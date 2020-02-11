Linda Farber, the originator of the Smorgasbord series, will teach the Smorgasbord class on Tuesday, March 3, from 10 a.m. to noon, at the PCAC. Tea bag folding is a craft that began in Holland when Tiny van der Plas remembered that she needed a birthday card after the shops had closed. Learn the rest of Tiny’s story while learning to fold beautiful papers into decorative patterns that can be used on cards, ornaments, and even wall art.
Bring a good pair of scissors, a sharpened pencil, a ruler and your sense of adventure. Class materials will include instructions, paper resources, glue and decorative papers.
Smorgasbord classes are monthly two-hour art classes geared to participants at all skill levels. Offered by the Art Guild at Fairfield Glade, the registration fee for each Smorgasbord class is a very reasonable $20 per person for both Art Guild members and guests.
Sign up for Linda’s class and other Smorgasbord classes at the Plateau Creative Arts Center, 451 Lakeview Drive (off Peavine). For more information or to enroll and pay by credit card, call 931-707-7249. The registration fee must be paid at the time of registration to hold an opening in the class. Class size is limited, so register early.
The Art Guild at Fairfield Glade is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization, an equal opportunity provider, and offers original art and unique gifts for viewing and for sale. The Plateau Art Center is handicapped accessible. Website: www.artguildfairfieldglade.net.
