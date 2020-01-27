Imagine a large wooden ship (the United Fund of Cumberland County) and all the framework (all the many programs and services that the UF supports through their partnerships) securing and strengthening the deck (the Cumberland County community). The Visually Impaired Support (VIS) Group of Cumberland County has built quite a solid platform on this ship, educating and supporting the visually challenged in our community and beyond.
One of the lifeboats that the VIS Group launches is the Focus on Kids program, which supports the needs of local schoolteachers’ efforts to educate blind and visually impaired students grades K-12.
VIS has been conferring with the Cumberland County’s Special Education (CCSE) directors since 2016. The main discussions with the CCSE Director Vicki K. Presson was the concern for all blind and visually impaired students to receive an education that inspires the children to live life to the fullest, with no limitations as to what the students can achieve. The conclusion was that our teachers could use some materials that are designed especially and specifically for visually challenged students.
Through the VIS Focus on Kids program, the following items were purchased from the American Printing House for the Blind: Tactile Book Builder, Games of Square, Textural Matching Blocks, Tactile Augmentation Communication, Techo Beat Sound Ball, Sound Matching Board and Adaptive Tech Solutions CD/Radio player.
Children with poor vision can dream big and achieve any goal they set. As accessibility awareness and technology continue to grow, so do opportunities for children with vision loss. From education and reading to games and sports, your child’s future is full of possibility.
Presson has been an educator in Cumberland County beginning in 1980, and currently serves as Supervisor of Special Education, a position she began in 2017.
Karen Kerley is the Service/Transition Coordinator and the Vision Consult Teacher for Cumberland County Schools. She works with all students who meet the criteria of a disability that includes Visual Impairment or Legal Blindness. Kerley has been an employee of Cumberland County schools for 31 years. She has been the vision teacher since 2001. Receiving her B.S. and Ed.S in special education from Tennessee Tech a masters in vision from MTSU, Kerley continues to further her knowledge by attending trainings throughout the school year.
Kerley supports student, teacher and parent needs to implement the student’s individual education plans, enabling them to be successful.
After delivering the first learning tools to Presson, Kerley said, “Every child deserves a chance for quality education, and students with visual or multiple impairments are no exception. Sometimes, however, they need a few extra tools and that’s why we’re here. We really appreciate the positive relationship with the VIS Group.”
The UF is also granting funds in support of the VIS InSight on Vision 2020. The keynote speaker will be Larry Patterson, MD discussing diabetes and diabetic retinopathy. Other presenters will be Vanderbilt’s Low Vision Specialist Joshua Robinson, OD; Signal Centers Director of Assistive Technology Lana Little; TN Lions Low Vision Project CEO Cheryl Saucier; and DHS Rehabilitation Services for the Blind and Visually Impaired. Various technology vendors will also be there. Save the date for VIS InSight on Vision 2020 on June 11, at Fairfield Glade Community and Conference Center at 9 a.m.
VIS Group President Linda Simmons said, “On behalf of the VIS, I would like to declare the importance of our partnership with the United Fund of Cumberland County. Without their assistance, we would not be able to make the strong impact in our community, such as InSight on Vision, Technology Fair, Community Outreach, Resource Guide, VIS office maintenance, membership equipment on-loan program and this year’s Focus on Kids. Thank you, United Fund, for your existence and thank you to all the staff, volunteers and especially all the generous benefactors. Your donations have made 2020 more promising.”
The building of the UF Flag Ship with its 37 partners is an undertaking with shared risks and profits, a sturdy ship, indeed!
For more info on the VIS Group, call Linda at 931-787-1772 or visit visgroup.org.
