If you have ever wanted to learn how to create a painting from start to finish, now is the time!
Join Art Guild member and oil painter Debbie Toney for a one-day workshop at the Plateau Creative Arts Center Sept. 15. Enjoy an entire day of learning and painting from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. with a break for lunch.
Toney will supply all of the materials; simply bring your lunch and a drink. You may bring your own materials if you wish.
The cost for this workshop is $85 for Art Guild members and $95 for guests, with the materials fee included in the price.
Toney will be demonstrating all of the steps to creating a landscape painting with oil paints. If you prefer to paint with acrylics, feel free to come with acrylic painting materials.
Students will be invited to paint along with her and receive guidance throughout the painting process.
Toney will explain and demonstrate how to choose and compose a successful composition and how to get started creating a painting on your canvas. She will share how to judge values and value relationships to create form and depth, how to mix colors, how to use color and color temperature for harmony, and ways to make your paintings pop. You will learn the makings of a painting from start to finish with respect and encouragement for your own painting style.
Prior students of Toney know she generously shares tips and tricks for successful paintings with enthusiasm and encouragement. The Art Guild at Fairfield Glade has a state-of-the-art classroom facility for classes and workshops with enough room for social distancing. All skill levels of artists are welcome.
Toney invites you to join for a fun-filled day of painting, and leave with your very own masterpiece!
To register in advance for this workshop, please call the Art Guild at 931-707-7249, or come in to the Art Center at 451 Lakeview Dr.
The Art Guild at Fairfield Glade is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization and an equal opportunity provider.
