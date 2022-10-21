Looking for a fun-for-the-whole family activity this fall season? Hoping to get your heart pumping with some spooky activities?
Cumberland County and the surrounding region have you covered, with corn and hay mazes, wagon rides and pumpkin pickin’ that offer a great day on a farm for everyone. Then, after dark, find a venue that offers chills and thrills to get you in the Halloween spirit. Several haunted venues are also fundraisers for organizations in the community. Others are put on by people who love the Halloween season.
Saturday, Oct. 22
Crab Orchard Elementary Haunted House
7-10 p.m.
240 School Rd., Crab Orchard
Admission is $10, with group and multiple visit discounts available. You must be fifth grade or older to participate due to the frightening nature of this attraction.
KOA Fall Fest
Crossville / I-40 KOA Holiday
6575 US-70
Noon-4 p.m.
Pumpkin carving, hayrides, carnival games, tie dye, pizza and treats.
Entry to the event is free.
5th Annual Fall Carnival
Christian Academy of the Cumberlands
286 Hayes St.
4-7 p.m.
Food, games, carnival concessions, a general store and fun for the entire family.
Fall Jam
Spike”s Sports Grille
4568 Peavine Rd.
6-10 p.m.
Four different musicians will be performing. Reservations are recommended. 931-202-2989
Wednesday, Oct. 26
Drive-Thru Trunk or Treat
Simple Life Church of the Cumberlands
25 Maple Grove Dr.
6-8 p.m.
Cars, candy and costumes.
Friday, Oct. 28
Fall Festival
Pine View Elementary School
349 Daysville Rd.
5-7 p.m.
Bounce house, hayrides, face painting, silent auction and more.
Chili and hotdog supper will cost $5.
Roots n’ Rocks Halloween Party
Lake Tansi Restaurant & Bar
103 Country Club Rd.
7-10 p.m.
Music, food, drinks and scares.
Halloween Party
Social Brew
140 N Main St.
6-10 p.m.
Spooky tunes, a costume contest, games, prizes, and craft beer.
Saturday, Oct. 29
Boo On Main
Downtown Crossville
4-7 p.m.
Treats, food, costumes and family fun. Vendors, contact Cahoots at 931-210-5604 or email toocahoots@gmail.com.
Trunk or Treat
Cumberland Mountain
State Park
24 Office Dr.
5-7 p.m.
Costumed characters can collect candy throughout the park campground.
Expect to walk about two miles.
Crossville Nazarene Fall Fest
First Church of the Nazarene
2565 N Main St.
4-7 p.m.
Food, music, games and much more.
Fall Fest
Fairfield Glade First Baptist Church
130 Town Centre Dr.
1-5 p.m.
Inflatable obstacle course/bounce house, hayrides, prizes, food and a pumpkin patch.
Everything is free and everyone is invited.
Fall Festival
Magnolia Montessori Institute
2691 Peavine Rd.
2-8 p.m.
Admission: $10 (children under 12 are free)
Musical entertainment, games, raffle prizes, vendors, a costume parade and Halloween trail.
Halloween Party - Late Skate
Skate City Crossville
204 Woodmere Mall
Admission: $12 (includes skates)
6 p.m.-1 a.m.
Costume contest and prizes.
Trunk or Treat
Old Fashion Independent Baptist Church
250 10th St.
6 p.m.
931-325-9802
Fun, costumes and candy.
Halloween Party
Bunkers Grill & Patio Bar
East 750, US-70
5 p.m.
Food, drinks, a costume
contest and fun games.
21 and Up
2022 Sheriff’s Office
Trunk or Treat
Cumberland County Justice Center
60 Justice Center Dr.
5-7 p.m.
Haunted Houses
House of Chaos
Cumberland County
Community Complex
1398 Livingston Rd.
Oct 20-22
Oct. 27-29
Opens 7 p.m.
Admission $10
Enjoy screams and scares at this annual fundraiser for CCHS basketball. House of Chaos will be open 7-10 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20 and Oct. 27, and 7 p.m. to midnight Oct. 21-22 and Oct. 28-29.
Haunted Hidden Hollow
949 Fred Tollett Rd.
Open Friday and Saturdays in October
and Halloween night
7-11 p.m.
Guided Haunted Trail tickets $10
Corn Maze Tickets $5
Haunted Hidden Hollow is set in a real forest, with a trail full of monsters, ghouls and zombies. Arrive early to enjoy the bonfire and visit with friends. Sneakers or boots recommended for the trail. Concessions available.
Trail of Screams
1140 Breckenridge Dr.
Open every Friday and Saturday in October, 7p.m.-midnight
$10 per person
This haunted trail is over 1/2 mile in length. Closed-toe shoes recommended. Enjoy the bonfire before entering the trail. Bring a blanket to enjoy the scary movies on the large projection screen. Bring the camera and take advantage of the photo backdrop. Concessions available.
Corn Mazes
Many of these venues will be closing for the season at the end of October or early November. Check with the venue for specific dates.
Kimbro Farms
1096 Baier Rd.
Crossville, TN
Fridays: 6-10 p.m.
Saturdays: 11 a.m.-10 p.m.
Sundays: 2-7 p.m.
Admission: $12, or $15 if you’d like to take the hayride to pick a pumpkin
A maze, hayrides, pumpkin patch, petting zoo, axe throwing, jumping pillow and barrel cars.
Circle R Farms & Corn Maze
2050 Westel Rd.
Rockwood, TN
Thursdays: 5-9 p.m.
Fridays: 5-11 p.m.
Saturdays: Noon-11 p.m.
Sundays: 2-6 p.m.
Admission: $12, children two years and younger are free.
A corn maze, pumpkin patch, hayrides, seasonal games, playground and much more.
Nattamore Farms Pumpkin Patch & Corn Maze - Fall Season
199 Laurel Bluff Rd.
Kingston, TN
Saturdays: 11 a.m.-7 p.m.
Sundays: 1 p.m.-7 p.m.
Admission: $12 (2 years and younger are free)
Wagon rides, pumpkin patches, a corn maze, food, fresh lemonade, games, and a barrel train.
Amazin’ Acres of Fun
2857 Old Kentucky Rd.
Sparta, TN
Fridays: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Saturdays: 10 a.m.-8 p.m.
Sundays: 1:30-6:30 p.m.
Admission: $13.95 + tax (2 years and under are free with paid adult admission)
Pumpkin picking, wagon rides, multiple mazes, a zip-line, and many other activities.
Mayfield Farm Park
257 Hwy. 307
Athens, TN
Saturdays: 11 a.m.-7 p.m.
Sundays: 1-7 p.m.
Admission: $19.95 (online) or $22.95 (gate) + tax
Three corn mazes, cow train rides, goat feeding, food, zip-lines, hayrides, super slides and more.
