More than 300 children took part in the Art Circle Public Library’s 2022 Children’s Summer Reading Program.
“We had a lot of new kids,” said Patty Dalton, children’s librarian.
Reading was a focus of the program, with participants encouraged to read 20 minutes a day on their own or with a parent.
Dalton said she started with a collective goal of accumulating 5,000 minutes from June 1-July 21.
“They blew through that in the first week,” she said.
Encouraged by the response, she set a stretch goal — 100,000 minutes. At the end, more than 81,000 minutes had been recorded.
“This was the first summer some of the kids were reading on their own,” Dalton said.
The library staff and some of the children met at Garrison Park July 21 for a celebration, with awards, prizes and playtime in the splash pad.
Everyone received a goody bag filled with fun things like frisbees, coloring books and bookmarks.
Top readers received a second bag of goods, with pencils, some Legos, paint pages and other activities.
Top readers were Justin Smith, Lincoln Lundstrom, Winter Snee, Xander vonBerge, Mathias York, Avaree Grayson, Zeke vonBerge, Caleb Fix, Connor Payne, Willow Snee, Liam Smith, Josephine DePoortere, Abigail DePoortere, Vernia Matthews, Cooper Page, Mae Matthews, Elle Matthews, Bo Matthews, Reagan Waldroup, Daniel Deskins and Gideon Waldroup.
Reading materials could come from anywhere — the library’s extensive collection, the weekly KidBits PreSchool Storytime on Tuesdays, bookstores, ebooks, audio books, and more.
The summer reading program encourages a love of reading through story times, special activities, craft activities, and more. This year’s theme was Oceans of Possibility.
Kids enjoyed a visit from magician Magic Mr. Nick and his Dinosaur Crew. Mr. Brian’s popular science programs returned and made a few special visits around the community. Kids also enjoy making crafts with Miss Patty.
The ACPL Children’s Summer Reading Program is made possible with support from the Friends of the Art Circle Public Library, Art Circle Ladies, Art Circle Library Foundation, Volunteer Energy Cooperative Customer Share Program, Middle Tennessee Natural Gas Hometown Help Program and Save the Children Summer Reading Challenge Grant.
The summer reading program may be over, but Dalton said there will be plenty of fun at the Art Circle Public Library. The weekly KidBits PreSchool Storytime returns Aug. 9 after a short break.
Looking ahead, Dalton said there is discussion of a pancake and book stacks program in September.
Watch the website for more upcoming events and activities: www.artcirclelibrary.info.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.