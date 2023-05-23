There she was a few days ago, sitting atop that wonderful black horse, steeled for the job that she was asked if she would like to do for the coronation; Colonel of the Blues and Royals in the Household Cavalry regiment, the Gold Stick. She had a wonderful response about this role, “Not least of all, it solves my dress problem.” The reports went on to say that Princess Anne, 72, has the title of being the hardest-working member of the royal family, undertaking the most royal engagements in a year.
This American Memorial Day, the memory of this recent picture reminded me of another ceremony in which Princess Anne participated in 2018, and its tie to my grandmother. There Princess Anne was, at Islay, Scotland to lead in the ceremony marking the 100th anniversary of the tragedy of those who lost their lives in the sinking of the troop ship, HMS Otranto.
The Otranto had been a British passenger liner pulled into World War One to ferry American soldiers between New York and various British ports. They were part of Convoy HX-50 carrying troops to Liverpool. On board were 372 British officers and sailors and 701 American soldiers. The Americans were mostly Southern farm boys from Fort Screven in Savannah, Georgia, serving in the coastal artillery under the command of Lt. Sam Levy of Atlanta, a Georgia Tech graduate.
On Sunday, October 6, 1918, in a typhoon like storm off the coast of Islay, the HMS Kashmir rammed into the Otranto at full speed. The Kashmir managed to back away and followed the wartime order that required her to ignore any maritime disasters that might befall her sister ships and continue her course rather than stop and take on survivors.
Thus, in winds at 70 to 75 mph and waves of more than 60 feet, the Otranto was left dead in the water with more than a thousand aboard. About 45 minutes after the collision the HMS Mounsey on convoy escort duty responded to SOS calls from the Otranto. The Mounsey pulled alongside the Otranto despite the rough seas, and each time men jumped from the Otranto to the deck of the Mounsey. Some fell short and were crushed between the ships. Some were washed off the deck into the raging sea.
Due to the high sea the Mounsey and Otranto struck together with great force extensively damaging the Mounsey as well. Finally the Mounsey was too damaged to continue the rescue and had to leave. Their efforts rescued about 600 men, twelve of whom died from their injuries. After the Mounsey left, there were no other ships in the area to come to the rescue. About three hours after the collision the Otranto with about 489 men on board hit a reef off the high cliffs and quickly broke apart in the huge waves. Only 21 of these men were able to make it to shore and two of these died of their injuries.
There were 357 American enlisted men who died in the disaster, nearly 130 of them from Georgia. Grandmother’s brother was one of the 28 men from Berrien county who were lost. There is a Dough Boy monument listing their names on the Nashville, Georgia, courthouse lawn.
On Memorial Day, 2023, we honor and remember those Americans who have given the ultimate sacrifice for our nation from the American Revolution to this very day. Truly, freedom is not free.
• • •
Old Uncle Gib is a weekly historical feature published each week. Old Uncle Gib is a pseudonym that was used by S.C. Bishop, who founded the Chronicle in 1886. Bishop actively published the Chronicle until 1948.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.