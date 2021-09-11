With just three months until the Dec. 3 application deadline, tnAchieves still needs more than 8,000 volunteer mentors to meet student demand across the state.
TnAchieves officials understand many students will require additional layers of support beyond that of a scholarship and provides this support by pairing Tennessee Promise students with a volunteer mentor. Mentors commit one hour per month to ensure every student has a local advocate who provides support, encouragement and guidance through the college-going process.
“TnAchieves is proud to have more than 9,000 local volunteers who advocate for higher education in their community,” said tnAchieves Executive Director Krissy DeAlejandro. “The encouragement and compassion from someone volunteering simply because they care about their community and the success of its students is an irreplaceable piece of our work. With the sharp decline in Tennessee’s college-going rate, there has never been a more important time to engage with our students.”
In 2022, mentors will be provided the option to meet with their students either in-person or online. All tnAchieves mentors are required to complete a one-hour training and undergo a background check. Those interested in learning more or applying can visit www.tnAchieves.org/mentors.
TnAchieves is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that has been providing scholarships with mentor support since 2008. To learn more about tnAchieves, or apply to mentor visit tnAchieves.org or contact Tyler Ford at tyler@tnAchieves.org.
Tennessee Promise provides every high school senior the opportunity to attend a community or technical college tuition free. The scholarship application is available for students beginning their senior year of high school at www.tnpromise.gov.
