Members of the Plateau Chapter of the Tennessee Trails Association recently presented a $400 check to Cumberland County Rescue Squad 1st Lt. Dustin Burgess and Treasurer Tina Powell.
The presentation took place prior to the monthly meeting of the Cumberland County Rescue Squad.
Making the presentation was the Plateau Chapter’s hike coordinator, Deb Westervelt, a member of the chapter for the past nine years, and the hike coordinator for five years, along with chapter member Frederick Mayheau, an avid hiker and trail worker.
Westervelt explained that everyone in the chapter values the fact that the Rescue Squad has their back. She added that every hiker is safety conscious, but mishaps may unexpectedly occur, especially in more remote areas where some hikes take place.
Attending the presentation was the Plateau Chapter’s Chairman Norm Brinsley, who seconded Westervelt’s comments and added that the profile of the membership shows many members to be approaching senior citizen status and, therefore, may be more prone to injury.
When the question of making a donation to the Rescue Squad was proposed by Carla Devine, a long-time chapter member, an initial amount of $200 was approved.
Almost immediately, another chapter member, who wished to remain anonymous, added $100 to the approved amount. Then, in June, several chapter members and guests took part in an “Edible Plants” class conducted on Black Mountain and in Grassy Cove by chapter member John Ford.
At the end of the class, participants attempted to compensate him for his travel expenses related to the class. Ford refused their offer and requested that the money be given to the chapter and add it to the pending donation to the Rescue Squad. That request was unanimously approved by people present.
The Plateau Chapter is the second largest chapter of Tennessee Trails Association’s 12 chapters across the state. Being located in Crossville, the chapter has an abundance of trails to choose from and is one of the most active hiking organizations in the state. Members hike on local and distant trails weekly, throughout the state and twice a year the chapter conducts hikes outside of Tennessee.
While participants are well aware of the potential dangers to hiking in remote areas, the chapter’s safety record reflects accident-free execution for the past several years.
Westervelt researches, posts descriptions of scheduled hikes on the Chapter’s web page as well as in local news outlets. She said she is well aware of the lure that many of the chapter’s hikes offer people but is always cognizant of the physical condition and experience requirements that participants need to be aware of when planning to go on a published hike. Along with the scenic descriptions she always includes a very clear explanation of the hike’s planned distance, the expected difficulty level and preferred hiking experience level.
While accidents and injuries seldom happen, the old saying of, “hope for the best but prepare for the worst,” does come to mind.
