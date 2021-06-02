Retired Crossville Fire Chief Mike Turner is the new Cumberland County Good Scout Award recipient. He is being honored by the Eagle Creek District of the Great Smoky Mountain Council Thursday, June 10, at Cumberland Mountain State Park beginning at 6:30 p.m.
The District serves all of Cumberland County.
Turner began his career with Cumberland County Fire Department in 1975. In 1990, he accepted a job at Y-12. During this time, he received a Presidential Award from Martin Marietta Energy System for his outstanding work teaching Fire Safety Education. In 1993, Turner accepted the position as fire chief with Crossville Fire and Rescue. At the time, the department had seven employees. Due to the growing demand and Turner’s leadership, the Crossville Fire Department built Fire Station #2. This station has protected hundreds of Crossville citizens. The Crossville Fire Department has 30 employees and eight volunteers.
Throughout his career, fire safety and helping the community has always been a passion for Turner. In 1980, he started the first Public Fire Safety Program in this region. Turner, alongside his co-worker Wino, taught in several counties such as White, Putnam, Cumberland, Anderson and Bledsoe. He also taught fire safety to over 5,000 employees at Y-12.
Turner has been a multi-term board chairman and an executive officer for Cumberland Good Samaritans since 1995 (26 years of service). He has served as president of the Rotary Club and chairman for the Catoosa District Friends of Scouting Campaign.
For over 100 years, the Great Smoky Mountain Council, Boy Scouts of America has provided youth guidance in character development, citizenship training, and personal fitness.
To RSVP for the dinner, during which donations will be accepted to support Scouting, contact Derek Brawner, field director, at 865-588-6514 or email Derek.Brawner@scouting.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.