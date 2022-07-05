“Speechless is when your mouth cannot speech,” Kyra Crosby said as Junie B. Jones.
Cumberland County Playhouse brings the title character of this favorite children’s book to the stage for a special summer event opening Wednesday, July 6.
“Junie B. Jone Is Not A Crook” by Allison Gregory was adapted from the critically acclaimed children’s book series by Barbara Park, and it is like getting to see your library’s Summer Reading Program in action. For those who are involved with the Summer Reading Program at their local libraries or whose children are Junie B. fans, the show is the perfect segue between books and theater as the story comes to life on stage.
The show is about an hour long and is intended as theater for young audiences, but, really, it is a show for all ages. It is thoroughly entertaining to watch the counterpoint at which the cast of teenagers play kindergartners. They are incredibly energetic, bursting on stage, and certainly do Park’s characters justice. It is truly wonderful watching the big kids at the Playhouse be little again.
For adults, Junie B. offers an appreciation for how a child’s mind works and remembering what it’s like to be little. Parents of older children are sweetly reminded of how their children were when they were younger, and parents of younger children who are in this stage of growth can empathize with their children who may view the world with that same innocence and limited understanding.
As the lead character, Crosby gives an unabashed performance from a childlike point of view. One day the “most horrible-est” thing happens; the furry mittens her Grandpa Frank got her go missing. Worse than that, whoever took them did not return them to the lost and found. Junie B. then finds a pen of many colors and wants to keep it. But how can she expect the person who has her mittens to do the right thing if she herself is unwilling?
She must learn the lessons that will make her a better person as she grows up.
Morgan Neal and Cameron Collins are fun to watch as they play Grace and Lucille, Junie B.’s “bestest” friends. But, when a new boy, Warren (Luke Smith), arrives at school, he doesn’t have any friends there. The boys don’t let him play or make him feel welcome, while the competition heats up among Junie B., Grace and Lucille who all want him to be their boyfriend. As usual, Smith is honest in his performance.
The whole cast plays school children, but some also play the adult roles. Peyton Lee is masterful in his endearing roles as the school principal and Grampa Frank. He is so tender in his delivery that, even as a child portraying an adult, he shows that he really is a gentle, old soul with a kind heart and a great sense of humor.
Kendall Walker is absolutely precious as Junie B.’s mother. Taylor Dearman is easy to identify with as she perfectly portrays Junie B.’s teacher, teetering between gentle instruction and annoyed frustration. Then there’s the obviously overworked school secretary that Junie B. named “Grouchy Typing Lady,” which accurately describes Ava Whittaker hilariously rising up with angled sarcasm in that role.
These roles, combined with the stage presence of fellow castmates Sarah Norris, Macy Smith, Brachae Young, Drew Clark, and David Kappel, make the show an absolute hit.
Directed by Weslie Webster, “Junie B. Jones Is Not A Crook” is not only fun, humorous and entertaining, it’s incredibly smart. Though it is not a musical, the scene transitions are genius with amped-up dance numbers to favorite hit songs as musical interludes that keep up the momentum of the show. It’s like the family-friendly kindergarten version of “Grease.”
Essentially, “Junie B. Jones Is Not A Crook” teaches with fairness, it tickles with truth and inspires you toward honesty while embracing the inner “nut ball” that you were born to be.
“I am so proud of these kids and this show,” said Webster. “It is upbeat and funny and it teaches life lessons in a delightful and engaging way! Everyone should come see it!”
And there is yet another simple truth: there will always be a part of you that never outgrows childhood.
“Junie B. Jones Is Not A Crook” runs July 6-Aug. 6, so get your tickets in a hurry before the recess bell rings by visiting ccplayhouse.com or calling the Box Office at 931-484-5000.
