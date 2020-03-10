Before Ken Burns traced the roots and legacy of Country Music in his 17-hour documentary, the Country Music Hall of Fame in Nashville kept the story of America's minstrels safe for future generations.
From its early roots as Mountain Music to the rhinestone cowboys of the 1970s, and the dazzling sequins songmakers of the 1990s and beyond, the Country Music Hall of Fame museum introduces you to the personalities that put Nashville on the map as Music City.
The museum was launched in 1964 by the Country Music Foundation, charged with collecting, preserving, and publicizing artifacts related to the history of country music.
Today, the collection includes 500,000 photographs, 30,000 moving images, and 200,000 sound recordings.
They've got the clothes icons of country music wore, the instruments they played and the books where they wrote treasured lyrics. A special exhibition has the original music and lyrics for “Rocky Top,” written by Boudleaux and Felice Bryant.
This husband-wife songwriting team wrote classics such as "Bye, Bye Love," "Wake Up Little Susie" and "Love Hurts." Their career includes 6,000 songs, with more than 900 recorded by artists. They earned 59 BMI awards
The story of their career is eclipsed by this couple's enduring love story. They met by chance in Milwaukee, married and began singing together. They made their home in Nashville, often luring artists to their homes with the promise of a spaghetti dinner while they sold their songs. The museum has her handwritten pasta sauce recipe.
The exhibit will remain open through Aug. 2.
Fans of the country music outlaws of the 1970s will enjoy the "Outlaws & Armadillos" exhibit that explores the ties between Nashville and Austin, TX. Willie, Waylon and the boys are all there, along with Jessi Colter. Their brand of country music shook off the polished Nashville sound, incorporating folks, blues and rock into the genre.
And once you're done eyeing Earl Scruggs’ banjo, or Elvis' gold-plated Cadillac, you can visit the rotunda where the Hall of Fame inductees are honored.
The first class was made up of Hank Williams Sr., Jimmie Rodgers and Fred Rose in 1961. Jerry Bradley, Brooks and Dunn and Ray Stevens were inducted in 2019.
The museum is in the heart of downtown, at 222 Fifth Ave. South, with nearby attractions including the Hatch Show Print Gallery and the historic RCA Studio B. There's a bit of Cumberland County at the museum, with Crab Orchard stone incorporated into the building's design.
The museum is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Discounts are available for veterans and students, but you must purchase discount tickets at the museum.
Learn more at countrymusichalloffame.org.
