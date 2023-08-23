Upper Cumberland Bigfoot Festival founder and organizer Mark Baldwin is beyond excited about the third annual event, not only to have a great time and spend the day with the community, but to help local veterans who need assistance.
“Getting bigger and better,” Baldwin said of the vendors and other new things organizers have worked on to incorporate into the festival. “It’s different this year.”
An estimated 8,000 people attended the first two Upper Cumberland Bigfoot Festival events.
One of the things that Baldwin thought was different was the energy and the buzz indicative of a community ready for the third annual festival.
“This year, both in myself and the community, I feel like there’s more excitement,” Baldwin said.
Having no prior experience, he continued, “This is the first time we’ve really been able to really get excited. Now, we feel like we’ve got this, because none of us had ever planned a festival before.”
But now they are on a roll in a very big(foot) way.
Another new change includes turning over the 5K event to the willing and capable hands of Cumberland County 4-H. The reprised event – now the Bigfoot 4-H 4K Fun Run – will directly benefit Cumberland County 4-H.
“So, that will be for a good cause,” Baldwin added.
The Bigfoot 4-H 4K Fun Run will be held at the Cumberland County Community Complex on Oct. 13.
Check-in is at 5:30 p.m. and the race starts at 6. The entry fee is $30. All proceeds from the fun run will benefit Cumberland County 4-H.
Visit cumberland.tennessee.edu to register.
For the second year, Upper Cumberland Federal Credit Union has offered its support as the main sponsor in hopes that the festival fundraiser will be able to help even more veterans through Creative Compassion Inc.’s veteran assistance program and Cumberland County Veterans Assistance Council.
“It’s all going to the veterans,” Baldwin said. “That’s what I love about the Bigfoot Festival. It not only benefits these nonprofits, it makes people aware of them.”
The Cumberland County Veterans Assistance Council is a nonprofit charitable organization made up of all of the Cumberland County veterans organizations, including American Legion Posts, the Fleet Reserve Association, Military Officers Association of America, Vietnam War Veterans, Veterans of Foreign Wars posts, Disabled American Veterans and Korean War Veterans to assist veterans with utility bills, grocery or other needs.
“It’s amazing what we have going on in our community,” said Cumberland County Veterans Assistance Council Director Jack Fogel. “Just so many positive things.”
All of the CCVAC staff members are non-paid volunteers. Veterans in need can access the CCVAC through the Veterans Service Office at 931-456-0090, Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
Creative Compassion Inc. offers solutions for low-income families looking to construct a new home, for help paying for home repairs, to be approved for safe mortgage financing, which they can use to build a home through Creative Compassion Inc. or buy a home through a real-estate agency of their choice and anyone facing financial hardship who needs help paying their utility, rent, and/or mortgage with available payment assistance. Festival proceeds given to Creative Compassion Inc. will go toward helping veterans with housing and repairs through their service solutions.
“It’s the Bigfoot Festival, but it’s what we’re doing in the community to help our veterans,” said Upper Cumberland Federal Credit Union Vice President of Financial Services and Business Development David Robbins. “That’s the headline for me is what we’re doing there and the Bigfoot Festival is the vehicle.”
While Bigfoot fans and cynics have come out in droves to congregate at the Cumberland County Community Complex for the past two festivals, Baldwin, Robbins and Fogel believe that the supporters of veterans in the community will also show up in a big way.
“When you attach that funding to local charities, then it makes a difference and people will come and support those charities,” Robbins said.
The Upper Cumberland Bigfoot Festival is set for Oct. 21, from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Cumberland County Community Complex, 1398 Livingston Rd. in Crossville. Admission is $5 (cash only), and parking is free.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.