Oh, baby, I feel my temperature rising.
“All Shook Up,” directed by Britt Hancock, opened on Friday, July 14, rattling cages with the “Jailhouse Rock.”
The musical comedy’s storyline is dynamic with a 10-way love tryst that incorporates “Grease” smashed up with “Footloose,” with traces of Shakespeare’s plots from “Romeo and Juliet,” “As You’d Like It,” and “A Midsummer’s Night’s Dream” set in a mid-century, small town with Elvis Presley hits as the soundtrack.
Chad (Riley Wesson) plays the indecent, wayfaring rustabout who brings his music back into the small town, despite the laws against it. With Wesson’s performance as Chad, you just can’t help falling in love. He’s the king of the heartbreak hotel.
Sylvia (Regina Pullen) owns the local honky tonk where she has her nose in everybody’s love life, except her own. Pullen is incredible; bringing the right amount of attitude and a singing voice that commands the stage.
Natalie (Harli Cooper) is the local mechanic’s daughter who is an expert grease monkey. Cooper plays the multi-faceted role as her character takes on disguises to hide her true self, her love and her identity. But, sometimes you’ve just got to let yourself go because she rocks each one.
Dennis (Jonathan Thompson) is the love-struck underdog, forever stuck in Natalie’s friend zone. But, out of love for her, he helps her follow that dream of being with Chad. Thompson embodies the nerdy string bean’s character, endearing and moving in his ability to make audience members want him to win.
Lorraine (Joy Journey Davis) is Sylvia’s 16-year-old daughter who falls for the mayor’s son in an exciting forbidden love. Her high range vocals make her a noticeable listening target and a shoe-in for harmonizing to the beautiful arrangements of Elvis’ biggest hits.
Jim (Daniel Black) is a tenderhearted widower, raising Natalie on his own. Little does he realize, love is right in front of him. Black is a drink of cool water on the stage. With his blue suede shoes and black leather jacket, he is a shoe-in for an Elvis impersonator.
Sheriff Earl (James Scott) is the right hand of the town’s madam mayor. Scott doesn’t need lines to make waves on stage. His memorable and expressive personality is enough to pull off the comedic relief without so much as a word.
Mayor Matilda (Lauren Marshall) is the small town’s moral compass and the judger of all things indecent. You want to tell her don’t be cruel as Marshall embraces her pious role as the self-righteous guiding light and harpooner of dreams. She expertly brings both the conflict and the comedy in her role.
Sandra (Heather McCall) is the lusty town newcomer and museum curator who falls for one of Natalie’s disguises, but is being pursued by both Jim and Chad. McCall makes the show flashy and fun with her flirtatious and vibrant performance.
Choreographer Jensen Crain-Foster completely raised the bar and outdid herself once again. With her impeccable and studious implementation of mid-century dance styles and formations, all the world is a stage.
Music director and orchestra conductor Jacob Miller showed his ability to rock’n’roll with the full complement of complex and beautiful arrangements of Elvis tunes.
Alongside co-musical director McCall, Miller takes the musical direction toward championing the singers for a wonderful audible experience.
Costume designer Rebel Mickelson brings ’50s fashion design well into the 21st century. From the colors, accessories, dresses (and those shoes!) to the gaudy Shakespearean masquerade pieces for the human museum statues, no doubt Mickelson will always have a gig with her talented works of wearable art.
Guest reviewer Zuranda Beeler said, “The show was phenomenal. I enjoyed the comedy and how the actors brought life to the stage. I love performing, but it’s also fun to just watch sometimes. My favorite character was Dean (McGwire Holman); I liked his story, how he was written and how Holman portrayed the character with an innocent ease but still stood up for what he wanted. Everything about the show was at the peak of the cast’s capabilities. Thank you all for putting on a great show.”
Like any good love story, there’s always a devil in disguise and sometimes you need a little less conversation and a little more action.
It’s now or never.
See “All Shook Up,” or you ain’t nothin’ but a hound dog.
“All Shook Up” is now playing through Sept. 10, and is rated PG. Call the Playhouse box office at 484-5000 or visit www.ccplayhouse.com for ticket information.
