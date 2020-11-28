L.B.J.& C. Head Start has been in existence since 1965.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Administration for Children and Families, Office of Head Start is its source of funding, with 20% matching share coming from the community through volunteer hours of service, materials used in the program, and/or monetary donations made to the program.
The funding from United Fund of Cumberland County helps the program meet some of the humanitarian needs of children and families in Crossville and Cumberland County. It also enables the center to purchase items not covered by the regular budget.
United Fund has invested around $106,700 over the years since their partnership began in 2005. Head Start’s mission is to partner with the family and community to help children and families prepare for school, and its partnership with United Fund helps achieve that.
L.B.J.& C. Head Start serves low-income 3- and 4-year-old children in Cumberland County. At least 10% of the children served have disabilities.
Head Start is open five days a week, with core hours of 7 a.m.-3 p.m. The Crossville Head Start has 114 slots for eligible children. The partnership with The Home Away From Home Child Care Center/Head Start has 151 full-day, full-year slots for eligible children.
L.B.J.& C. Head Start provides nutrition, health screenings, dental, disability, education, parent involvement, volunteer, family services, transition, and training and development for staff, parents, and volunteers. It serves both children and their families.
Family Partnerships are developed to help families reach their goals and empower the family overall to succeed.
Although many factors influence a child’s ability to succeed in school and later in life, among the most important are learning to read and write. Beyond the traditional and fundamental value of reading and writing, rapid advances in communications and computer technology have created profound changes in the ways reading and writing are used to share information, communicate events and ideas, and conduct business — changes that have also affected the way children learn and how they are taught.
Head Start has an obligation to enhance the literacy skills of all children to help prepare them to succeed in school and later in life.
Parental participation is not required as a condition of a child’s enrollment. Participation is voluntary. However, Head Start needs parental input into all aspects of the Head Start Program.
L.B.J.& C. Head Start plays a key role in all its communities. Head Start depends on the community for support, guidance, resources and advocacy. The community depends on Head Start for improving the quality of society by giving children a foundation to succeed in life and providing needed services to families.
Anyone interested in volunteering at the Crossville Head Start may call Charlotte Potts, center supervisor, at 931-484-4114.
Those interested in volunteering at the Home Away From Home Head Start may call Lori Hedgecoth at 931-484-3238. Call Kathy Wilson at 931-787-1012 if interested in volunteering at Home Away From Home-Pinewood Head Start.
Visit www.lbjc.org or its Facebook for more information.
Want to shine a light brightly in the community? Choose to give to the United Fund to impact organizations like L.B.J. & C Head Start and 35 other local-nonprofits.
Tax-deductible donations may be mailed to United Fund, 348 Taylor St., Suite 101, Crossville, TN 38555; or made online at www.cumberlandunitedfund.org
