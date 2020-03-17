Fall Creek Falls offers miles and miles of hiking and four spectacular waterfalls.
It's 29,800 acres encompasses gorges, waterfalls, streams, and hardwood timber forests. There are two long-distance trails designed for overnight outings. Many of the trails are shorter but come with a caveat. They're strenuous hikes with big changes in elevation.
While the journey is half the fun, sometimes you just want to see some beautiful waterfalls and vistas.
If you aren't feeling up to the .3-mile, difficult-rated cable trail to view the stunning Cane Creek Falls, you can still enjoy awe-inspiring views.
Thanks to the Scenic Loop Rd. and some well-placed overlooks, you can spy with your little eye up to six waterfalls in fewer than 1,000 steps.
First up are Cane Creek Falls and Cane Creek Cascades. Both are easily found near the Betty Dunn Nature Center, to your right as you enter the park from Hwy. 30.
Cane Creek Cascades falls 45 feet along the Cane Creek River. Below the cascades is a popular swimming hole in warm weather, with the young and young at heart turning the rocks of the cascades into water slides.
While the cascades offer a place to cool off during the long hot days of summer, the water was rushing following heavy spring rains.
Next, walk back to the nature center and follow the sidewalk to the Cane Creek Falls viewing platform.
The river falls 85 feet into Cane Creek Gorge. The park rangers sometimes offer a hike down this stream. Be warned — this adventure includes the Cable Trail. It's a good deal more strenuous than the .1-mile walk to the overlook.
Look to your right and you can see Rockhouse Falls, a small stream that joins Cane Creek as it flows toward the Caney River.
Now, head back to the parking lot and make your way to Fall Creek Falls parking area.
This falls gives the park its name. The 256-foot waterfall is the highest free-fall waterfall east of the Mississippi River.
The overlook offers a great view of the falls. During times of high water, the smaller Coon Creek Falls can be spotted to the right of the big falls.
The path to the overlook from the parking area is paved.
Here, you can sit and enjoy the view, taking in the high bluffs that surround the falls, or you can up your adventure and your step count. It's about .4 miles to the base of the falls. The trail includes steps. While it's a steep climb down and back up, it's worth the walk.
Next, return to your car and enter the one-way Scenic Loop Road. Along the way will be small places you can stop and take in the view. The Buzzards Roost at Milliken's Overlook offers a few more parking areas. You can view the river gorge from here or take a short talk to Buzzards Roost. It's quiet, secluded and, in a few weeks when everything starts to bloom, it will be an amazing view.
Continue on the Scenic Loop Rd. until you reach the road to Piney Creek Falls Overlook. It's about .3 miles from the parking area to the overlook. The trail is rocky, but you'll be rewarded with a view of the 95-foot waterfall across the way. There is no trail to the base of this falls.
While some overlooks offer safety railings, several do not. Watch your step and be careful.
The park features 56 miles of trails. If the mood hits and you'd like to take a few thousand steps more on to your day, the park can certainly oblige. Stop by the park office or the Betty Dunn Natural Center for a map of the trails you can enjoy.
The park also has a number of bike trails that help you get around the many areas on two wheels.
