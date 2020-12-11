Do you have fond school day memories of creating handmade Valentines? Or perhaps you would like to learn how to create personalized Valentines. No matter your skill level, this gathering is for you!
The theme for this class is “Valentine Cards,” designed for all who hold a special place in your heart; significant other, friends, family, children, and/or neighbors. You will have the opportunity to step-up your Valentine creations to “avid card maker” status; Art Guild member and instructor Louise Goodman will have a variety of additional tools and embellishments for your use.
Louise will offer two sessions on Jan. 7: from 9 a.m. to noon and from 1 to 4 p.m.
During the 3-hour morning class, participants will handcraft a total of ten Valentine greeting cards, personalized for everyone on your list!
In the afternoon session, students will make seven cards and three keepsake boxes.
Louise’s class will take place at the Plateau Creative Art Center. Supplies are available from the instructor for a $5 fee. The cost of the 3-hour class is $30 for Art Guild members and $35 for guests. The cost to take both classes is $60 for Art Guild members and $70 for guests.
The maximum class size is six students (space is limited). Be sure to sign up early so you don’t miss out.
To register, drop by the Art Guild (451 Lakeview Drive, Fairfield Glade) or call 931-707-7249. Someone will assist you and ensure you have a spot.
The Art Guild at Fairfield Glade is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization and an equal opportunity provider.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.