Collection boxes should be showing up soon for the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve’s annual Toys For Tots campaign.
The Sgt. Morgan W. Strader Detachment 1457 Marine Corps League in Crossville is heading up the campaign to collect and distribute toys to those in need in Cumberland County.
“We want to make Christmas a little bit brighter,” said John Jones, Crossville coordinator. “That’s what we’re about. We’re here for the kids.”
Toys For Tots is a national charitable program that’s been operated by the Marine Corps Reserve for the past 74 years. The public is encouraged to purchase and place new, unwrapped toys and books in collection boxes.
Supporters may also make financial donations to the campaign by mailing checks payable to Toys For Tots to Jones at 10 Inwood Dr., Crossville, TN 38558-2841.
“As we implement this program in Crossville and surrounding Cumberland County communities, one important thing to remember is that we are local people helping local families,” Jones said.
The mission of Toys For Tots is to provide happiness and hope to less fortunate children during the Christmas season. The toys, books and other gifts collected and distributed by Marines and volunteers offer these children recognition, confidence and a positive memory for a lifetime, Jones said.
“We believe that such experiences help disadvantaged children become responsible citizens and caring members of the community,” he added.
The League has teamed up with House of Hope for distribution, and they encourage others in the community to join in.
“If there’s another agency out there that distributes toys, we would be happy to use our resources to help them,” Jones said.
Collections in Crossville will continue until Dec. 15.
Call Jones at 302-588-3923 to help or contribute to the Cumberland County campaign, and visit www.toysfortots.org for more information.
