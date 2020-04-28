The Caney River begins in Cumberland County, flowing more than 140 miles before it joins the Cumberland River near Carthage, TN.
The upper Caney River is a wild river that depends on rainfall for its rapids. It falls off the Plateau and descends into White County through the remote and rugged Scotts Gulf canyon. The Calfkiller River and Collins River join it as it winds its way to Great Falls Dam at Rock Island State Park.
Before the construction of Center Hill Dam in 1948, the river picked back up after Great Falls Dam and flowed through towns like Cove Hollow, Indian Creek, Holmes Creek and Mine Lick. Thousands of families once called these now-forgotten places home.
The dam inundated 18,000 acres with water — part of a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers project to control flooding in the Cumberland River Basin.
Below the dam, the river continues. You’ll cross if five times on your way to Nashville from Cookeville. Outfitters offer leisurely paddles along this stretch of river, with fishing also a favorite pastime.
But in the 1930s, this was home. Other than the dam at Rock Island State Park, it was unimpeded from its headwaters to the confluence with the Cumberland.
But the river was unpredictable. Flooding was an annual occurrence and it often carried with it devastating losses both in the river valley and down river in Nashville and westward where the Cumberland met the mighty Mississippi.
Similar issues were discovered on the Tennessee River. During the Great Depression, newly formed Tennessee Valley Authority began their dam projects on the Tennessee River while the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers began work on dams for the Caney River, Obey River at Dale Hollow, Percy Priest Dam and Wolf Creek Dam.
The U.S. Congress approved the dam in 1938. They were anxious for flood control measures but also the potential to produce hydroelectric power. As work started in 1942, however, supplies and workers were needed to power the U.S. war effort as the country entered World War II.
When completed in 1948, the dam reached 260 feet high.
The lake includes about 18,000 acres of water with more than 400 miles of shoreline. The dam produces 135,000 kilowatts of power, sold to TVA. The dam also reduced the flood crest by 20.5 feet at Carthage.
But to the more than 1,000 families who had to move, it also represented the loss of a way of life.
In 2016, a trio of women from DeKalb County released “Under the Lake.” This historical book features old photos and interviews with people who once lived in those long-gone communities. It was popular with descendants of these families and quickly sold out.
The lake became a recreation treasure and also supplies water for many communities in Middle Tennessee. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers offers a boat launch and picnic area below the dam as well as a campground. These facilities were closed as part of the response to COVID-19, so check with them before making plans for a visit.
To get there, take I-40 to Silver Point in Putnam County. Turn onto Center Hill Dam Rd. and take it to Wolf Creek Rd. The road turns into Route 141.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.