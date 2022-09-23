The 2022 Upper Cumberland Bigfoot Festival is less than a month away, and plans continue to expand for the event, with music, more vendors, more kids activities, and more time than the inaugural festival last fall.
Highlights for the 2022 festival include appearances by Jeff Headlee and Willie McQuillian from the Travel Channel series Mountain Monsters; Thomas Shay and Charlie Raymond, founders of the Northern Kentucky Bigfoot Research Group; and Ben Hansen, from the paranormal investigation series Fact or Faked: Paranormal Files.
The Bigfoot Calling Contest will also return.
“That was more fun than we ever imagined,” said Mark Baldwin, festival founder.
Kids on the Rise mentoring program will help with a Kids Zone, with a tent full of kids activities.
Vendor spots are still available, but Baldwin said more than 100 vendors have already committed to the festival, bringing crafts, Bigfoot merchandise and food.
“We will have a least a dozen food trucks and churches and other groups cooking,” Baldwin said.
The festival will have extended hours, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15.
There will be music throughout the day from Obed River Band and up-and-coming country musician Kaleb Garrett.
They’re expanding on kid activities and keeping the $5 admission, with kids 12 and younger admitted free.
“This is an inexpensive event for families to come out and enjoy themselves,” Baldwin said.
The Palace Theatre will help everyone get ready for their search for Sasquatch with a free showing of “The Legend of Boggy Creek.” This 1972 docudrama horror film centers around the Fouke Monster, a Bigfoot-type creature reportedly seen in and around Fouke, AR, in the 1940s.
While the event is free, tickets must be reserved on Eventbrite.com. The movie showing begins at 6 p.m. and is limited to the first 300 people.
The free event is made possible thanks to the support of Upper Cumberland Credit Union, the gigantapithicus-level sponsor for the festival.
Registration is underway for the Bigfoot 5K walk/run. This after-dark event is set for Oct. 14 at 8 p.m. at the Cumberland County Community Complex. The race is time chipped.There will be live music, snacks, and a lot of fun, with glow sticks provided at race check-in.
Registration is available at Eventbrite.com. Adult registration is $30 and kids 12 and younger are $15.
Tickets are also on sale for the special VIP event Oct. 14 at the Palace Theatre. Ticket-holders will mix and mingle with celebrity guests eff Headlee and Willie McQuillian from the Travel Channel series Mountain Monster and Ben Hansen, from the paranormal investigation series Fact or Faked: Paranormal Files.
Tickets are $75 each and available on Eventbrite.com. Doors open at 6 p.m.
Keep up with the latest information on the 2022 Upper Cumberland Bigfoot Festival at ucbigfoot.com. Tickets to the festival are available on eventbrite.com. The online platform does have a service charge, so the festival will offer a free gift for people who purchase their tickets online in advance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.