Boo on Main returns to Main St. Oct. 29, with a chance for everyone to enjoy showing off their costumes and loading up their candy buckets. The event is sponsored by Cahoots General Store, Downtown Crossville Inc. and the Crossville-Cumberland County Chamber of Commerce. Anybody interested in signing up for Boo on Main as a vendor please contact Cahoots 931-210-5604 or email toocahoots@gmail.com

Looking for a fun-for-the-whole family activity this fall season? Hoping to get your heart pumping with some spooky activities? 

Cumberland County and the surrounding region have you covered, with corn and hay mazes, wagon rides and pumpkin pickin’ that offer a great day on a farm for everyone. Then, after dark, find a venue that offers chills and thrills to get you in the Halloween spirit. Several haunted venues are also fundraisers for organizations in the community. Others are put on by people who love the Halloween season.

 

Saturday, Oct. 22

Crab Orchard Elementary Haunted House

7-10 p.m.

240 School Rd., Crab Orchard

Admission is $10, with group and multiple visit discounts available. You must be fifth grade or older to participate due to the frightening nature of this attraction.

 

KOA Fall Fest

Crossville / I-40 KOA Holiday

6575 US-70

Noon-4 p.m.

Pumpkin carving, hayrides, carnival games, tie dye, pizza and treats.

Entry to the event is free.

 

5th Annual Fall Carnival

Christian Academy of the Cumberlands

286 Hayes St.

4-7 p.m.

Food, games, carnival concessions, a general store and fun for the entire family.

 

Fall Jam

Spike”s Sports Grille

4568 Peavine Rd.

6-10 p.m.

Four different musicians will be performing. Reservations are recommended. 931-202-2989

 

Wednesday, Oct. 26

Drive-Thru Trunk or Treat

Simple Life Church of the Cumberlands

25 Maple Grove Dr.

6-8 p.m.

Cars, candy and costumes.

 

Friday, Oct. 28

Fall Festival

Pine View Elementary School

349 Daysville Rd.

5-7 p.m.

Bounce house, hayrides, face painting, silent auction and more.

Chili and hotdog supper will cost $5.

 

Roots n’ Rocks Halloween Party

Lake Tansi Restaurant & Bar

103 Country Club Rd.

7-10 p.m.

Music, food, drinks and scares.

 

Halloween Party

Social Brew

140 N Main St.

6-10 p.m.

Spooky tunes, a costume contest, games, prizes, and craft beer.

 

Saturday, Oct. 29

Boo On Main

Downtown Crossville

4-7 p.m.

Treats, food, costumes and family fun. Vendors, contact Cahoots at 931-210-5604 or email toocahoots@gmail.com.

 

 

Trunk or Treat

Cumberland Mountain 

State Park

24 Office Dr.

5-7 p.m.

Costumed characters can collect candy throughout the park campground.

Expect to walk about two miles.

Crossville Nazarene Fall Fest

First Church of the Nazarene

2565 N Main St.

4-7 p.m.

Food, music, games and much more.

 

 

 

 

Fall Fest

Fairfield Glade First Baptist Church

130 Town Centre Dr.

1-5 p.m.

Inflatable obstacle course/bounce house, hayrides, prizes, food and a pumpkin patch.

Everything is free and everyone is invited.

Fall Festival

Magnolia Montessori Institute

2691 Peavine Rd.

2-8 p.m.

Admission: $10 (children under 12 are free)

Musical entertainment, games, raffle prizes, vendors, a costume parade and Halloween trail.

Halloween Party - Late Skate

Skate City Crossville

204 Woodmere Mall

Admission: $12 (includes skates)

6 p.m.-1 a.m.

Costume contest and prizes.

 

Trunk or Treat

Old Fashion Independent Baptist Church

250 10th St.

6 p.m.

931-325-9802

Fun, costumes and candy.

 

Halloween Party

Bunkers Grill & Patio Bar

East 750, US-70

5 p.m.

Food, drinks, a costume 

contest and fun games. 

21 and Up

 

2022 Sheriff’s Office 

Trunk or Treat

Cumberland County Justice Center

60 Justice Center Dr.

5-7 p.m.

 

Haunted Houses

 

House of Chaos

Cumberland County 

Community Complex

1398 Livingston Rd.

Oct 20-22

Oct. 27-29

Opens 7 p.m.

Admission $10

Enjoy screams and scares at this annual fundraiser for CCHS basketball. House of Chaos will be open 7-10 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20 and Oct. 27, and 7 p.m. to midnight Oct. 21-22 and Oct. 28-29.

 

Haunted Hidden Hollow

949 Fred Tollett Rd.

Open Friday and Saturdays in October

and Halloween night

7-11 p.m.

Guided Haunted Trail tickets $10

Corn Maze Tickets $5

Haunted Hidden Hollow is set in a real forest, with a trail full of monsters, ghouls and zombies. Arrive early to enjoy the bonfire and visit with friends. Sneakers or boots recommended for the trail. Concessions available.

 

Trail of Screams

1140 Breckenridge Dr.

Open every Friday and Saturday in October, 7p.m.-midnight

$10 per person

This haunted trail is over 1/2 mile in length. Closed-toe shoes recommended. Enjoy the bonfire before entering the trail. Bring a blanket to enjoy the scary movies on the large projection screen. Bring the camera and take advantage of the photo backdrop. Concessions available.

Corn Mazes

Many of these venues will be closing for the season at the end of October or early November. Check with the venue for specific dates.

 

Kimbro Farms

1096 Baier Rd.

Crossville, TN

Fridays: 6-10 p.m.

Saturdays: 11 a.m.-10 p.m.

Sundays: 2-7 p.m.

Admission: $12, or $15 if you’d like to take the hayride to pick a pumpkin

A maze, hayrides, pumpkin patch, petting zoo, axe throwing, jumping pillow and barrel cars.

 

Circle R Farms & Corn Maze

2050 Westel Rd.

Rockwood, TN

Thursdays: 5-9 p.m.

Fridays: 5-11 p.m.

Saturdays: Noon-11 p.m.

Sundays: 2-6 p.m.

Admission: $12, children two years and younger are free.

A corn maze, pumpkin patch, hayrides, seasonal games, playground and much more.

 

Nattamore Farms Pumpkin Patch & Corn Maze - Fall Season

199 Laurel Bluff Rd.

Kingston, TN

Saturdays: 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

Sundays: 1 p.m.-7 p.m.

Admission: $12 (2 years and younger are free)

Wagon rides, pumpkin patches, a corn maze, food, fresh lemonade, games, and a barrel train.

 

Amazin’ Acres of Fun

2857 Old Kentucky Rd.

Sparta, TN

Fridays: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Saturdays: 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

Sundays: 1:30-6:30 p.m.

Admission: $13.95 + tax (2 years and under are free with paid adult admission)

Pumpkin picking, wagon rides, multiple mazes, a zip-line, and many other activities.

 

Mayfield Farm Park

257 Hwy. 307

Athens, TN

Saturdays: 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

Sundays: 1-7 p.m.

Admission: $19.95 (online) or $22.95 (gate) + tax

Three corn mazes, cow train rides, goat feeding, food, zip-lines, hayrides, super slides and more.

