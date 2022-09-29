Jameson Wall of East Tennessee is a young boy who has a rare genetic disorder. His body works against him which requires him to spend a significant amount of time in hospitals and medical offices.
His parents were told that his diagnosis is not curable and they would need to find a way to help him cope with his plight.
Sushi is a pit bull that was dumped by his owner and overlooked by potential adopters for almost a year.
Jameson needed a friend, so his parents reached out to FOCCAS rescue to find a dog they believed could potentially be a service animal for Jameson. Jan Shaw-Hendrixson, FOCCAS president, believed Sushi could be that dog.
Ms. Hendrixson described Sushi as having a very good temperament and just wanting to please. Due to Jameson’s mobility issues, Jan arranged for a volunteer to do an in-home assessment and meet and greet with the family. The pair hit it off instantly. Jameson’s Mom was quite proficient in obedience training and started working with Sushi right away. The change in Jameson was instant. With the addition of Sushi, his medical care, schooling and life in general became easier for Jameson. Sushi was always right there, calming and helping him to control both his body and behavior.
Sushi has since passed the American Kennel Club Good Citizen test and graduated from service training school. He has accompanied Jameson throughout his daily activities and medical visits. Best of all, Jameson no longer cries during his medical visits. Two lives made better in an amazing way. Both have rescued each other and like Jameson’s mom said, life can be amazing if you aren’t afraid to “give the unlikely a chance.”
