Wyatt’s maiden name as Trembell [sic] in John and Sarah Wyatt’s family tree.
“However, thanks to DNA, it’s been revealed that Sarah was actually born a Rhodes,” Flynn said. “Because of this surname change, numerous Wyatt descendants have wrongly assumed that William T. Trammell was the father of Sarah Wyatt.”
He further explained his findings regarding Sarah’s mother, Mary Zilpha Lynch. She had married John Rhodes of Orange County, NC., in about 1775, and they had a least three children, with Sarah being the last, born in 1777. By 1781, Mary Zilpha had separated from John and married a wounded Revolutionary War veteran named William T. Trammell, and the children ceased using the surname Rhodes, taking the name Trammell along with their mother.
Gary said the successes further highlighted the usefulness of DNA testing as a genealogical tool. He’s had a number of other breakthroughs, as well.
“Accuracy is important to me,” Gary said. “With the advent of DNA matching as a research tool, even novice genealogists have managed to answer age-old family questions. Genetic genealogy is valuable tool for breaking through those ‘brick walls’ that have plagued genealogists for years.”
