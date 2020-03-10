St. Patrick’s Day brings Irish Songs and Shenanigans to the Cumberland Meeting Room starting at noon Tuesday, March 17.
The library is pleased to have for the first time ever in Cumberland County the Tennessee Children’s Dance Ensemble from Knoxville. Their performance will take place at noon Wednesday, March 18, in the Cumberland Meeting Room.
Artists are both born and created. During March and April, works from student artists of the Cumberland County Schools will be on display throughout the library. Come and enjoy.
Tennessee was the 36th state to ratify the Women’s Suffrage Amendment (19th). The library’s display cases in the main entrance feature tributes to this movement.
What’s Happening
Thursday, March 12 — AARP Foundation Tax-Aide [appointment preferred], 9 a.m.
• Book and Author event with Beth Durham and Tennessee
Mountain Stories, 1 p.m.
Friday, March 13 — AARP Foundation Tax-Aide [appointment preferred], 9 a.m.
• Origami group meeting, 1 p.m.
Saturday, March 14 — Chess class with Alan Kantor, 10 a.m.
• Beginning guitar class with Tom Fincher, 10 a.m.
Intermediate guitar class with Tom Fincher, 10:30 a.m.
• Advanced guitar class with Tom Fincher, 11:30 a.m.
• Welcome to Medicare Class, 1 p.m.
Monday, March 16 — Learn Tai Chi [Intermediate], 2 p.m.
• Learn Tai Chi [Beginning], 3 p.m.
• Family Games Night, 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday, March 17 — Let’s Color – Relaxing, stress-free meditative fun time, 9 a.m.
• KidBits Storytime & Craft, Children’s Library Carousel, 10 a.m.
• Irish Songs and Shenanigans with Julianne Sommers and the
Celtic Circle of Cumberland County, noon
Wednesday, March 18 — Ewe Can Knit Needle Workers Group meeting, 10 a.m.
• Stamp Collectors Group meeting, 11 a.m.
• Tennessee Children’s Dance Ensemble, noon
Great New Books
Pearls of Wisdom: Little Pieces of Advice (That Go a Long Way) by Barbara Bush. This tribute contains excerpts from Bush’s diaries, notes from her family members, and a collection of anecdotes from aides, historians and family friends. The entries are grouped into categories, such as friends, family, and the importance of reading, and contain everything from minding one’s manners (e.g., looking someone in the eyes when meeting them) to having a positive attitude (e.g., always be grateful).
Find Your Path: Honor Your Body, Fuel Your Soul, and Get Strong with the Fit 52 Life by Carrie Underwood. Underwood wants to be healthy and fit 52 weeks of the year, but that doesn’t mean she has to be perfect every day. Her philosophy is a year-round common-sense approach to health and fitness that involves doing your best most of the time and by that she doesn’t mean being naughty for three days and good for four. It means doing your absolute best most of the time during every week, 52 weeks of the year.
John Adams Under Fire: The Founding Father’s Fight for Justice in the Boston Massacre Murder Trial by Dan Abrams and David Fisher. The Boston Massacre has often been called the first shots of the American Revolution. As Adams would later remember, “On that night the formation of American independence was born.” Yet when the British soldiers faced trial, the young lawyer Adams was determined that they receive a fair one. He volunteered to represent them, keeping the peace in a powder keg of a colony, and in the process created some of the foundations of what would become United States law.
Libraries=Information
People are more likely to indulge in unhealthy foods that are high in fat or sugar when they haven’t had enough sleep.
Smell, not exhaustion, seems to be the root of the increased snacking. Tired people are more likely to succumb to the smell of high-calorie foods, such as doughnuts and potato chips — not just their presence.
Try to avoid the smell of fatty or sugary foods following nights when you didn’t get sufficient sleep. If you can’t avoid those tasty smells, remind yourself that you are especially likely to be tempted by these foods when you are tired. This awareness can boost your ability to resist.
Stingy Schobel Says
Your computer device is sluggish and choppy. You’re getting strange alerts and prompts that you’ve never seen before. Your friends are receiving odd messages that you never sent.
The reason: You’ve been hacked.
But don’t panic! Take these steps to regain control. Change all your passwords immediately.
If your computer has been compromised, it’s safer to use a non-infected machine or borrow one from a friend to change your passwords.
The best, fastest, easiest and most secure way to change and organize all your passwords is by using a password manager, like LastPass, which is free at the basic level. You’ll only have to remember one password.
Lastly, protect your friends. If you’re hacked, send a mass text or email, and /or post a message on social media informing your contacts that you’ve been hacked and to be extra cautious until further notice.
Library Laugh
A hundred years ago every one owned a horse, and only the rich had cars. Today everyone has cars and only the rich own horses.
The stables have turned.
Commented
