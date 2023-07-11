Since retiring as an English teacher in 2015, Jeff LaFerney has had free time on his hands and has filled it with part-time employment, pickleball, golf, and book editing.
The Fairfield Glade resident has also written a number of books, and, fittingly, time plays a central role in several of them.
LaFerney, 61, moved to Fairfield Glade in 2017 following a 30-year middle school teaching career in the Flint, MI, area. He’s the author of seven fiction books, the first of which he wrote in a month and came after he wasn’t hired for a varsity basketball coaching job for which he had applied.
“It started with my son, who was a very good high school basketball player, transferring to another school,” LaFerney said. “I was on the coaching staff at the first school and was fired for letting my son transfer. That led to an idea for a book, which led to research and an even better idea.
That evolved into “Loving the Rain,” which focuses on a father and son with parapsychological abilities and the consequences of manipulating circumstances and introduces the Clay and Tanner Thomas series.
LaFerney said his firing as coach inspired him to explore the subject of mind control in his book. If the head coach who fired the father of the transferring coach was murdered, the fired coach could be framed and jailed for murder. The only way he could escape to solve the crime was through mind control.
“I wanted to be realistic,” said LaFerney, quickly noting he did not consider murdering the coach who dismissed him. “I did a lot of research on the brain.”
Writing had been on LaFerney’s brain for some time.
Growing up in the Flint area, he played sports and did some writing. “I had a knack for writing,” LaFerney said. “It was the easiest and most interesting to me. When I was in high school, my mom told me I should write a book.”
Some 30 years later, in 2009, LaFerney heeded his mother’s advice. He turned out “Loving the Rain” in fast break time.
“It flowed out of me,” LaFerney said. “I instinctively knew how to write a book.”
Upon completing the story, LaFerney spent the next two months revising it and becoming even more familiar with every detail. “I read it 50, 60, 70 times,” he said.
LaFerney took the self publishing route and put his 240-page book on Create Space. Purchasing 200 books, he sold 100 at school and scores more at a farmers market in a Flint suburb.
LaFerney said several people told him to write another book and set it around Flint. The story featured the father, son and doctor from his first book and centered around a haunted railway station.
With his self-published second book, “Skeleton Key,” LaFeerney once again enjoyed modest success selling it at farmers markets and other venues. He found out about a publishing company in Pensacola, World Castle Publications, and subsequently joined as one of 120 writers.
LaFerney wrote his third novel, “Bulletproof,” a crime mystery that had five characters from his second book but stands alone. Afterward, he sent query letters to agents but received no replies. LaFerney did connect with a book reviewer in South Africa, however, and her review of his books helped him sell several thousand copies of his first three novels.
LaFerney’s fourth novel, “Jumper,” marked his return to self publishing. It focused on a new theme that would show up in several of his future books - time travel.
“Some of my favorite movies have time travel in them,” LaFerney said. “I read up on the rules of time travel and made it different. I did the research to create the time lines.”
Monterey resident Chris Benson said the time-traveling series is amazing, describing it as fast-paced and adventurous. The time-traveling abilities of the characters, she added, vary somewhat in nature and are extremely intriguing.
“The way Jeff keeps track of the timeline as the characters travel back and forth in time and how they alter some events in the past and not others is mind bending,” said Benson, who has read all of his books. “It is very engaging and makes you want you to read each book in one sitting so you don’t lose track of what is happening as the characters jump back and forth through time and move in and out of the earthly plane and the spiritual plane.”
Benson’s appreciation of LaFerney’s books goes beyond the time travel series.
“In general, I simply enjoy Jeff’s writing style, his characters, his creative imagination, his inventive story lines, and his carefully researched books,” said Benson, who met LaFerney at an event where he was selling his books and bought two of his novels.
“Jumper” centers around a girl who’s found the staff of Moses and needs help and features angels, Noah’s Ark, the Garden of Eden, and a trip to heaven.
Faith is a part of his writing.
“There’s no sex or cursing in my books,” LaFerney said. “My faith and values are in my books.”
For his fifth book, “Lost and Found,” LaFerney took a personal tack. The treasure mystery featuring a grandfather battling dementia drew inspiration from LaFerney’s mother-in-law, who had Alzheimer’s, and his father-in-law, who had a stroke.
For his sixth and seventh books, LaFerney returned to the time travel theme and featured similar characters from “Jumper.” “Planer” is the second in the Time-Travelers series, while “Warper” is the third and final installment. Published in March, “Warper” has time warper Long Xuanlong join forces with four characters from the two previous books possessing the same disregard for the time barrier and battle demons in the spiritual world and an evil Chinese president and dragon in the material realm.
LaFerney has a broader theme that runs through all his works. “There are consequences to actions,” he said.
For LaFerney, there are positive consequences to pursuing a writing career.
“There’s a great sense of accomplishment after finishing a book, but I also enjoy the process,” he said. “I enjoy learning when I do research and interviews. I enjoy problem-solving as I maneuver through a draft, and I enjoy the creative process.”
Kathleen Anderson purchased one of LaFerney’s books at the apple festival and read it the same day. She went back and bought the other two books in the series.
“He’s my new favorite author,” said the Crossville resident. “Jeff’s so different and interesting and has a really unique way of presenting his stories. There are so many twists and turns. It keeps your brain going.”
LaFerney doesn’t force religion on his readers but one can tell the characters are God fearing, according to Anderson. She added she likes the absence of bloods, gore, guts and sex in his novels.
What they do feature are unusual subjects and intriguing stories that move quickly and in often unexpected ways and offer a test of mental agility to the reader.
“The stories jump around,” Anderson said. “You really have to focus. I love it. It’s like working a puzzle, and I love puzzles.”
After decades of adhering to a set schedule as a teacher, LaFerney relishes a vocation/avocation in which he determines when to answer the bell.
“I write when I get motivated about an idea I’m excited about, which is every year or two,” he said. “My goal each time is simply to write books I’m proud of and that readers find enjoyable to read. That keeps me writing.”