And don’t forget your blue suede shoes!
The man behind the curtain
Cumberland County Playhouse Artistic Director Britt Hancock directed “All Shook Up,” thrilled with all the elements that go into dynamics the show.
Always interested in performing, Hancock was raised in a small town in northern Florida, just outside Jacksonville. The high school there had a good theater program, and when he was just 11 years old, he auditioned for and was cast as the lead in “Oliver.” Spending that summer as Oliver, he was smitten with theater.
“I was ‘bit by the bug’ as they say,” he said. He continued participating in theater all through high school and attended Ole Miss as a theater major. All through college, he worked summer stock theater programs from Montana to Virginia. Upon graduating from Ole Miss, he auditioned in Memphis for United Professional Theater Association.
It was there he met and auditioned for Jim Crabtree, former producing director of the Cumberland County Playhouse.
Hancock was given a callback, and Crabtree hired him as a member of the resident company.
“I’ve worked here off and on since ’97,” Hancock said. He was a resident actor at CCP for about half a dozen years before moving to New York to pursue the stage there for the next five years. Based in New York, Hancock performed in four national tours.
The final tour Hancock was in was for “Young Frankenstein.” He remembered being in the rehearsal room watching the directors, in other words “the folks behind the table,” and was inspired.
“So, I thought, that’s what I want to do is be one of the creators behind the table,” he said.
He returned to the Playhouse in 2012, where he not only performed, but worked as assistant director under Crabtree. He observed those behind the table and learned how to put a show together from the ground up.
That year, Crabtree gave Hancock his own show to direct. Once the season is picked and the projects are assigned, the production process begins.
“As the director, you have your hand in every aspect of the show,” he said. “I usually start with casting,” he said, “and 99% of directing is casting, they say.”
Then he meets with set, costume and lighting designers to discuss the theme, feeling and look of what they want to achieve months in advance.
“It’s finding the right team to collaborate with; it’s a collaborative process with the designers, with the choreographer, with the music directors,” Hancock added. “And I always like to pick my team of people that I enjoy working with so that it’s a fun, creative experience for all of us.”
Hancock was then appointed as associate artistic director in 2014. In 2016, he became artistic director, and was officially one of the “folks behind the table” as he aspired to be.
“The director is the leader of the production,” Hancock explained. “They are responsible for visualizing the overall concept, look and feel of the show alongside the design team in terms of set, costumes, lighting, sound and props. They stage the show with the actors, work with the choreographer, music director and stage manager in rehearsals as the show is put on its feet.
“They are ultimately responsible for telling the story that the playwright has written and overseeing every element of the production to bring all aspects of the show together to create a cohesive production for the audience.”
Everything that is seen on stage, from the actors and all the elements of design, starts with the director first.
“So, my job is basically to oversee everything creative,” he continued. As artistic director, Hancock is also the casting director. “I’m in charge of casting for all productions at the Playhouse. And so now, in terms of casting, a lot of the company that we bring in for the summer that’s not part of our resident company, I hire from UPTA; from that same audition that I was hired by Jim Crabtree. So, it’s full circle, now. I’m the one going and doing the hiring.”
Hancock also hires guest directors and choreographers, assigns in-house directors their projects and, along with Bryce McDonald, he helps pick the season’s titles.
When reading scripts, they look for shows that have an appeal to Playhouse audiences that will sell, have a recognizable title, that the company and students will have fun performing, and a variety of styles from comedy and drama to musicals.
“We also look for a couple of shows that will challenge our audiences to think outside the box,” he said, “and start introducing things that are a little more modern to our area.”
There was a point, Hancock said, that he was performing in six shows and directing six shows per season. This season he performed in two shows at the beginning of the season and he’s directing three toward the end of the season.
“I’m enjoying directing more these days,” he said. “I still love to perform. I like to be able to do both. It’s just finding the balance.”
Directors, like Hancock, are masterminds of puzzles, piecing each element together, from the season lineup and personnel to set design and lighting, on a curtain of perfect timing to create a finished product that warrants the attention of ticket holders.
“It’s a delicate balance,” he said, “but it’s a fun challenge to piece together what you think the season will be.”
