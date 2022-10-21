Boo on Main returns to Main St. Oct. 29, with a chance for everyone to enjoy showing off their costumes and loading up their candy buckets. The event is sponsored by Cahoots General Store, Downtown Crossville Inc. and the Crossville-Cumberland County Chamber of Commerce. Anybody interested in signing up for Boo on Main as a vendor please contact Cahoots 931-210-5604 or email toocahoots@gmail.com