Crossville, TN (38555)

Today

Thunderstorms likely. Areas of smoke and haze are possible, reducing visibility at times. High 83F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low near 65F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.