The holidays are approaching!
I already feel the stress of planning, cooking and buying gifts for my big family. I can hardly wait for them to arrive!
However, this is not the case for everyone, and I know this well. My dear friend just lost her husband, and her kids cannot come this holiday season due to COVID-19.
She is so depressed and struggling with grief and loneliness.
My friend is not alone during this holiday season; many people struggle! Add to this struggle the stress our entire society is experiencing as COVID-19 continues and the mental health of Tennesseans is at an all-time low.
Unfortunately, our community is underserved with quality counseling resources, with only one licensed counselor for every 7,000 people in the county.
Many have no insurance to cover their mental health care — and for those who do, coverage is often limited with high deductibles.
For this very reason, Christian Counseling Center in Crossville was created by eight churches in 2002 to help those in need of mental health support but may not have the funding to pay for professional counseling.
With the mission of healing hearts and minds, Christian Counseling Center of Cumberland County, now known as C5 Christian Counseling Center, began with one counselor in a donated space with two patio chairs, offering professional counseling for ability to pay fees.
Providing services to anyone in need of mental health support, C5 has expanded across the years and now employees four counselors and serves approximately 150 people each year.
How has this level of growth been possible? The eight churches that originally founded and funded C5 have evolved over the years, changing with time, remaining faithful in support.
Currently, there are seven sponsoring churches as well as individual donors. However, the need for counseling support has been greater than the funding available for years.
In 2009, C5 applied for their first grant through United Fund and was awarded funding to allow for expansion.
United Fund has remained the first and the largest grant supporter, allowing those in need to receive services.
To date, C5 has received $135,000 through the generosity of United Fund. So many have received services due to the ongoing support of United Fund, and it also has beautiful counseling facilities due to moving into the United Fund office building at 348 Taylor St., Crossville.
C5 Christian Counseling Center and its clients owe a debt of gratitude to United Fund and those who make this level of support possible.
Please consider financially supporting the Cumberland County United Fund online at www.cumberlandunitedfund.org or by mailing a tax-deductible gift to 348 Taylor St., Suite 101, Crossville TN 38555.
C5 Christian Counseling Center now offers online telehealth counseling sessions as well as phone sessions and face-to-face counseling, so all may receive services during this period of COVID-19 social distancing.
If you or someone you know needs services, help is only a phone call away. To schedule services, call 931-707-8200 and leave a message.
The staff is working remotely, and your call will be returned promptly. You may also see more details about C5 services at www.mycounselingcenter.org
