In honor of the ultimate hide-and-seek champion of the world, the Upper Cumberland Bigfoot Festival is being held Oct. 16, from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Cumberland County Fairgrounds, to benefit United Fund of Cumberland County.
Event organizer and Cumberland County Commissioner Mark Baldwin is spearheading the event and said, “I wanted a quirky festival that would bring in lots of people for a good time for a good cause. I attended a Bigfoot conference in Gatlinburg a couple of years ago and saw how excited people get for this kind of thing. It was incredible and it’s all so much fun!”
He pitched the idea to bring about a Bigfoot Festival to Cumberland County, formed a committee made up of community members, city and county government to help organize the event as a benefit for the community.
Admission is $5 for adults and children 12 and under are free. Proceeds raised will go to United Fund of Cumberland County, which supports more than three dozen local non-profits.
Whether you are a believer or not, the festival will no doubt be a full day of Sasquatchin’ family fun, complete with vendors, entertainment and even locals telling their personal Bigfoot sighting experiences.
“We do plan to let locals share stories after the celebrity speakers have finished,” Baldwin said. “This is for the believer and nonbeliever alike!”
Vendor spaces are available for the Upper Cumberland Bigfoot Festival for free until June 30. Due to high demand and limited space vendor fees will be set at $50 on July 1. Vendors may send an email a brief description of their offerings to ucbigfoot@gmail.com. Organizers welcome vendors, especially those bringing wares that are Bigfoot related.
“The festival is coming right along! We’ve lined up even more vendors,” Baldwin said.
They will offer unique Upper Cumberland Bigfoot Festival paraphernalia, including T-shirts, fanny packs, backpacks, hats, and stickers bearing the festival’s epic Sasquatch logo for attendees to purchase and commemorate the fun day.
They’ve also confirmed Mike Snider will be performing at 1 p.m. and they expect to complete and finalize the entertainment lineup very soon.
Baldwin was thrilled about how it’s all coming together and said, “It’s just getting more and more interesting!”
An axe-throwing company is even planning on being there.
“This will certainly be an annual event,” he added. “It’s going to be amazing! We expect at least 20,000 people!”
Check out the website https://ucbigfoot.com and Facebook page @ucbigfoot.
