The United Fund was established 54 years ago to bring the community together in a combined fundraising campaign for local non-profits.
One of its partner agencies is the Homestead Community Food Pantry at 295 Hwy. 68, Crossville.
Eleven years ago, the Dorton and Homestead United Methodist Churches began a partnership to operate what has become the Homestead Community Food Pantry.
In addition to the support of United Fund, the Pantry works with individuals, communities of faith and community resources such as Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee, VECustomers Share, Middle Tennessee Natural Gas Project Hometown Help, and Flowers Bakery to provide much-needed nutrition at no cost to those who have found themselves to be food insecure.
A household is “food secure” if there is access, at all times, to enough food for an active, healthy life for all household members.
Map the Meal Gap, an annual study conducted by Feeding America, helps pantries understand the need in their communities and to reach more people struggling with hunger.
This year, the study estimated the potential impact of COVID-19 on Cumberland County. Projections are 11,530 people, or 19.7% of the population, could be food insecure, which is a 38% increase over 2018 estimates (Source: Gundersen, C., A. Dewey, E. Engelhard, M. Strayer and L. Lapinski. Map the Meal Gap 2020: A Report on County and Congressional District Food Insecurity and County Food Cost in the United States in 2018. Feeding America, 2020).
The Pantry’s purpose is to provide a supplemental food source intended to augment clients’ resources. About 50% of the clients are children or the elderly, and 100% of clients meet USDA guidelines for The Emergency Food Assistance Program.
Many clients visit the Pantry only one or two times, while others do so every month.
The Pantry is run 100% by volunteers and is open from 8-10 a.m. the second Saturday of the month.
During COVID-19, clients remain in their vehicles, a volunteer directs them to drive to the door for check-in, and then volunteers place prepacked bags into their vehicles.
Call 931-484-7996 or visit www.homesteadmethodist.org for information.
Donate today to the United Fund and help make an impact on community non-profits like the Homestead Community Food Pantry. Visit www.cumberlandunitedfund.org or donate by mail to 348 Taylor St., Ste 101, Crossville, TN 38558.
