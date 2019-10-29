Judy Clarke Turner will display her watercolor and acrylic paintings during November at the historic Palace Theater at 72 S. Main St. in downtown Crossville.
Turner, a member of the Art Guild at Fairfield Glade, is a multi-talented artist. Her ceramic art often graces the display shelves of the Plateau Creative Art Center.
A true Southerner from Atlanta, Turner chooses to paint the natural world: the countryside, the vistas, the mountains and the woods of the Cumberland Plateau. Her Middle Tennessee surroundings offer continued inspiration.
Admittance to the Palace is free; regular lobby hours are from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. weekdays. This fully restored Cumberland County treasure serves the Crossville area as both a multi-use auditorium and visitor’s center.
Turner’s early life included a love of music. She played her B-flat clarinet in both symphonic and marching band. Her music aptitude was balanced by track and field competition and women’s basketball.
A graduate of Tennessee State University of Nashville with a degree in health, physical education and recreation, she discovered a pottery studio near Nashville and spent five years learning how to be a potter.
She opened her own pottery studio and exhibited utilitarian and whimsical pottery pieces that reflected her unique flair for ceramic design.
“In any form of art, there are endless skills and techniques to learn,” Turner said.
Her continued goal is to keep learning, improving, and creating art, not only for herself, but for the enjoyment of others.
Life is full for Turner as she paints, creates ceramic art, stays fit, visits her grandchildren, and fosters the growing friendships she has made on the Cumberland Plateau.
Explore the Art Guild website, https.//www.artguildfairfieldglade.net, to view the classes and workshops offered to both Guild and community members — and visit the Palace Theater in November to view Turner’s artistic creations.
