Oil painter Debbie Toney is the Art Guild of Fairfield Glade’s Featured Artist for March.
She will be honored at the Fun and Wine Friday Reception from 5-7 p.m. March 5 at Plateau Creative Arts Center, 451 Lakeview Dr.
Toney’s paintings will be on display along with the monthly members’ gallery artwork exhibit.
The public is welcome to attend, enjoy a glass of wine or non-alcoholic beverage, meet Toney and other artists, and view a wonderful variety of artwork.
A Southerner by heart and a Northerner by birth, Toney brings 30 years of creative experience to her impressionistic/realistic style art.
Life on a farm with four children in rural Tennessee and growing up in coastal Connecticut developed a love of the outdoors and the simple beauty of the landscape she paints.
Her medium is oils. Her still life paintings reflect a simple time and place of elegance and serenity.
She has traveled and studied with many well-known accomplished artists and participated in painting events throughout the country.
Toney is a member of the Art Guild and has shared her love of painting by teaching several classes in the Plateau Creative Art Guild studio.
She is also a member of Knoxville’s plein aire group, Tuesday Painters, and has discovered the excitement and challenge of plein aire painting, which translates to painting outdoors. She is a member of the Arts & Cultural Alliance of Knoxville; her works have hung in the Emporium.
She has participated in Artsclamation, Artist On Location, and Plein Aire South in Apalachicola, FL.
For the past 10 years, Debbie has traveled in the East Tennessee area participating in juried shows receiving awards and recognition.
A passion for gardening, travel and photography makes for many painting opportunities. Toney now paints on a daily basis with enthusiasm for and respect of this gift called art.
The Art Guild is open to the public during winter hours of 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday-Saturday. Browse through eye-catching displays of paintings (watercolor, oil, pastels, colored pencil, acrylic, mixed media), photography, pottery, jewelry, woodwork, and more.
The artwork of Thomas Whitehurst is part of the Art Guild’s February gallery exhibit, which will be on display from Feb. 5-March 4.
All artwork in the gallery is available for purchase. Unique gifts can also be found in the Art Guild’s new retail space, Endless Possibilities, Fine Arts and Crafts.
Visit www.artguildfairfieldglade.net for more information.
The Art Guild at Fairfield Glade is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization and an equal opportunity provider.
