Tennessee Trails Association’s Plateau Chapter, Crossville, is offering a free lecture series to the general public from February-May.
This new series has been organized by Levonn Hubbard, board member of the Friends of the Trails, the Cumberland Trail Conference, and a 15-year member of the Plateau Chapter.
Meetings will be at 6 p.m. the second Thursday of each month at Crossville First United Methodist Annex in downtown Crossville.
Those interested in attending are asked to RSVP Norm Brinsley, chapter chair, via email at plateau@tennesseetrails.org/.
The first lecture on Feb. 10 will be on the History of the Cumberland Homestead.
The Cumberland Homesteads project emerged from the New Deal era when the country was in the grips of the Great Depression. President Franklin D. Roosevelt called a special session of Congress to enact a series of measures to deal directly with the severity of the economic decline that was affecting the lives of millions of people.
During the initial days of the Roosevelt administration, Congress enacted a major piece of legislation which was the omnibus National Recovery Act. In that act was a clause of a few lines which directed the president “for the aid of stranded areas” to set up a credit of $25 million.
Out of these words will come projects affecting thousands of lives.
On the basis of the law, Roosevelt created the Federal Subsistence Homestead Corp., and soon subsistence farms projects were underway in several states.
This community of subsistence farms, as envisioned by the Roosevelt administration, is often called the most successful of all those established under the original plan.
Jobs were generated, skilled workers emerged, productive farms and pastures were created, families built and had homes during those hard years.
The guest speaker for the History of the Cumberland Homestead will be Cumberland County native Charles Tollett. He attended Cumberland County schools and graduated from high school at age 16.
After college graduation, Tollett returned to Cumberland County to teach. He was elected by the people of Cumberland County to be the youngest superintendent of schools.
He continued his education at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, receiving his Ed.D. in education.
Other roles in education included executive director of The Tennessee School Boards Association, Tennessee assistant education commissioner, superintendent of the Kingsport City Schools, and many other key positions in which he worked on behalf of enhancing education with research and training educators.
Future topics and speakers include All the Snakes of Tennessee by Don Hazel, Cumberland County wildlife expert and president of the Tennessee State Bluebird Society; The History and Status of the Cumberland Trail by Bobby Fulcher, nationally recognized folklorist and park manager of Justin P. Wilson Cumberland Trail State Park; and The Cumberland Trail Building Plans by Shauna Wilson, trail-building chief with the Cumberland Trail Conference.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.