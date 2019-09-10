The Palace Theatre in downtown Crossville will present a tribute to the Troubadours of Rock’n’Roll during a special Sept. 20 concert.
The show will feature the music of some of the great male rock’n’roll soloists that commanded the stage like no other in the concert from 7-9 p.m. Tickets are $15 and are availabe at the Palace box office and www.PalaceTheatre-Crossville.com.
The charisma, personalities and talent of artists such as Elvis Presley, Tom Jones, Neil Diamond and Rod Stewart gave rock’n’roll some of its greatest songs, including classics like “Sweet Caroline,” “My Way,” “It’s Not Unusual,” “Maggie May,” “Can You Feel The Love Tonight,” “Blue Bayou,” “Delilah,” “Longfellow Serenade” and “In The Ghetto.”
These songs are in good hands (i.e. mouths) for this show. The two hosts of The Dennis Show, Dennis Donald and Dennis Hill, are versatile vocalists and entertainers who many might recognize as two members of Memory Road.
They will be joined by special guest, Keith Walther, an exceptional vocalist, who has performed in a variety of area shows. It’s been rumored that he might surprise the audience and perform some Elvis songs dressed just like The King.
Entertainer and humorist Rich Petersen and Palace Theatre Open Mic veteran Steve Sherick round out the musical lineup.
The previous “Dennis Show” in February was a big hit, so don’t miss this one.
